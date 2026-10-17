IIT Madras School Outreach Programme: Nearly 50% of Enrolled Students Are Girls
IIT Madras’ School Connect programme has recorded 2,23,721 student enrolments since August 2024, with girls accounting for 49% of participants. The initiative offers online courses to help school students explore academic subjects and career options.
Girls account for nearly half of all student enrolments in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) School Connect programme. According to figures shared by the institute, girls make up 49% of participants, while boys account for 51%.
The programme has recorded 2,23,721 enrolments since its launch in August 2024. Of these, around 1.10 lakh are girls and 1.14 lakh are boys. The figures show almost equal participation by girls and boys in the initiative, which aims to introduce school students to different academic subjects and help them explore future education and career opportunities.
The programme is run by IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE). It offers online courses that allow students to learn about subjects beyond their regular school curriculum.
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IIT Madras School Connect Programme Expands to More Schools
IIT Madras has partnered with 6,406 schools through the School Connect programme, according to the latest figures shared by the institute. Since its launch, the initiative has reached more than 1.75 lakh students and partnered with over 4,900 schools, including more than 60 schools outside India.
The institute has also opened applications for the October 2026 cohort. Students studying in Classes IX, X, XI and XII can now apply. Class IX students have been included in the programme for the first time.
This expansion gives students an opportunity to explore different subjects before choosing their streams for Classes XI and XII. Early exposure to various academic fields can help them understand their interests and make more informed decisions about their education and future careers.
Courses Available in English and Hindi
The School Connect courses are currently available in English and Hindi. IIT Madras is also developing learning modules in seven additional regional languages to make the programme accessible to more students.
By offering courses in multiple languages, the institute aims to help students from different educational backgrounds explore subjects and career options. The courses can also help learners understand different fields before selecting higher education programmes or preparing for competitive entrance examinations.
IIT Madras aims to expand the initiative to 25,000 schools across India in the coming years. The existing network of 6,406 partner schools will support its plans to reach more students.
Nearly One Lakh Students Receive IIT Madras Certificates
The programme has recorded enrolments across several cohorts since August 2024. The figures vary across batches, with 60,580 enrolments recorded in August 2025 and 25,586 in August 2026. The October 2026 cohort has recorded 50,278 enrolments.
According to the institute, 99,350 students have received certificates through the programme so far.
The initiative aims to make learning opportunities available to more school students and help them explore academic disciplines beyond their classroom studies. Its expansion, along with the inclusion of Class IX students and plans to introduce additional languages, is expected to widen access to these learning resources.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.