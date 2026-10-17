Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Report to Allotted Colleges by Oct 23, Fee Payment and Confirmation Slip Download Link Active

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued the schedule for admissions to PGCET 2026 programmes. According to the details provided, students who have been allotted seats as per the choices entered between October 13 and 15, 2026 can complete the admission fee payment and download the confirmation slip through the link on the website. These candidates are also required to report to the allotted colleges with the required documents.

As per the notification, candidates need to submit the admission fee by October 19, 2026 and report to the allotted colleges with the confirmation slip until October 23, 2026. The notification further adds that those who have not been allotted seats as per merit and have retained their previously allotted seats are also required to pay and take admission before the last date.