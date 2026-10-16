Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Application Last Date Today, Check Eligibility and How to Apply
Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026 application deadline is today, October 16, at 4 PM. Check eligibility, important dates, application fee, documents and steps to apply online.
Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the online application window for admission to Post Graduate Courses in Homoeopathy 2026 today, October 16. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their applications must complete the registration process by 4 PM today through the official CEE Kerala website.
The application window opened on October 12. Candidates seeking admission to MD Homoeopathy courses in Kerala can register online, pay the application fee, upload the required certificates and complete option registration within the given timeline.
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Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Application process begins
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October 12, 2026
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Last date to apply
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October 16, 2026
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Application closing time
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4 PM
Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Eligibility
Candidates applying for the PG Homoeopathy courses must meet the eligibility requirements specified by CEE Kerala. Applicants are required to have the prescribed BHMS qualification and valid registration. Candidates must also fulfil the internship requirements and other conditions mentioned in the admission prospectus.
Admission is based on AIAPGET 2026 scores/rank, as applicable under the admission process. Candidates should check the official prospectus for detailed eligibility and reservation conditions.
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Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Application Fee
The application fee has to be paid online during the application process. Candidates should ensure that the payment is successfully completed before submitting the form.
Candidates must keep their application number, password and payment details safely for future reference.
How to Apply for Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website
- Open the PG Homoeopathy 2026 application link
- Complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Fill in the basic, communication, academic and reservation details
- Pay the application fee through the available online payment mode
- Upload the photograph, signature and required certificates in the prescribed format.
- Complete the option registration process
- Submit the application and take a printout of the acknowledgement page for future reference
Also Check:
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.