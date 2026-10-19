Kerala State School Sports Meet 2026 To Begin On October 25 At NIT Kozhikode

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The 68th Kerala State School Sports Meet will begin on October 25, 2026, at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode in Kerala. The event will bring together school students to compete in various sporting activities. Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the schedule after a meeting to review preparations for the event. According to media reports, Chief Minister V D Satheesan is scheduled to inaugurate the sports meet, which will conclude on October 31. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is expected to attend the closing ceremony as the chief guest. The competitions will take place on the institute's newly renovated sports ground and synthetic track, which have been upgraded to meet international standards. The event will be the first major sporting competition to take place at the renovated facility.

Kerala State School Sports Meet 2026: Dates And Venue The 68th State School Sports Meet will be held from October 25 to October 31 at NIT Kozhikode. The event aims to encourage school students to take part in sports and develop their athletic abilities. The renovated sports ground and synthetic track are expected to provide better facilities for the participating students. A synthetic track is a specially designed running surface made using artificial materials. It provides a smooth and even surface for athletes to run on and is commonly used for track and field competitions. Trophy Procession And Torch Relay To Be Held On October 25 The celebrations will begin with two processions coming together in Kozhikode on the morning of October 25. The trophy procession will start from Thiruvananthapuram, while the torch relay will begin in Kasaragod. Both will meet at Kozhikode Beach before moving through the city towards NIT Kozhikode, the main venue for the event.

The opening ceremony will also include a march past, in which participating student teams walk in an organised formation, usually representing their schools or groups. Several ministers and other prominent personalities are expected to attend the opening and closing ceremonies. 17 Committees To Oversee Sports Meet Preparations The state government and organisers have formed 17 subcommittees to manage different aspects of the sports meet. These committees will oversee arrangements related to competition venues, transport, security, sanitation, infrastructure and other essential facilities. During the review meeting, Samsudheen instructed the committees to complete preparations on time and regularly check the safety of the venues. Special attention will be given to weather conditions, particularly the possibility of rain and strong winds. Officials have also been asked to follow food safety rules while distributing meals to participating students.