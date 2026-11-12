ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: The ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027 features an 80-mark external theory paper and a 20-mark internal project evaluation, requiring a 35% aggregate pass mark. Divided equally between Indian and World History, the three-hour paper emphasizes 50% competency-based questions across objective, short-answer, and essay formats to evaluate analytical historical understanding.
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: ISC Class 12 History Exam is one of the most important papers for students who choose humanities as their stream in class 12, and it tests their understanding of historical events. The exam pattern is designed to assess both the knowledge of facts and the capacity to write coherent essays on the subject.
This document highlights the complete details of the ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern for the 2026 examination, which includes the structure of the paper and marking scheme, and all other information about the Theory Paper (80 marks) and Project Work (20 marks). It will help in the preparation process and will enable the students to strategize their preparations according to the exam pattern.
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Overall Marking Scheme & Assessment
This assessment is worth 100 marks, where 80 marks will be allocated for the theoretical component which takes 3 hours to complete, while 20 marks will be awarded for the project component with oral examination, both being marked by the CISCE examiners.
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Assessment Component
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Maximum Marks
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Duration / Mode
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Evaluating Authority
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Paper I: Theory
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80 Marks
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3 Hours (+ 15 mins reading time)
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External CISCE Board Examiners
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Paper II: Project Work
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20 Marks
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Internal Research File & Viva Voce
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Internal Subject Teacher (10) & Visiting Examiner (10)
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Total
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100 Marks
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—
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Combined Score (35% minimum pass mark)
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Theory Question Paper Structure (80 Marks)
The 3-hour theoretical paper consists of three compulsory sections dealing with two major themes from history, which are: Section I: Indian History (1939-1984) and Section II: World History (1939-1991).
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Section
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Marks
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Question Format & Choice Pattern
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Skills Evaluated
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Section A
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16 Marks
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Compulsory Objective & Short Questions (16 questions × 1 mark each)
• Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
• Assertion-Reasoning & Match-the-Following
• Chronological ordering & source-based identification
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Conceptual recall, chronological accuracy, factual precision, and analytical elimination.
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Section B
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32 Marks
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Short-Answer Questions (8 questions × 4 marks each)
• Covers both Indian History and World History
• Internal choices provided in select questions
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Cause-and-effect reasoning, historical comparison, and concise analytical explanation.
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Section C
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32 Marks
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Long-Answer / Structured Essay Questions (4 questions × 8 marks each)
• Split evenly between Indian History (2 questions) and World History (2 questions)
• Internal choices available within each unit
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Deep historical synthesis, structured argumentation, evaluation of policies/movements, and source interpretation.
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Syllabus & Unit-Wise Weightage Distribution
The 80-mark theory curriculum is balanced equally between Modern Indian History and Contemporary World History (approx. 40 marks each):
Part I: Indian History (40 Marks)
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Transition to Independence and Partition (1939-1947): Cripps Mission, “Quit India Movement,” Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army, Cabinet Mission Plan, Mountbatten Plan, and Indian Independence Act.
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Establishment and Evolution of Indian Democracy (1947-1966): Integration of Princely States (Junagadh, Hyderabad, Kashmir), Reorganization of States based on Language, and early Five-Year Plans.
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Challenges to Indian Democracy (1964-1977): Naxalite Movement, JP Movement, National Emergency (1975), and Janata Government.
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Transformation of Indian Democracy (1977-1986): Growth of Regional Aspirations (Punjab, Assam, Mizoram), Separatist Movements, and Centre-State relations.
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India’s Foreign Policy: Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Sino-Indian War (1962), and Indo-Pak Wars (1947-48, 1965, 1971).
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Women’s Rights Movements: Towards Equality Report (1974), Anti-Dowry Agitation.
Part II: World History (40 Marks)
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World War II: Aggressive nationalism in Germany, Italy, and Japan; Appeasement policy; Conduct of the war; Allied victory and reasons behind the defeat of Axis powers.
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Decolonization in Asia (China) and Africa (Ghana and Kenya): Chinese Civil War (1945-49) and formation of PRC; Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana; Jomo Kenyatta and the Mau Mau Rebellion in Kenya.
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The Cold War (1945-1991): Origins of the Cold War; Truman Doctrine, Marshall Plan, Berlin Blockade, Cuban Missile Crisis, Vietnam War, Détente, and Collapse of the Soviet Union.
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Protest movements: Civil Rights Movement in the USA (Martin Luther King); Anti-apartheid Movement in South Africa (Nelson Mandela); Second-wave Feminism in the USA.
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Middle East (Israeli-Palestine conflict, 1916-1993): Balfour Declaration; Formation of Israel (1948); Suez Crisis (1956); Six Day War (1967); Yom Kippur War (1973); Camp David Accords; Oslo Accords.
ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027: Project Work Evaluation Criteria (20 Marks)
Students will be required to undertake one full research study based on an acceptable historical subject (either text-based or field/oral research). Assessment will be shared equally between the internal examiner and an external visiting examiner:
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Evaluation Parameter
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Internal Examiner
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Visiting Examiner
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Total Marks
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Process & Research Methodology (Synopsis, bibliography, planning)
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3 Marks
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—
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3 Marks
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Understanding, Application & Analysis (Historical context, critical insight)
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4 Marks
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4 Marks
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8 Marks
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Presentation & Documentation (Structure, maps, primary sources, neatness)
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3 Marks
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3 Marks
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6 Marks
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Viva Voce (Oral defense of findings)
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—
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3 Marks
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3 Marks
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Total Project Score
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10 Marks
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10 Marks
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20 Marks
Key Preparation Takeaways for 2027
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Competency-Based Change (Weightage 50%): Source-based extracts, political cartoons, maps, and assertion-reasoning type questions will be asked in Section A and B with the need to apply knowledge instead of dates.
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Balance in Time Distribution: Spend around 25 minutes on Section A, 65 minutes on Section B and 75 minutes on Section C while keeping 15 minutes for revising and underlining of terms.
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Format of Sub-Parts: In 8-mark questions (Section C), answers usually have sub-parts (like
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4+4 or 3+5). Each sub-part should be attempted under separate heading.
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