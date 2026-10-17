Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Seat Matrix for Stray Vacancy Round Released, Online Preference Filling Begins Today
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round seat matrix released. Round 1 choice filling begins today at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix for the online stray vacancy round. Candidates interested in participating in the stray vacancy round can check the seat matrix and enter their choices for the admission round through the link on the website.
As per the revised schedule released, the online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process of eligible candidates for the Stray Vacancy Round will be available until tomorrow, October 18, 2026. The Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -1 will be released on October 19, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission from October 20 to 21, 2026.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online stray vacancy round choice filling link will be available on the official website - medical2026.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications.
Maharashtra NEET UG Online Stray Vacancy Seat Matrix - Click Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Revised Schedule - Click Here
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to Enter Preference
Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round are required to enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment in the stray vacancy round. Follow the steps given here to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on Admissions 2026
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Section
Step 4: Click on Seat Matrix to check the seat vacancy list
Step 5: Login using the credentials
Step 6: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college
Step 7: Review the choices entered
Step 8: Save and click on submit
After the allotment result is announced, those allotted seats in the stray vacancy round are required to report to the allotted colleges for the verification and final admission process. Candidates must carry originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them for the admission process. Candidates are required to submit the final admission fee to confirm their seats. Taking admissions in colleges allotted in the online stray vacancy round is mandatory. Candidates can also participate in further stray vacancy rounds as per the schedule issued.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.