IIT Madras School Outreach Programme: Nearly 50% of Enrolled Students Are Girls

News

Girls account for nearly half of all student enrolments in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) School Connect programme. According to figures shared by the institute, girls make up 49% of participants, while boys account for 51%. The programme has recorded 2,23,721 enrolments since its launch in August 2024. Of these, around 1.10 lakh are girls and 1.14 lakh are boys. The figures show almost equal participation by girls and boys in the initiative, which aims to introduce school students to different academic subjects and help them explore future education and career opportunities. The programme is run by IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). It offers online courses that allow students to learn about subjects beyond their regular school curriculum. Also read:

All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download IIT Madras School Connect Programme Expands to More Schools IIT Madras has partnered with 6,406 schools through the School Connect programme, according to the latest figures shared by the institute. Since its launch, the initiative has reached more than 1.75 lakh students and partnered with over 4,900 schools, including more than 60 schools outside India. The institute has also opened applications for the October 2026 cohort. Students studying in Classes IX, X, XI and XII can now apply. Class IX students have been included in the programme for the first time. This expansion gives students an opportunity to explore different subjects before choosing their streams for Classes XI and XII. Early exposure to various academic fields can help them understand their interests and make more informed decisions about their education and future careers.

Courses Available in English and Hindi The School Connect courses are currently available in English and Hindi. IIT Madras is also developing learning modules in seven additional regional languages to make the programme accessible to more students. By offering courses in multiple languages, the institute aims to help students from different educational backgrounds explore subjects and career options. The courses can also help learners understand different fields before selecting higher education programmes or preparing for competitive entrance examinations. IIT Madras aims to expand the initiative to 25,000 schools across India in the coming years. The existing network of 6,406 partner schools will support its plans to reach more students. Nearly One Lakh Students Receive IIT Madras Certificates