WB HS Semester 3 Answer Key 2027 Out at wbchse.wb.gov.in; Objection Window From October 27

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) Semester 3 Answer Key 2027 for the academic session 2026-27. Students who appeared for the Class 12 Semester 3 examinations can download the provisional, subject-wise answer keys from the council's official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be able to raise objections through the official portal from October 27 to October 30, 2026. Students must pay a fee of Rs 200 to challenge an answer. The objections will be reviewed by subject experts, and the council will publish the final answer key after completing the verification process.

The WBCHSE conducted the HS Semester 3 examinations from September 21 to October 14, 2026, across West Bengal. Students can now check the answers against their attempted questions and assess their probable performance before the final answer key is issued.