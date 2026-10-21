Dussehra Holidays 2026: Are School Holidays Extended? Check Official Government Update
The School Education Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have dismissed social media reports claiming an extension of the Dussehra (Dasara) Holidays 2026. Official government updates confirm that schools will strictly abide by the pre-announced academic calendar. In Telangana, the 13-day vacation running from October 10 to October 22, 2026, will conclude as scheduled, with all government, private, and aided schools resuming regular classes on Friday, October 23, 2026.
Dussehra Holidays 2026: The School Education Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have denied the claims being made on social media about extension of the Dussehra Holidays 2026. According to the latest news from the government, the school will adhere to the official academic schedule that is already declared without making any other changes. Schools in Telangana will continue with their vacations from October 10, 2026, to October 22, 2026, after which all the government, private, and aided schools will reopen on Friday, October 23, 2026.
The schools in Andhra Pradesh will open on October 22, 2026, following the completion of their holiday schedule for 12 days. It was clarified that rumors regarding extension of holidays in the form of a circular message are totally false. They were advised not to declare unauthorized holidays and be alert of these rumors that are spreading on WhatsApp and social media platforms. They should only follow the notice that comes from their state education board. Since all the summative assessments are already over, schools should resume their academic activities as soon as possible.
Also Read:Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain
State-Wise Dussehra Holiday & Reopening Schedule 2026
Below are the State-Wise Dussehra Holiday & Reopening Schedule 2026:
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Institution
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Official Vacation Period
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Scheduled School Reopening Date
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Official Update
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Telangana Regular Schools
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October 10 – October 22, 2026
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October 23, 2026 (Friday)
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No Extension; Resume as scheduled
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Telangana Residential (Gurukul) Schools
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October 10 – October 21, 2026
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October 22, 2026
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Reopening as per special schedule
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Andhra Pradesh Schools
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October 10 – October 22, 2026
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October 23, 2026
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Follows standard academic calendar
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Junior Colleges (AP & TS)
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October 10 – October 21, 2026
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October 22, 2026
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Classes resume per college circulars
Dussehra Holidays 2026: Key Advisory Notes for Parents and Students
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Fact Check: Fake notifications that appear on social media about extended holidays in case of rain or administrative purposes are unfounded.
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Strict Compliance: The administrations of schools have been asked by state departments to strictly open on October 23, 2026. Unauthorized extensions or extra classes can't be conducted without the approval from the state departments.
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Attendance: The students are advised to attend school on the date of reopening as post-holiday lessons start immediately.
Upcoming School Holiday
Below are the upcoming school holiday list of November 2026:
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Date
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Day
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Festival / Holiday
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Applicable States / Regions
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October 26, 2026
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Monday
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
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Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana, Punjab & Select North States
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October 29, 2026
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Thursday
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Karva Chauth / Karaka Chaturthi
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North Indian States (Restricted/Gazetted)
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November 1, 2026
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Sunday
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Kannada Rajyotsava
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Karnataka State Holiday
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November 8, 2026
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Sunday
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Deepavali / Diwali
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Pan-India Public & School Holiday
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November 9, 2026
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Monday
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Govardhan Puja / Vishwakarma Day
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UP, Bihar, Delhi, MP, Rajasthan & Northern Belts
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November 10, 2026
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Tuesday
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Bhai Dooj
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North & West Indian States
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November 15, 2026
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Sunday
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Chhath Puja
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Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern UP & Delhi-NCR
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November 24, 2026
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Tuesday
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Guru Nanak Jayanti / Prakash Purab
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Pan-India Gazetted School Holiday
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.