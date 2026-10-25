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Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 10:44 IST

Bank Holiday Today, 26 October, 2026: Banks in selected Indian cities will remain closed on October 26, 2026, for regional observances. Check the city-wise holiday list, reasons for closure and expected banking services.

Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind
Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind

Bank Holiday Today: The list of holidays for banks varies from state to state. The RBI calls it a holiday under special circumstances, where banks may be closed due to a local occasion or celebration.

Like the holiday Today, on October 26, 2026, bank closures vary from state to state. Banks will observe a regional holiday in selected parts of India.

It is advised that students and customers check the official list of RBI regional holidays before going to a bank for related work. Digital banking services are generally available even when branches are closed.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar marks regional bank closures for October 26, 2026, in very select cities. The closures are due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Laxmi Puja and Accession Day. 

According to published bank holiday lists, branches in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar are scheduled to remain closed.

Also Read: Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List

Why Are Banks Closed On October 26?

  • Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Bank branches in Chandigarh and Shimla will remain closed.

  • Laxmi Puja: Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will observe the regional holiday.

  • Accession Day: Bank branches in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed.

Note: Bank holidays vary by location. Customers should check their bank’s local holiday calendar before visiting a branch.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October 26, 2026

Bank holidays on October 26, 2026, will vary across India, with closures reported in selected cities for regional observances. Check the state-wise list below to see which bank branches are expected to remain closed and where normal banking hours are expected.

State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October 26, 2026

The bank holidays on October 26, 2026, will vary across India, with closures reported in selected cities for regional observances. 

Here’s the state-wise list to see which bank branches are expected to remain closed and where normal banking hours are expected.

State/Union Territory

Bank Status

Occasion / Details

Chandigarh (UT)

Closed

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

Tripura

Closed in Agartala

Laxmi Puja

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

Closed in Jammu and Srinagar

Accession Day

Himachal Pradesh

Closed in Shimla

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti / regional observance

Karnataka

No closure confirmed for Bengaluru in the cited October 26 lists

Check the local bank calendar

Delhi

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

Uttar Pradesh

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

Maharashtra

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

Bihar

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

Rajasthan

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

West Bengal

No regional closure listed

Normal banking hours expected

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Oct 25, 2026, 15:00 IST
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