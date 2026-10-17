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UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Generate Class 9, 11 Student Lists

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:05 IST

UPMSP has extended the deadline for schools to submit the Class 9 and Class 11 student lists. The last date to submit the list to the regional office is October 22, 2026

UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Generate Class 9, 11 Student Lists
UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Generate Class 9, 11 Student Lists
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UP Board Exam 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the deadline for schools in the state to generate student lists for class 9 and class 11 students. The list is to be submitted to the District School Inspectors' Office.

As per the official notification shared, the deadline for schools to submit the list of students is October 22, 2026. The student list is required for advance registration for classes 9 and 11 for the 2026-27 academic session and the examination applications for Class 10 and Class 12. Earlier, the last date for schools to submit the application form was October 15, 2026. 

UP Board Exam 2027 Datesheet

UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule has been released online. According to the schedule released, UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts from February 5 to 24, 2027. The morning shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students appearing for the board exam can visit the official website to download the date sheet PDF.

Students preparing for the board exams are advised to refer to the subject-wise schedule. The timetable will help students divide their time and prepare for the upcoming board exam depending on the order in which the subject examinations will be conducted. The hall tickets for the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exam will also be available on the official website of the board. School authorities are required to log in and download the admit cards, which are then to be distributed among students appearing for the exams.

UP Board Examination Schedule 2027

Check the timetable for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2027.

Day and DateTimeSubject & Paper (High School - Class 10)Subject & Paper (Intermediate - Class 12)
Friday February 5, 2027 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Hindi, Elementary Hindi -
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Hindi, General Hindi
Monday
February 8, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Social Science Wood Craft, Book Craft, Tailoring, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cooking, Apparel Designing, Laundry and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technique, Nursery Teacher Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Worker (including Med Lab Tech), Color Photography, Radio & Color TV, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Tech, Sericulture, Seed Production Tech, Crop Protection, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy & Auditing, Banking, Shorthand & Typing, Marketing & Salesmanship, Secretarial Practice, Insurance, Cooperation, Hindi & English Typing, Printing, Pottery Science, Artificial Limbs Tech, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Veg Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Tech & Maintenance, Domestic Electrical Appliances Repair, Retail Trade Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, IT/ITES, Healthcare - First Paper (Vocational Group I)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM NCC Anthropology
Tuesday
February 9, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Human Science Agronomy - First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1)
Agronomy - Sixth Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Civics
Wednesday
February 10, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM English Vocational Subjects - Second Paper (Vocational Group I)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading History
Friday
February 12, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Home Science (For Girls / Boys who opted) Vocational Subjects - Third Paper (Vocational Group I)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Biology, Mathematics
Saturday
February 13, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Mathematics Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany II (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Economics VII (Agri Part-2)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Economics
Monday
February 15, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Sanskrit Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Chemistry
Tuesday
February 16, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM - Sociology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology III (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Zoology VIII (Agri Part-2)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Geography
Wednesday
February 17, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Science Vocational Subjects - Fourth Paper (Vocational Group I)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Instrumental Music Physics, Military Science
Thursday
February 18, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Computer Agricultural Engineering IV (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry IX (Agri Part-2)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Tailoring Drawing Design, Technical Drawing, Dyeing Art
Friday
February 19, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Commerce Vocational Subjects - Fifth Paper (Vocational Group I)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Urdu Anthropology
Saturday
February 20, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM - Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
Monday
February 22, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Drawing, Dyeing Art General Foundation Subjects (Vocational Group), Agricultural Mathematics & Elementary Statistics V (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry X (Agri Part-2)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Business Studies (Commerce Group), Home Science
Tuesday
February 23, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Vocal Music Accountancy (Commerce Group)
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Pali, Arabic, Persian NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
Wednesday
February 24, 2027		 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Agriculture Computer
2:00 PM to 5:15 PM - Sanskrit

UP Board Class 12 Exam Pattern Changed

There are a few changes incorporated in the UP Board Class 12 exam pattern. Check key changes and details here

Written vs. Internal Marks: The theory/written exam weightage is now 80 marks for major subjects, while 20 marks are allocated for internal assessment or practicals. 

Question TypeWeightage
Application-Based Questions 35%
Knowledge-Based Questions 17.5%
Analysis/Evaluation (HOTS) Questions 22%
Other/Remaining Categories 25.5%
Total 100%

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Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 17, 2026, 09:45 IST
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