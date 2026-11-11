The official Chhath Puja 2026 date calendar in Bihar and other states confirms the four-day festival runs from November 13 to November 16. The festival based on Hindu calendar starts on November 14 at 11:23 PM and concludes at 2:00 AM on November 16.

A senior Patna district administration officer stated, "All ghats will have strict safety measures and clean water." Chhat Puja is one of the biggest festivals observed in Bihar where devotees prepare for a 36 hour waterless fast.

Let’s read more about the Chhath Puja celebrations schedule based on the state you are observing the festivities in hereon.

When is Chhath Puja 2026 in Bihar and Across Pan India?

Chhath Puja begins on Friday, November 13th 2026 with the purification ritual of Nahay Khay. The second day is Kharna which falls on Saturday, November 14th. Observers fast until evening and break it with jaggery kheer.