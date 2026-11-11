Chhath Puja 2026 Date: Is it November 15 or 16? Four-Day Schedule for Bihar, UP, and State-Wise Ghat, Sunrise, and Sunset Timings Explained
The Chhath Puja 2026 date and time schedule begins with Nahay Khay on November 13, leading to Sandhya Arghya on November 15. Millions across Bihar and other Indian states observe this strict waterless fast to honour Surya Dev.
The official Chhath Puja 2026 date calendar in Bihar and other states confirms the four-day festival runs from November 13 to November 16. The festival based on Hindu calendar starts on November 14 at 11:23 PM and concludes at 2:00 AM on November 16.
A senior Patna district administration officer stated, "All ghats will have strict safety measures and clean water." Chhat Puja is one of the biggest festivals observed in Bihar where devotees prepare for a 36 hour waterless fast.
Let’s read more about the Chhath Puja celebrations schedule based on the state you are observing the festivities in hereon.
When is Chhath Puja 2026 in Bihar and Across Pan India?
Chhath Puja begins on Friday, November 13th 2026 with the purification ritual of Nahay Khay. The second day is Kharna which falls on Saturday, November 14th. Observers fast until evening and break it with jaggery kheer.
The main ritual of Chhath Puja is Sandhya Arghya which takes place on Sunday, November 15. Devotees offer evening oblations to the setting Sun at riverbanks and ponds. And the festival concludes on Monday, November 16 with Usha Arghya presented to the rising Sun.
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Day
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Festival Day
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Calendar Date
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Core Observance
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Primary Timing (IST)
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Day 1
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Nahay Khay
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November 13, 2026
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Sacred bath and pure meal
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Sunrise at 06:42 AM
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Day 2
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Kharna
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November 14, 2026
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Day-long fast and prasad
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Sunset at 05:28 PM
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Day 3
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Sandhya Arghya
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November 15, 2026
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Offerings to setting Sun
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Sunset at 05:28 PM
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Day 4
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Day 4: Usha Arghya
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November 16, 2026
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Offerings to rising Sun
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Sunrise at 06:44 AM
What is Chhat Puja 2026 State-wise Date and Time?
Sun timings vary slightly across Indian states based on geographical location. Devotees in eastern cities like Patna, Kolkata, and Ranchi will witness sunset and sunrise several minutes earlier than those in western or northern hubs like New Delhi.
Chhath Puja Date in Bihar
Sunset on November 15 is expected near 05:00 PM.
Sunrise on November 16 will occur around 06:08 AM.
Jharkhand (Ranchi)
Sunset on Sandhya Arghya is set for 05:03 PM.
Morning Arghya sunrise will occur at 06:06 AM.
New Delhi
Sunset on November 15 is scheduled for 05:28 PM.
Sunrise on November 16 is timed for 06:44 AM.
West Bengal (Kolkata)
Sunset takes place around 04:52 PM with morning sunrise arriving at 05:54 AM.
Which States have Declared Holiday on Chhath Puja 2026?
State governments release festival calendars annually to accommodate the massive public participation at rivers and ponds during Chhath.
Bihar and Jharkhand list both November 15 and November 16 as state government holidays. Public offices, educational institutions, and banks remain shut on these primary dates.
Uttar Pradesh provides holidays in specific districts where observance is widespread alongside a restricted holiday designation. Delhi often declares a public holiday on the Sandhya Arghya date to allow people smooth transit to the River Yamuna and community lakes.
What are the Cultural Roots and Traditions of Chhath Puja?
Unlike most Hindu celebrations, Chhath does not require temple visits or idol worship. The rituals focus on direct gratitude to visible cosmic elements. Devotees revere Surya Dev (who is the Sun God in Hinduism) for sustaining life and worship Chhathi Maiya for family welfare and children's health.
Cleanliness defines the entire four-day process.
Families wash homes thoroughly and construct earthen stoves for boiling pure milk and jaggery. Devotees make offerings using woven bamboo baskets containing seasonal fruits, radish, sugarcane, and thekua.
Observing this fast demands notable stamina.
The continuous 36 hours without a drop of water test body and mind. For modern urban families unable to reach natural waterways, setting up rooftop water tubs provides a clean, feasible alternative while honouring all core tenets.
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