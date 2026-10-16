XAT 2027 Application Correction Window Opens Today, Check Fields Open for Editing at xatonline.in

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XAT 2027 Application Correction: XLRI Jamshedpur will open the online application correction window today, October 16, 2026. According to the notification on the website, the XAT application correction window will be available on October 16 and 17, 2026. Students who have submitted their online application form on or before 16th Oct, 2026 will be able to use the application correction window to make all necessary changes. Candidates must note that the last date for students to apply for XAT 2027 is December 6, 2026. The correction window is available only for those who have applied up to today and need to make urgent changes to the information entered while filling the online application form. To make the required changes, candidates need to log in with their registration credentials. After correcting the details, students are advised to review the changes made before clicking the final submit button.

XAT 2027 application correction window will be available on the official website xatonline.in. Candidates will also get the application correction direct link on this page as and when the correction window opens. XAT 2027 Application Correction - Click Here (Available Soon) XAT 2027 Online Correction: Steps to Follow The correction window is a second chance for students to get all required changes to their online application form. Follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT Step 2: Click on the registration link Step 3: Enter all required details Step 4: Fill out the application form Step 5: Submit the XAT application fee Step 6: Save and click on Submit XAT 2027 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing The following fields will remain open for editing. Candidates who have submitted their XAT application form and need to make changes to the information entered are required to do the same in the following fields.