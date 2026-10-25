Bank Holiday Today: Why Are Banks Closed On 26 October? Check City-wise Reasons Behind
Bank Holiday Today, 26 October, 2026: Banks in selected Indian cities will remain closed on October 26, 2026, for regional observances. Check the city-wise holiday list, reasons for closure and expected banking services.
Bank Holiday Today: The list of holidays for banks varies from state to state. The RBI calls it a holiday under special circumstances, where banks may be closed due to a local occasion or celebration.
Like the holiday Today, on October 26, 2026, bank closures vary from state to state. Banks will observe a regional holiday in selected parts of India.
It is advised that students and customers check the official list of RBI regional holidays before going to a bank for related work. Digital banking services are generally available even when branches are closed.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar marks regional bank closures for October 26, 2026, in very select cities. The closures are due to Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Laxmi Puja and Accession Day.
According to published bank holiday lists, branches in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar are scheduled to remain closed.
Also Read: Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List
Why Are Banks Closed On October 26?
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Bank branches in Chandigarh and Shimla will remain closed.
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Laxmi Puja: Banks in Agartala, Tripura, will observe the regional holiday.
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Accession Day: Bank branches in Jammu and Srinagar will remain closed.
Note: Bank holidays vary by location. Customers should check their bank’s local holiday calendar before visiting a branch.
State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October 26, 2026
Bank holidays on October 26, 2026, will vary across India, with closures reported in selected cities for regional observances. Check the state-wise list below to see which bank branches are expected to remain closed and where normal banking hours are expected.
State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October 26, 2026
The bank holidays on October 26, 2026, will vary across India, with closures reported in selected cities for regional observances.
Here’s the state-wise list to see which bank branches are expected to remain closed and where normal banking hours are expected.
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State/Union Territory
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Bank Status
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Occasion / Details
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Chandigarh (UT)
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Closed
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
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Tripura
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Closed in Agartala
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Laxmi Puja
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Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
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Closed in Jammu and Srinagar
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Accession Day
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Himachal Pradesh
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Closed in Shimla
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Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti / regional observance
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Karnataka
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No closure confirmed for Bengaluru in the cited October 26 lists
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Check the local bank calendar
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Delhi
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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Uttar Pradesh
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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Maharashtra
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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Bihar
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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Rajasthan
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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West Bengal
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No regional closure listed
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Normal banking hours expected
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