Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Seat Matrix for Stray Vacancy Round Released, Online Preference Filling Begins Today

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix for the online stray vacancy round. Candidates interested in participating in the stray vacancy round can check the seat matrix and enter their choices for the admission round through the link on the website.

As per the revised schedule released, the online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process of eligible candidates for the Stray Vacancy Round will be available until tomorrow, October 18, 2026. The Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -1 will be released on October 19, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission from October 20 to 21, 2026.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online stray vacancy round choice filling link will be available on the official website - medical2026.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit the applications.