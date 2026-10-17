Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Report to Allotted Colleges by Oct 23, Fee Payment and Confirmation Slip Download Link Active
Karnataka PGCET 2026 admission round 2 schedule to report to allotted colleges, fee payment and confirmation slip download link has been released. Students allotted seats in the second round can report to the colleges for admission process as per the deadline.
Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued the schedule for admissions to PGCET 2026 programmes. According to the details provided, students who have been allotted seats as per the choices entered between October 13 and 15, 2026 can complete the admission fee payment and download the confirmation slip through the link on the website. These candidates are also required to report to the allotted colleges with the required documents.
As per the notification, candidates need to submit the admission fee by October 19, 2026 and report to the allotted colleges with the confirmation slip until October 23, 2026. The notification further adds that those who have not been allotted seats as per merit and have retained their previously allotted seats are also required to pay and take admission before the last date.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Fee Payment and Slip Download Link - Click Here
#PGCET-26: ಎಂಬಿಎ, ಎಂಸಿಎ, ಎಂಇ, ಎಂ.ಟೆಕ್/ಎಂ ಆರ್ಕ್ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಸೀಟು ಹಂಚಿಕೆಯಾಗಿರುವ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಅ.19ರೊಳಗೆ ಶುಲ್ಕ ಪಾವತಿಸಿ, ಅ.23ರೊಳಗೆ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರವೇಶ ಪಡೆಯಬೇಕು. - ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ @CMofKarnataka @basavarajrayar2 @S_PrakashPatil— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) October 16, 2026
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Allotment results for students who have submitted their options were issued on October 16, 2026. Based on the allotment, students are required to pay the fee as per the college allotted and download the confirmation slip. Candidates are required to carry the confirmation slip and other documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admissions.
Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC & HSC Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Subject-Wise Timetable Updates
HP Board Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at hpbose.org: Check Class 10 & Class 12 Timetable Updates
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Admissions: Documents Required
Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges need to have the following documents ready with them for verification and admission.
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Printout of the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Form
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Karnataka PGCET 2026 Hall Ticket / Admission Card
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KEA Verification Slip
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Provisional Seat Allotment Letter for Round 2
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Fee payment receipt for the allotted seat
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SSLC / Class 10 Mark Sheet
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Class 12 / 2nd PUC Mark Sheet
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Qualifying Degree Marks Cards and Degree Certificate or Provisional Degree Certificate (PDC)
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GATE 2026 Scorecard
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Caste / Category / Income Certificate with valid RD Number
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Hyderabad-Karnataka (HK) region reservation certificate
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Karnataka Study / Domicile Certificates proving study in Karnataka for the prescribed number of years
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Work Experience Certificate
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Two recent passport-size colour photographs
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Valid photo ID proof
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.