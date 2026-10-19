DU Hostel Plan 2026: Delhi University To Convert Vacant Staff Quarters Into Student Housing, Check Details
Delhi University plans to convert vacant staff quarters into student hostels to address the shortage of affordable housing. Check details of the DU hostel plan, renovated quarters and proposed student accommodation portal.
The University of Delhi (DU) is planning to convert vacant staff quarters into student accommodation to address the shortage of affordable housing for students. The move aims to help students, especially those coming to Delhi from other states, find a place to stay near their colleges.
The proposal was recommended by an eight-member committee formed to explore ways to increase accommodation options for students. The committee has suggested renovating unused Type-I staff quarters at the university’s Reids Line and Dhaka campuses in North Campus.
Several of these residential units have reportedly remained vacant for years. The university is considering using these spaces to accommodate students while plans for constructing new hostels depend on government approvals and funding.
Also read:
DU One-Year PG Admissions Challenged in Delhi High Court by 100 Petitioners: What Students Should Know
DU Hostel Plan: Vacant Staff Quarters To Be Used For Student Housing
As part of the plan, Delhi University is looking at ways to make better use of its existing buildings. Type-I staff quarters are small residential units that can be renovated and used to provide accommodation to students.
The university has already taken steps in this direction. At the Postgraduate Men’s Hostel, six vacant Type-I quarters have been renovated for student accommodation. According to reports, these rooms are expected to be made available to students from November 2026.
Each quarter generally has a room, a kitchen and a bathroom. Students can share the available space, allowing the university to accommodate more students without building an entirely new hostel.
The university’s engineering department has also been asked to survey other vacant Type-I quarters across its campuses to identify buildings that can be renovated and used for student housing.
DU May Increase Hostel Capacity Through Shared Rooms
Apart from converting vacant staff quarters, Delhi University is also considering increasing the number of students accommodated in existing hostels.
One proposal involves converting single-sharing rooms into double-sharing rooms wherever possible. This would allow two students to share a room that was earlier meant for one person.
These steps are intended to provide more accommodation options as students continue to face difficulties finding affordable places to live in Delhi. However, the university's plans to convert additional staff quarters will depend on identifying suitable buildings and obtaining the required approvals.
DU Plans Portal To Track Students Living In PG Accommodation
Delhi University is also working on an online portal to collect information about students living in paying guest (PG) accommodation and other rented arrangements.
The portal is expected to collect details about students' living arrangements, including whether they stay with their families, in PG facilities or in shared accommodation. This information could help the university understand the demand for student housing.
The collected details may also help the university work with the relevant authorities to assess the safety and infrastructure of PG facilities. The move comes amid growing concerns about student accommodation and safety in areas around Delhi University.
DU May Approach State Governments For Student Hostels
The committee has also recommended approaching state governments to explore hostel facilities for students coming to Delhi from different parts of the country.
States such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan send a significant number of students to Delhi University. Exploring accommodation through state governments could provide additional options for students who struggle to find affordable housing in the Capital.
The proposed measures aim to make student accommodation more accessible while improving the use of existing university buildings.
For students, particularly those moving to Delhi for higher education, these steps could create more housing options. However, the availability of additional rooms will depend on the progress of renovations, the identification of suitable quarters and the necessary approvals.
Read:
SC Rejects Age-Based Ban on Internet, Access to the Internet Fundamental Right says Apex Court
Jamia Millia Islamia Forms 7-Member Panel Amid Student Hunger Strike Over Union Restoration
AI Can Help You Study, but Can It Help You Build a Career? Why Campus Networking Still Matters
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Status at mcc.nic.in
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.