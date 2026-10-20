NEET UG 2026 Revised Provisional Stray Vacancy Round Result Released, Candidates' Grievances And Query Redressal Until 11 AM Today
NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round provisional allotment result is now available online. Students allotted seats can report to allotted colleges after the final allotment result is issued.
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the results for the Provisional Stray Vacancy Round. As per the notification released, candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round need to submit grievances, if any, by 11 AM today.
As per the result notification released, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:00 AM on October 20, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Based on this, the final allotment result will be released. Candidates need to report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is issued.
NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round provisional allotment result is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round provisional seat allotment result through the direct link given here.
Stray Vacancy Round Result PDF - Click Here
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Result Notification - Click Here
How to Download NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Allotment
The link for students to download the provisional allotment result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC NEET
Step 2: Click on the Provisional Stray Vacancy Allotment link
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the results for further reference
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NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Final Allotment Soon
The final allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2026 will be available on the official website shortly. Once the final allotment result for the online stray vacancy round is released, students allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges for final verification and admissions. When reporting for admissions, students must carry copies and originals of all relevant documents with them.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Documents Required for Admissions
When reporting to the allotted colleges for admission, students need to have the following documents ready with them
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Original and photocopy of self-attested documents mentioned above, i.e.
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Class 10 and 12 marksheets
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NEET UG scorecard
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NEET admit card
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Category certificate
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Photo ID proof
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Transfer certificate
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8 passport-size photographs with a white background
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.