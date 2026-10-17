UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Generate Class 9, 11 Student Lists
UPMSP has extended the deadline for schools to submit the Class 9 and Class 11 student lists. The last date to submit the list to the regional office is October 22, 2026
UP Board Exam 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the deadline for schools in the state to generate student lists for class 9 and class 11 students. The list is to be submitted to the District School Inspectors' Office.
As per the official notification shared, the deadline for schools to submit the list of students is October 22, 2026. The student list is required for advance registration for classes 9 and 11 for the 2026-27 academic session and the examination applications for Class 10 and Class 12. Earlier, the last date for schools to submit the application form was October 15, 2026.
#upboardpryj https://t.co/g0Cp4ud3xt— Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 16, 2026
UP Board Exam 2027 Datesheet
UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule has been released online. According to the schedule released, UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts from February 5 to 24, 2027. The morning shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students appearing for the board exam can visit the official website to download the date sheet PDF.
Students preparing for the board exams are advised to refer to the subject-wise schedule. The timetable will help students divide their time and prepare for the upcoming board exam depending on the order in which the subject examinations will be conducted. The hall tickets for the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exam will also be available on the official website of the board. School authorities are required to log in and download the admit cards, which are then to be distributed among students appearing for the exams.
UP Board Examination Schedule 2027
Check the timetable for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2027.
|Day and Date
|Time
|Subject & Paper (High School - Class 10)
|Subject & Paper (Intermediate - Class 12)
|Friday February 5, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|-
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Hindi, General Hindi
|Monday
February 8, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Social Science
|Wood Craft, Book Craft, Tailoring, Fruit and Food Preservation, Cooking, Apparel Designing, Laundry and Dyeing, Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Weaving Technique, Nursery Teacher Training and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Worker (including Med Lab Tech), Color Photography, Radio & Color TV, Automobiles, Beekeeping, Dairy Tech, Sericulture, Seed Production Tech, Crop Protection, Nursery, Soil Conservation, Accountancy & Auditing, Banking, Shorthand & Typing, Marketing & Salesmanship, Secretarial Practice, Insurance, Cooperation, Hindi & English Typing, Printing, Pottery Science, Artificial Limbs Tech, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Veg Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Tech & Maintenance, Domestic Electrical Appliances Repair, Retail Trade Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, IT/ITES, Healthcare - First Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|NCC
|Anthropology
|Tuesday
February 9, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Human Science
|Agronomy - First Paper (For Agriculture Part-1)
Agronomy - Sixth Paper (For Agriculture Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Civics
|Wednesday
February 10, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|English
|Vocational Subjects - Second Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
|History
|Friday
February 12, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Home Science (For Girls / Boys who opted)
|Vocational Subjects - Third Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Biology, Mathematics
|Saturday
February 13, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Mathematics
|Agronomy (Vocational), Agricultural Botany II (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Economics VII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Economics
|Monday
February 15, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Sanskrit
|Vocal Music, Instrumental Music, Dance
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|Chemistry
|Tuesday
February 16, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Sociology, Agricultural Physics & Climatology III (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Zoology VIII (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Geography
|Wednesday
February 17, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Science
|Vocational Subjects - Fourth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Instrumental Music
|Physics, Military Science
|Thursday
February 18, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Computer
|Agricultural Engineering IV (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Animal Husbandry IX (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Tailoring
|Drawing Design, Technical Drawing, Dyeing Art
|Friday
February 19, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Commerce
|Vocational Subjects - Fifth Paper (Vocational Group I)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Urdu
|Anthropology
|Saturday
February 20, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|-
|Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
|Monday
February 22, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Drawing, Dyeing Art
|General Foundation Subjects (Vocational Group), Agricultural Mathematics & Elementary Statistics V (Agri Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry X (Agri Part-2)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Business Studies (Commerce Group), Home Science
|Tuesday
February 23, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Vocal Music
|Accountancy (Commerce Group)
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|Pali, Arabic, Persian
|NCC, Pali, Arabic, Persian
|Wednesday
February 24, 2027
|8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
|Agriculture
|Computer
|2:00 PM to 5:15 PM
|-
|Sanskrit
UP Board Class 12 Exam Pattern Changed
There are a few changes incorporated in the UP Board Class 12 exam pattern. Check key changes and details here
Written vs. Internal Marks: The theory/written exam weightage is now 80 marks for major subjects, while 20 marks are allocated for internal assessment or practicals.
|Question Type
|Weightage
|Application-Based Questions
|35%
|Knowledge-Based Questions
|17.5%
|Analysis/Evaluation (HOTS) Questions
|22%
|Other/Remaining Categories
|25.5%
|Total
|100%
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