ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the examination pattern for ICSE Class 10 English Language (Paper 1) for the 2027 board examinations. The theory paper carries 80 marks and will be conducted for two hours, while the remaining 20 marks are allotted to internal assessment. The question paper consists of five compulsory questions covering composition writing, letter writing, notice and email writing, comprehension and grammar. Students can check the complete ICSE Class 10 English Language exam pattern 2026-27, question-wise marks distribution and assessment details below.English Language (Paper 1) is designed to assess students' writing, reading, comprehension and grammatical skills. CISCE has also released the ICSE 2027 specimen question paper and draft marking scheme to help students understand the examination structure, question formats and assessment approach.

ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview Students appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 can check the important examination details in the table below. Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 Subject English Language Paper English Paper 1 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Examination Marks 80 Internal Assessment Marks 20 Total Marks 100 Theory Paper Duration 2 hours Questions 5 compulsory questions Official Website cisce.org ICSE Class 10 English Language Paper 1: Question-wise Marks Distribution The ICSE Class 10 English Language theory examination carries 80 marks, divided among five compulsory questions. Each question focuses on a different language skill, including creative writing, formal communication, reading comprehension and grammar.The question-wise marks distribution for the 2027 examination is given below.

Question Topics Marks Question 1 Composition Writing 20 Question 2 Letter Writing 10 Question 3 Notice and Email Writing 10 Question 4 Comprehension 20 Question 5 Grammar 20 Total 80 Students must attempt all five questions. Internal choices are provided in composition and letter writing, allowing candidates to select one topic from the given options. ICSE Class 10 English Language Exam Pattern 2027: Question-wise Details The English Language paper includes five questions covering different aspects of communication and language proficiency. Here is a detailed explanation of each question and its marks distribution. Question 1: Composition Writing (20 Marks) The first question carries 20 marks and requires students to write a composition of approximately 300–350 words.

Students are generally given five topics and must attempt any one. The topics may test different writing abilities, including: Narrative writing

Descriptive writing

Argumentative or persuasive writing

Story writing

Picture composition The question assesses students' ability to organise ideas, describe experiences, develop arguments and communicate effectively. Grammar, vocabulary, spelling, punctuation and sentence construction are also considered during evaluation.Students should select a topic they understand well and organise their ideas before beginning the composition. Question 2: Letter Writing (10 Marks) The second question carries 10 marks. Students are given two letter-writing topics and must attempt any one.The options generally include: Formal letter writing

Informal or friendly letter writing

Students must follow the appropriate letter format and maintain a suitable tone according to the purpose and recipient.The assessment considers the format, content, organisation of ideas, vocabulary and language accuracy. Candidates should pay attention to the address, salutation, introduction, main content and conclusion. Question 3: Notice and Email Writing (10 Marks) Question 3 carries 10 marks and is divided into two parts. Component Marks Notice Writing 5 Email Writing 5 Total 10 Students are given a specific situation and must prepare a notice based on the instructions provided. They are then required to write an email conveying information about the same event or situation.While preparing their responses, students should include relevant details such as the event, date, time, venue and other necessary instructions.Both formats require clear, concise and organised communication.

Question 4: Comprehension (20 Marks) The comprehension section carries 20 marks. Students are given an unseen prose passage of approximately 500 words, followed by questions testing their understanding of the text.The question may include: Vocabulary-based questions, including word meanings and opposites.

Short-answer questions based on the passage.

Questions testing the ability to understand explicit information and infer meaning, intention and attitude.

A summary-based question requiring students to identify important points and present them briefly. Students should read the passage carefully before answering. Responses should be based on the given text, and summary answers must follow the prescribed word limit. Question 5: Grammar (20 Marks) The final question carries 20 marks and tests students' knowledge of functional grammar, sentence structure and correct language usage.The major areas include:

Prepositions

Conjunctions

Verbs and correct verb forms

Sentence joining

Sentence transformation

Correct sentence construction Students should practise grammar exercises regularly, particularly sentence transformation, joining sentences and choosing appropriate verb forms. ICSE Class 10 English Language Topic-wise Weightage 2027 The ICSE Class 10 English Language specimen paper 2027 provides a clear indication of the marks assigned to each major component of the theory examination. Topic Marks Weightage Composition Writing 20 25% Letter Writing 10 12.5% Notice and Email Writing 10 12.5% Comprehension 20 25% Grammar 20 25% Total 80 100% Composition writing, comprehension and grammar carry the highest individual weightage, with 20 marks each. Together, these three sections account for 60 marks, or 75% of the theory examination.Students should also give sufficient attention to letter, notice and email writing, as these sections collectively contribute 20 marks.

ICSE Class 10 English Internal Assessment 2026-27 Apart from the 80-mark written examination, students are assessed through a 20-mark internal assessment in English.The assessment covers listening and speaking skills, helping students develop their ability to understand spoken English and communicate effectively. Assessment Component Marks Listening Skills 10 Speaking Skills 10 Total 20 Schools conduct these assessments as part of the English Language evaluation. Students should participate actively in classroom activities, oral presentations, discussions and listening exercises to improve their communication skills. Competency-based Questions in ICSE Class 10 English Exam 2027 CISCE has placed greater emphasis on competency-based assessment in the 2027 board examinations. Approximately 50% of the marks have been allocated to higher-order thinking competencies, including application, analysis, evaluation and creativity.These competencies assess whether students can understand concepts and apply their knowledge rather than simply memorising information.The major competencies include: