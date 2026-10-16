Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Application Last Date Today, Check Eligibility and How to Apply

Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will close the online application window for admission to Post Graduate Courses in Homoeopathy 2026 today, October 16. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their applications must complete the registration process by 4 PM today through the official CEE Kerala website. The application window opened on October 12. Candidates seeking admission to MD Homoeopathy courses in Kerala can register online, pay the application fee, upload the required certificates and complete option registration within the given timeline. Important: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Important Dates Event Date Application process begins October 12, 2026 Last date to apply October 16, 2026 Application closing time 4 PM

Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Eligibility Candidates applying for the PG Homoeopathy courses must meet the eligibility requirements specified by CEE Kerala. Applicants are required to have the prescribed BHMS qualification and valid registration. Candidates must also fulfil the internship requirements and other conditions mentioned in the admission prospectus. Admission is based on AIAPGET 2026 scores/rank, as applicable under the admission process. Candidates should check the official prospectus for detailed eligibility and reservation conditions. Also Read l Odisha Student Union Elections 2026: 1,398 Candidates Elected, Counting Continues at Utkal University Kerala PG Homoeopathy Admission 2026: Application Fee The application fee has to be paid online during the application process. Candidates should ensure that the payment is successfully completed before submitting the form.