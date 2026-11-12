India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Live: Download GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: The Indian Post will soon release the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List for the July 2026 cycle. The 2nd merit list will be released to fill the vacancies that remain unfilled after the Document Verification (DV) round for the 1st merit list.

Previous years' trends suggest that India Post usually releases the next merit list 13–15 days after the document verification of the previous list concludes. The DV round of the 1st merit list ended on October 27, 2026, so it is expected that the department will release the 2nd merit list by November 12, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the GDS result date.

The GDS 2nd merit list will be released online on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the GDS Result 2026 and its release date.

GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Release Date

As per previous trends, the next merit list is released 13-15 days after the previous list's document verification is completed. Since the document verification for the 1st merit list ended on October 27, 2026, the 2nd merit list is likely to be released around November 12, 2026. Check the GDS Merit List release date previous year trend analysis below:

GDS 2nd Merit List Release Date

Steps to Check India Post GDS 2nd Merit Lists

The GDS Result 2026 can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the GDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026’ given on the left side of the screen and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the state/circle from where you have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: Click on the ‘List of shortlisted candidates II’ link available there.

Step 5: The GDS 2nd merit list PDF will appear; search your ‘Reg Number’ in it.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take the printout for future reference.

How is the GDS 2nd Merit List Prepared?

The India Post GDS department collects the circle-wise number of unfilled vacancies after the document verification round and then prepares a merit list based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination, aggregated to a percentage with 4 decimal places.