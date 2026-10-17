DU One-Year PG Admissions Challenged in Delhi High Court by 100 Petitioners: What Students Should Know

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The University of Delhi (DU) is facing a legal challenge over its newly introduced one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes. Around 100 petitioners have approached the Delhi High Court, questioning the university’s admission rules for the 2026–27 academic session. The petitioners have raised concerns over the preference given to students with four-year undergraduate honours degrees over those who completed other eligible undergraduate courses, including general or programme degrees. They have also questioned the eligibility conditions and the system used to decide which candidates receive admission priority. The dispute comes as DU introduces one-year master’s programmes alongside its existing two-year postgraduate courses. Students have raised concerns about whether the admission rules give all eligible applicants a fair opportunity to secure a seat.

Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download Why Have Students Challenged DU’s One-Year PG Admission Policy? The main concern is DU’s Programme-Specific Eligibility (PSE) priority system. Under this system, candidates are placed in different priority categories, from P1 to P4, depending on their undergraduate qualifications and their relevance to the postgraduate course. Candidates in the P1 category receive the first preference when seats are allocated. These are students whose undergraduate qualifications are considered directly relevant to the master’s programme. Candidates in the P2 category are considered next, subject to seat availability. The remaining categories are considered according to the university’s prescribed priority rules.

The petitioners argue that this system may put some eligible students at a disadvantage, even if they meet the admission requirements. They want greater clarity on how candidates are ranked and how seats are allocated. Students Raise Concerns Over Vacant Seats and Merit Lists Before approaching the court, students had reportedly written to the university’s vice-chancellor about admission-related concerns. These included unclear merit lists, limited information about vacant seats and delays in updating admission dashboards. Applicants have also sought clarity on the number of seats remaining vacant and whether more admission rounds, including a spot round, would be conducted. A spot round is an additional round of admission that may be held to fill seats that remain vacant after the regular allocation rounds. Students are concerned that without further opportunities, some seats could remain vacant even when eligible candidates are waiting for admission.