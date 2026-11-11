UIIC AO Result 2026 Released at uiic.co.in: Download Tier 1 Prelims Merit List PDF Here
UIIC AO Result 2026: UIIC AO Result 2026 has been released on November 11, 2026, on the official website, uiic.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the online exam can now check their roll number in the merit list PDF.
Key Points
- UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 was released on November 11, 2026.
- A total of 5,806 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam.
- The Tier-II Mains exam for AO is scheduled for November 30, 2026.
UIIC AO Result 2026 OUT: UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 has been released. United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has announced the result on 11 November 2026 in the form of a roll number list. A total of 5,806 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier-II Mains exam, which will be held on 30 November. The recruitment drive is for 225 vacancies of Administrative Officer (Scale I). The notification came out on 07.09.2026, and the online application ran from 08.09.2026 to 01.10.2026. The Tier-I Prelims exam was held on 22 October 2026. Candidates who appeared can now check their roll numbers in the list and prepare for the Mains exam.
UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 PDF Download
United India Insurance Company Limited has released the Prelims result on November 11, 2026, on its official website. The Result is a PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared on 22 October 2026 can download it from the direct link given below:
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UIIC AO Result 2026 PDF
UIIC AO Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UIIC AO Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC)
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Post Name
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Administrative Officer (Scale I)
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Total Vacancies
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225
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Notification Date
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07 September 2026
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Online Application Dates
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08 September 2026 to 01 October 2026
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Tier-I Prelims Exam Date
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22 October 2026
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UIIC AO Prelims Result Date
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11 November 2026
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Result Mode
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List of roll numbers (Online PDF)
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Candidates Shortlisted
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5,806
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Tier-II Mains Exam Date
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30 November 2026
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Official Website
Steps to Download UIIC AO Tier 1 Result 2026 PDF
Candidates can follow the steps below to check their UIIC AO Tier 1 Result 2026:
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Visit the official website of UIIC, uiic.co.in.
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Go to the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section on the homepage.
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Click on the link "UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026" for Administrative Officer (Scale I).
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The result PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl + F (or use "Find in page" on mobile) and search for your roll number.
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Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned in UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026
The UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 PDF carries only the key details about the shortlisted candidates. Candidates should read the list carefully and note the next stage of the recruitment process.
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Organization: United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC)
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Post name: Administrative Officer (Scale I)
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Total vacancies: 225
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Notification date: 07 September 2026
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Exam: Tier-I Preliminary exam, held on 22 October 2026
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Result date: 11 November 2026
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Result format: List of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates
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Total shortlisted: 5,806
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Next stage: Tier-II Mains exam on 30 November 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com