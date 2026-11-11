UIIC AO Result 2026 OUT: UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 has been released. United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has announced the result on 11 November 2026 in the form of a roll number list. A total of 5,806 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II Mains exam, which will be held on 30 November. The recruitment drive is for 225 vacancies of Administrative Officer (Scale I). The notification came out on 07.09.2026, and the online application ran from 08.09.2026 to 01.10.2026. The Tier-I Prelims exam was held on 22 October 2026. Candidates who appeared can now check their roll numbers in the list and prepare for the Mains exam.

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 PDF Download

United India Insurance Company Limited has released the Prelims result on November 11, 2026, on its official website. The Result is a PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared on 22 October 2026 can download it from the direct link given below: