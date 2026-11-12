ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: ISC Class 12 History Exam is one of the most important papers for students who choose humanities as their stream in class 12, and it tests their understanding of historical events. The exam pattern is designed to assess both the knowledge of facts and the capacity to write coherent essays on the subject.

This document highlights the complete details of the ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern for the 2026 examination, which includes the structure of the paper and marking scheme, and all other information about the Theory Paper (80 marks) and Project Work (20 marks). It will help in the preparation process and will enable the students to strategize their preparations according to the exam pattern.