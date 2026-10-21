Chennai School Holiday Today, October 21: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

Chennai School Holiday: The Chennai District Collector has declared a one day school holiday on October 21, 2026, due to incessant rainfall and issuance of Orange Alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Likewise, there have been precautions taken in adjacent districts, including Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet. The administration order is for all primary and secondary schools in government, aided and private sectors after receiving heavy rains overnight and water logging in some of the low lying urban regions.

As per the meteorological alert, the active circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal is continuing the severe rain spell and gusty winds in coastal Tamil Nadu region. The Greater Chennai Corporation has made the necessary arrangements to deal with water logging, power failure and fallen trees in vulnerable areas like Manali and Madhavaram and asked citizens not to go out unnecessarily. In addition, there are open civic help lines for emergency services and parents are advised to keep track of local administration alerts in case of further change in school functioning.