DU Hostel Plan 2026: Delhi University To Convert Vacant Staff Quarters Into Student Housing, Check Details

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The University of Delhi (DU) is planning to convert vacant staff quarters into student accommodation to address the shortage of affordable housing for students. The move aims to help students, especially those coming to Delhi from other states, find a place to stay near their colleges. The proposal was recommended by an eight-member committee formed to explore ways to increase accommodation options for students. The committee has suggested renovating unused Type-I staff quarters at the university’s Reids Line and Dhaka campuses in North Campus. Several of these residential units have reportedly remained vacant for years. The university is considering using these spaces to accommodate students while plans for constructing new hostels depend on government approvals and funding. Also read: DU One-Year PG Admissions Challenged in Delhi High Court by 100 Petitioners: What Students Should Know

DU Hostel Plan: Vacant Staff Quarters To Be Used For Student Housing As part of the plan, Delhi University is looking at ways to make better use of its existing buildings. Type-I staff quarters are small residential units that can be renovated and used to provide accommodation to students. The university has already taken steps in this direction. At the Postgraduate Men’s Hostel, six vacant Type-I quarters have been renovated for student accommodation. According to reports, these rooms are expected to be made available to students from November 2026. Each quarter generally has a room, a kitchen and a bathroom. Students can share the available space, allowing the university to accommodate more students without building an entirely new hostel. The university’s engineering department has also been asked to survey other vacant Type-I quarters across its campuses to identify buildings that can be renovated and used for student housing.

DU May Increase Hostel Capacity Through Shared Rooms Apart from converting vacant staff quarters, Delhi University is also considering increasing the number of students accommodated in existing hostels. One proposal involves converting single-sharing rooms into double-sharing rooms wherever possible. This would allow two students to share a room that was earlier meant for one person. These steps are intended to provide more accommodation options as students continue to face difficulties finding affordable places to live in Delhi. However, the university's plans to convert additional staff quarters will depend on identifying suitable buildings and obtaining the required approvals. DU Plans Portal To Track Students Living In PG Accommodation Delhi University is also working on an online portal to collect information about students living in paying guest (PG) accommodation and other rented arrangements.