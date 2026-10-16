XAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Fields Open for Editing at xatonline.in
XAT 2027 online application correction window opens today, October 16, 2026. Candidates can make required changes to their filled application until October 17. 2026. Last date for candidates to register for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026
XAT 2027 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur will open the online application correction window today, October 16, 2026. According to the notification on the website, the XAT application correction window will be available on October 16 and 17, 2026. Students who have submitted their online application form on or before 16th Oct, 2026 will be able to use the application correction window to make all necessary changes.
Candidates must note that the last date for students to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. The correction window is available only for those who have applied up to today and need to make urgent changes to the information entered while filling the online application form. To make the required changes, candidates need to log in with their registration credentials. After correcting the details, students are advised to review the changes made before clicking the final submit button.
XAT 2027 application correction window will be available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates will also get the application correction direct link on this page as and when the correction window opens.
XAT 2027 Application Correction - Click Here (Available Soon)
XAT 2027 Online Correction: Steps to Follow
The correction window is a second chance for students to get all required changes to their online application form. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the XAT application fee
Step 6: Save and click on Submit
XAT 2027 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
The following fields will remain open for editing. Candidates who have submitted their XAT application form and need to make changes to the information entered are required to do the same in the following fields.
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Personal details
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Category and reservation
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Contact details
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Documents
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Academic qualifications
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Work experience
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Programme preferences
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Test city preferences
What After XAT 2027 Application Correction
After the correction window closes, the application process for XAT 2027 will continue. As mentioned, the last date to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. With the information entered, the XAT admit cards will be issued on December 20, 2026. Details entered in the application form, text city and other details will be mentioned on the admit cards. No requests for changing exam centres will be entertained after the XAT admit card is released. The XAT 2027 exam is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2027, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Also Read: School Holiday Today, October 16, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise Updates
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.