ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage
Check the ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27, including the 80-mark paper structure, question-wise weightage, marking scheme and internal assessment.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the examination pattern for ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) for the 2027 board examinations. The theory paper carries 80 marks and will be conducted for two hours, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. The question paper consists of five compulsory questions covering composition writing, letter writing, notice and email writing, comprehension and grammar. Students can check the complete ICSE Class 10 English Language exam pattern 2026-27, question-wise marks distribution and assessment details below.English Language (Paper 1) is designed to assess students' writing, reading, comprehension and grammatical skills. CISCE has also released the ICSE 2027 specimen question paper and draft marking scheme to help students understand the examination structure, question formats and assessment approach.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 can check the important examination details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Examination
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ICSE Class 10
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Subject
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English Language
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Paper
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English Paper 1
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination Year
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2027
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Theory Examination Marks
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80
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Internal Assessment Marks
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20
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Total Marks
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100
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Theory Paper Duration
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2 hours
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Questions
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5 compulsory questions
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper 1: Question-wise Marks Distribution
The ICSE Class 10 English Language theory examination carries 80 marks, divided among five compulsory questions. Each question focuses on a different language skill, including creative writing, formal communication, reading comprehension and grammar.The question-wise marks distribution for the 2027 examination is given below.
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Question
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Topics
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Marks
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Question 1
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Composition Writing
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20
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Question 2
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Letter Writing
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10
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Question 3
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Notice and Email Writing
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10
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Question 4
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Comprehension
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20
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Question 5
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Grammar
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20
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Total
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80
Students must attempt all five questions. Internal choices are provided in composition and letter writing, allowing candidates to select one topic from the given options.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: Question-wise Details
The English Language paper includes five questions covering different aspects of communication and language proficiency. Here is a detailed explanation of each question and its marks distribution.
Question 1: Composition Writing (20 Marks)
The first question carries 20 marks and requires students to write a composition of approximately 300–350 words.
Students are generally given five topics and must attempt any one. The topics may test different writing abilities, including:
- Narrative writing
- Descriptive writing
- Argumentative or persuasive writing
- Story writing
- Picture composition
The question assesses students' ability to organise ideas, describe experiences, develop arguments and communicate effectively. Grammar, vocabulary, spelling, punctuation and sentence construction are also considered during evaluation.Students should select a topic they understand well and organise their ideas before beginning the composition.
Question 2: Letter Writing (10 Marks)
The second question carries 10 marks. Students are given two letter-writing topics and must attempt any one.The options generally include:
- Formal letter writing
- Informal or friendly letter writing
Students must follow the appropriate letter format and maintain a suitable tone according to the purpose and recipient.The assessment considers the format, content, organisation of ideas, vocabulary and language accuracy. Candidates should pay attention to the address, salutation, introduction, main content and conclusion.
Question 3: Notice and Email Writing (10 Marks)
Question 3 carries 10 marks and is divided into two parts.
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Component
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Marks
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Notice Writing
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5
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Email Writing
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5
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Total
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10
Students are given a specific situation and must prepare a notice based on the instructions provided. They are then required to write an email conveying information about the same event or situation.While preparing their responses, students should include relevant details such as the event, date, time, venue and other necessary instructions.Both formats require clear, concise and organised communication.
Question 4: Comprehension (20 Marks)
The comprehension section carries 20 marks. Students are given an unseen prose passage of approximately 500 words, followed by questions testing their understanding of the text.The question may include:
- Vocabulary-based questions, including word meanings and opposites.
- Short-answer questions based on the passage.
- Questions testing the ability to understand explicit information and infer meaning, intention and attitude.
- A summary-based question requiring students to identify important points and present them briefly.
Students should read the passage carefully before answering. Responses should be based on the given text, and summary answers must follow the prescribed word limit.
Question 5: Grammar (20 Marks)
The final question carries 20 marks and tests students' knowledge of functional grammar, sentence structure and correct language usage.The major areas include:
- Prepositions
- Conjunctions
- Verbs and correct verb forms
- Sentence joining
- Sentence transformation
- Correct sentence construction
Students should practise grammar exercises regularly, particularly sentence transformation, joining sentences and choosing appropriate verb forms.
ICSE Class 10 English Language Topic-wise Weightage 2027
The ICSE Class 10 English Language specimen paper 2027 provides a clear indication of the marks assigned to each major component of the theory examination.
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Topic
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Marks
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Weightage
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Composition Writing
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20
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25%
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Letter Writing
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10
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12.5%
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Notice and Email Writing
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10
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12.5%
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Comprehension
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20
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25%
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Grammar
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20
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25%
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Total
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80
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100%
Composition writing, comprehension and grammar carry the highest individual weightage, with 20 marks each. Together, these three sections account for 60 marks, or 75% of the theory examination.Students should also give sufficient attention to letter, notice and email writing, as these sections collectively contribute 20 marks.
ICSE Class 10 English Internal Assessment 2026-27
Apart from the 80-mark written examination, students are assessed through a 20-mark internal assessment in English.The assessment covers listening and speaking skills, helping students develop their ability to understand spoken English and communicate effectively.
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Assessment Component
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Marks
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Listening Skills
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10
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Speaking Skills
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10
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Total
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20
Schools conduct these assessments as part of the English Language evaluation. Students should participate actively in classroom activities, oral presentations, discussions and listening exercises to improve their communication skills.
Competency-based Questions in ICSE Class 10 English Exam 2027
CISCE has placed greater emphasis on competency-based assessment in the 2027 board examinations. Approximately 50% of the marks have been allocated to higher-order thinking competencies, including application, analysis, evaluation and creativity.These competencies assess whether students can understand concepts and apply their knowledge rather than simply memorising information.The major competencies include:
- Application: Using language concepts and knowledge in practical situations.
- Analysis: Understanding information, identifying relationships and examining ideas.
- Evaluation: Presenting opinions and assessing arguments with suitable reasoning.
- Creativity: Developing original ideas and expressing them effectively.
Students should therefore focus on understanding concepts, improving their writing skills and practising different question formats.
How to Prepare for ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper 1?
Students can improve their performance by practising each section according to its marks distribution and question requirements.Here are some useful preparation tips:
- Practise composition writing: Write regularly on narrative, descriptive, argumentative and picture-based topics. Follow the prescribed 300–350-word limit.
- Learn letter formats: Practise both formal and informal letters, paying attention to tone, structure and vocabulary.
- Revise notice and email writing: Focus on presenting all essential information clearly and following the correct format.
- Improve reading comprehension: Read passages regularly and practise inference-based and vocabulary questions.
- Strengthen grammar: Revise prepositions, conjunctions, verb forms, sentence joining and transformations.
- Solve specimen papers: Attempt the latest specimen paper within the prescribed time to understand the question format and assess your preparation.
Students should also review the draft marking scheme accompanying the specimen paper to understand the expected approach to answering different questions.
Also Check:
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ICSE Class 10 English Literature (Paper 2) Exam Pattern 2026
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