UP Board Extends Deadline for Schools to Generate Class 9, 11 Student Lists

UP Board Exam 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has extended the deadline for schools in the state to generate student lists for class 9 and class 11 students. The list is to be submitted to the District School Inspectors' Office.

As per the official notification shared, the deadline for schools to submit the list of students is October 22, 2026. The student list is required for advance registration for classes 9 and 11 for the 2026-27 academic session and the examination applications for Class 10 and Class 12. Earlier, the last date for schools to submit the application form was October 15, 2026.

#upboardpryj https://t.co/g0Cp4ud3xt — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) October 16, 2026

UP Board Exam 2027 Datesheet

UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedule has been released online. According to the schedule released, UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts from February 5 to 24, 2027. The morning shift will be conducted from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students appearing for the board exam can visit the official website to download the date sheet PDF.