Dussehra Holidays 2026: Are School Holidays Extended? Check Official Government Update

Dussehra Holidays 2026: The School Education Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have denied the claims being made on social media about extension of the Dussehra Holidays 2026. According to the latest news from the government, the school will adhere to the official academic schedule that is already declared without making any other changes. Schools in Telangana will continue with their vacations from October 10, 2026, to October 22, 2026, after which all the government, private, and aided schools will reopen on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The schools in Andhra Pradesh will open on October 22, 2026, following the completion of their holiday schedule for 12 days. It was clarified that rumors regarding extension of holidays in the form of a circular message are totally false. They were advised not to declare unauthorized holidays and be alert of these rumors that are spreading on WhatsApp and social media platforms. They should only follow the notice that comes from their state education board. Since all the summative assessments are already over, schools should resume their academic activities as soon as possible.