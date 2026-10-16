Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List

Bank Holidays Dussehra To Diwali 2026: The great Indian festive season is here, and we are all heading towards long weekends and holidays across the nation. The festive season brings celebrations, sweets and a few changes to your banking plans as well.

There is always a lot of cash needed to fulfil shopping needs and other household purposes. Many people go beforehand to withdraw cash. But with the festive season comes the bank holiday list as well. Although all the banks are closed, the online services work, and ATMs do as well.

Banks across India will observe holidays for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. However, bank closures will vary by state and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banking circle.

Before heading to a branch for cash transactions, cheque clearance or other services, check your local holiday calendar. Digital banking services will generally remain available, even when physical branches take a festive break.