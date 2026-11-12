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India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Live: Download GDS Result PDF at indiapost.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 12, 2026, 13:56 IST

GDS Result 2026: The Indian Post will soon release the GDS 2nd merit list for the July 2026 cycle on its official website- indiapost.gov.in. The merit list will be released for the remaining GDS, BPM and ABPM posts. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • India Post GDS Result 2026 is expected to be released today.
  • India Post is hiring for more than 23,757 jobs across the country for GDS, BPM and ABPM Posts.
  • Candidates can download the GDS 2nd merit list PDF from the official website once released.

India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: The Indian Post will soon release the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List for the July 2026 cycle. The 2nd merit list will be released to fill the vacancies that remain unfilled after the Document Verification (DV) round for the 1st merit list. 

Previous years' trends suggest that India Post usually releases the next merit list 13–15 days after the document verification of the previous list concludes. The DV round of the 1st merit list ended on October 27, 2026, so it is expected that the department will release the 2nd merit list by November 12, 2026. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the GDS result date. 

The GDS 2nd merit list will be released online on the official website of India Post, i.e., indiapost.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for the latest updates on the GDS Result 2026 and its release date.

GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Release Date

As per previous trends, the next merit list is released 13-15 days after the previous list's document verification is completed. Since the document verification for the 1st merit list ended on October 27, 2026, the 2nd merit list is likely to be released around November 12, 2026. Check the GDS Merit List release date previous year trend analysis below:

GDS 2nd Merit List Release Date

Steps to Check India Post GDS 2nd Merit Lists

The GDS Result 2026 can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the GDS Result 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II, July-2026’ given on the left side of the screen and click on it.

Step 3: Click on the state/circle from where you have applied for GDS Recruitment 2026

Step 4: Click on the ‘List of shortlisted candidates II’ link available there.

Step 5: The GDS 2nd merit list PDF will appear; search your ‘Reg Number’ in it.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take the printout for future reference.

How is the GDS 2nd Merit List Prepared?

The India Post GDS department collects the circle-wise number of unfilled vacancies after the document verification round and then prepares a merit list based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the Secondary School Examination, aggregated to a percentage with 4 decimal places.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Nov 12, 2026, 13:56 IST

    India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Live: First Merit List Released Earlier

    India Post had already released the first merit list earlier on October 12. A total of 23,469 candidates have been shortlisted for 23,757 vacancies across the country for GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026. Candidates selected in the first list had to report for document verification by October 27.

  • Nov 12, 2026, 12:49 IST

    India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Live: 23,757 Vacancies in Recruitment

    In Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II July-2026, India Post announced recruitment for over 23,757 vacancies across different postal circles. The recruitment includes BPM, ABPM, and Dak Sevak posts. Lakhs of candidates applied for these vacancies.

  • Nov 12, 2026, 10:36 IST

    India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 Live: Merit List Will Be Available in PDF Format

    The GDS 2nd merit list 2026 will be released in PDF form. The PDF will contain the registration numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates should search for their registration number after downloading the file.

  • Nov 12, 2026, 10:34 IST

    India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 is Expected Today

    Previous trends suggest that the India Post can release the GDS 2nd merit list 2026 today on its official website. The merit list will be released for the remaining vacancies. Candidates who applied for the GDA, BPM and ABPM can check their GDS results online once the link is activated.

What next after a GDS result?

All the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Candidates are typically given 15 days to report for Document Verification (DV). If a candidate fails to report to the Verifying Authority within the prescribed period of 15 days, he/she will be treated as a 'Non-turned up' candidate, and his/her candidature will be rejected outright. At the time of document verification, the candidates will have to submit an undertaking in the format given in the notification, regarding liability in case of furnishing fake/incorrect information/details in the form. After the document verification, the offer of provisional engagement will be issued to the candidate.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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