Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind

Bank Holiday Today: The list of holidays for banks varies from state to state. The RBI calls it a holiday under special circumstances, where banks may be closed due to a local occasion or celebration.

Like the holiday Today, on October 26, 2026, bank closures vary from state to state. Banks will observe a regional holiday in selected parts of India.

It is advised that students and customers check the official list of RBI regional holidays before going to a bank for related work. Digital banking services are generally available even when branches are closed.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar marks regional bank closures for October 26, 2026, in very select cities. The closures are due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Laxmi Puja and Accession Day.

According to published bank holiday lists, branches in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar are scheduled to remain closed.