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Dussehra Holidays 2026: Are School Holidays Extended? Check Official Government Update

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 12:04 IST

The School Education Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have dismissed social media reports claiming an extension of the Dussehra (Dasara) Holidays 2026. Official government updates confirm that schools will strictly abide by the pre-announced academic calendar. In Telangana, the 13-day vacation running from October 10 to October 22, 2026, will conclude as scheduled, with all government, private, and aided schools resuming regular classes on Friday, October 23, 2026.

Dussehra Holidays 2026: Are School Holidays Extended? Check Official Government Update
Dussehra Holidays 2026: Are School Holidays Extended? Check Official Government Update
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Dussehra Holidays 2026: The School Education Departments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have denied the claims being made on social media about extension of the Dussehra Holidays 2026. According to the latest news from the government, the school will adhere to the official academic schedule that is already declared without making any other changes. Schools in Telangana will continue with their vacations from October 10, 2026, to October 22, 2026, after which all the government, private, and aided schools will reopen on Friday, October 23, 2026. 

The schools in Andhra Pradesh will open on October 22, 2026, following the completion of their holiday schedule for 12 days. It was clarified that rumors regarding extension of holidays in the form of a circular message are totally false. They were advised not to declare unauthorized holidays and be alert of these rumors that are spreading on WhatsApp and social media platforms. They should only follow the notice that comes from their state education board. Since all the summative assessments are already over, schools should resume their academic activities as soon as possible.

Also Read:Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

State-Wise Dussehra Holiday & Reopening Schedule 2026

Below are the State-Wise Dussehra Holiday & Reopening Schedule 2026:

Institution

Official Vacation Period

Scheduled School Reopening Date

Official Update

Telangana Regular Schools

October 10 – October 22, 2026

October 23, 2026 (Friday)

No Extension; Resume as scheduled

Telangana Residential (Gurukul) Schools

October 10 – October 21, 2026

October 22, 2026

Reopening as per special schedule

Andhra Pradesh Schools

October 10 – October 22, 2026

October 23, 2026

Follows standard academic calendar

Junior Colleges (AP & TS)

October 10 – October 21, 2026

October 22, 2026

Classes resume per college circulars

Dussehra Holidays 2026: Key Advisory Notes for Parents and Students

  • Fact Check: Fake notifications that appear on social media about extended holidays in case of rain or administrative purposes are unfounded.

  • Strict Compliance: The administrations of schools have been asked by state departments to strictly open on October 23, 2026. Unauthorized extensions or extra classes can't be conducted without the approval from the state departments.

  • Attendance: The students are advised to attend school on the date of reopening as post-holiday lessons start immediately.

Upcoming School Holiday

Below are the upcoming school holiday list of November 2026:

Date

Day

Festival / Holiday

Applicable States / Regions

October 26, 2026

Monday

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana, Punjab & Select North States

October 29, 2026

Thursday

Karva Chauth / Karaka Chaturthi

North Indian States (Restricted/Gazetted)

November 1, 2026

Sunday

Kannada Rajyotsava

Karnataka State Holiday

November 8, 2026

Sunday

Deepavali / Diwali

Pan-India Public & School Holiday

November 9, 2026

Monday

Govardhan Puja / Vishwakarma Day

UP, Bihar, Delhi, MP, Rajasthan & Northern Belts

November 10, 2026

Tuesday

Bhai Dooj

North & West Indian States

November 15, 2026

Sunday

Chhath Puja

Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern UP & Delhi-NCR

November 24, 2026

Tuesday

Guru Nanak Jayanti / Prakash Purab

Pan-India Gazetted School Holiday

Also Read: 

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School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 12:04 IST
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