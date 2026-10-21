Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain
Chennai School Holiday: The Chennai District Collector has declared a one-day school holiday today, October 21, following continuous heavy downpours and an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Similar precautionary closures have been announced across neighboring districts, including Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet.
Chennai School Holiday: The Chennai District Collector has declared a one day school holiday on October 21, 2026, due to incessant rainfall and issuance of Orange Alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Likewise, there have been precautions taken in adjacent districts, including Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet. The administration order is for all primary and secondary schools in government, aided and private sectors after receiving heavy rains overnight and water logging in some of the low lying urban regions.
As per the meteorological alert, the active circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal is continuing the severe rain spell and gusty winds in coastal Tamil Nadu region. The Greater Chennai Corporation has made the necessary arrangements to deal with water logging, power failure and fallen trees in vulnerable areas like Manali and Madhavaram and asked citizens not to go out unnecessarily. In addition, there are open civic help lines for emergency services and parents are advised to keep track of local administration alerts in case of further change in school functioning.
Also Read: School Holiday October 21, 2026: Are Schools Closed Today? Check State-Wise Updates, IMD Rain Alerts
Chennai School Holiday: Weather Alert and Affected Districts
Below are the weather alerts and affected districts in Chennai:
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District
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Details & Status
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Official Precautionary Measure
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Alert Level (IMD)
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Orange Alert (Very Heavy Rainfall Expected)
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Public advised to exercise caution
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Affected Districts
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Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet
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Localized administrative orders issued
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School Status (Oct 21)
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Closed (Primary & Secondary Schools)
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One-day precautionary holiday
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Forecast Duration
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Rain spells to continue through the week
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District collectors monitoring conditions
Chennai School Holiday: Key Advisory For Students and Parents
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Precautionary Warning: This warning is applicable to all Government, Government-aided, and private primary and secondary schools in the said affected areas.
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Weather Forecast: IMD has warned residents about moderate to heavy localized rains and waterlogging in low-lying urban localities.
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Official Warning: It has been advised to all parents and students to stay tuned for announcements by their respective schools.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.