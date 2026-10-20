NEET UG 2026 Revised Provisional Stray Vacancy Round Result Released, Candidates' Grievances And Query Redressal Until 11 AM Today

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the results for the Provisional Stray Vacancy Round. As per the notification released, candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round need to submit grievances, if any, by 11 AM today.

As per the result notification released, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:00 AM on October 20, 2026 via “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Based on this, the final allotment result will be released. Candidates need to report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is issued.

NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round provisional allotment result is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET UG Counselling stray vacancy round provisional seat allotment result through the direct link given here.