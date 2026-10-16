Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List
Bank Holidays 2026: Planning your banking activities during the festive season? Check the state-wise bank holiday list for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja in October and November 2026, along with important RBI holiday details.
Bank Holidays Dussehra To Diwali 2026: The great Indian festive season is here, and we are all heading towards long weekends and holidays across the nation. The festive season brings celebrations, sweets and a few changes to your banking plans as well.
There is always a lot of cash needed to fulfil shopping needs and other household purposes. Many people go beforehand to withdraw cash. But with the festive season comes the bank holiday list as well. Although all the banks are closed, the online services work, and ATMs do as well.
Banks across India will observe holidays for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. However, bank closures will vary by state and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banking circle.
Before heading to a branch for cash transactions, cheque clearance or other services, check your local holiday calendar. Digital banking services will generally remain available, even when physical branches take a festive break.
Also Read: Bank Holiday This Week: Festive Week Is Here, Check State-Wise Bank Closures from October 12 to 18, 2026
RBI Bank Holiday List From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath 2026
The RBI publishes bank holiday calendars based on regional observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act and other applicable provisions.
The following dates are listed in the festive calendar; customers should verify them against the official RBI holiday notification on the same day before visiting a branch.
October 2026 Bank Holidays
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19 October (Monday) - Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja: Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.
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20 October (Tuesday) - Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra: Most listed banking circles, with exceptions that may include Gangtok and Imphal.
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24 October (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.
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26 October (Monday) - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Selected regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
Source: RBI
November 2026 Bank Holidays
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8 November (Sunday) - Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Banks closed nationwide for the regular Sunday holiday.
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9 November (Monday) - Deepavali Holiday: Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
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10 November (Tuesday) - Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvat New Year: Selected banking circles, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru and Gangtok.
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11 November (Wednesday) - Bhai Dooj / Bhratridwitiya: Delhi and several states across northern, western and central India.
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14 November (Saturday) - Second Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.
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15 November (Sunday) - Chhath Puja: Banks closed nationwide for Sunday; Chhath is particularly significant in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
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16 November (Monday) - Chhath-related observances: Certain regional banking circles, subject to the official calendar.
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28 November (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.
Note: 24 October 2026 is the fourth Saturday, not the second Saturday; the second Saturday was on 10 October.
State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October–November 2026
Bank holidays differ across RBI banking circles because festivals are observed according to regional traditions. Here are the major state-wise closures mentioned in the festive calendar
State-by-State Bank Holiday Directory 2026
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State Name
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Date and Day
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Festival Name
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Andhra Pradesh
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20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami (Dasara)
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali / Deepavali
|
Assam
|
19 October (Monday)
|
Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami / Maha Navami)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
Bihar
|
19 October (Monday)
|
Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali / Lakshmi Puja
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
16 November (Monday)
|
Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)
|
Chhattisgarh
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Delhi (NCR)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Goa
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
Gujarat
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
10 November (Tuesday)
|
Vikram Samvat New Year
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Haryana
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
26 October (Monday)
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
9 November (Monday)
|
Vishwakarma Day / Deepavali Extended Holiday
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11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
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26 October (Monday)
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Jharkhand
|
19 October (Monday)
|
Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
16 November (Monday)
|
Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)
|
Karnataka
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Ayudha Puja / Vijaya Dashami
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26 October (Monday)
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Deepavali / Lakshmi Puja
|
10 November (Tuesday)
|
Naraka Chaturdashi / Bali Padyami
|
Kerala
|
19 October (Monday)
|
Ayudha Puja / Maha Navami
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Deepavali
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Madhya Pradesh
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
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Bhai Dooj
|
Maharashtra
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dasara (Vijaya Dashami)
|
8 November (Sunday)
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Diwali Lakshmi Pujan
|
9 November (Monday)
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Govardhan Puja / Bali Pratipada
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Odisha
|
19 October (Monday)
|
Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali / Kali Puja
|
Punjab
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
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26 October (Monday)
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
Rajasthan
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
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8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
|
9 November (Monday)
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Govardhan Puja
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11 November (Wednesday)
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Bhai Dooj
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Sikkim
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20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dasara
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10 November (Tuesday)
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Lakshmi Puja / Deepavali Extended Holiday
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Tamil Nadu
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19 October (Monday)
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Ayudha Puja
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20 October (Tuesday)
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Vijaya Dashami
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8 November (Sunday)
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Deepavali
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Telangana
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20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami (Dasara)
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
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Uttar Pradesh
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)
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8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
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9 November (Monday)
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Govardhan Puja
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
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Uttarakhand
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20 October (Tuesday)
|
Dussehra
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8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali
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9 November (Monday)
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Govardhan Puja
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhai Dooj
|
West Bengal
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19 October (Monday)
|
Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami / Maha Navami)
|
20 October (Tuesday)
|
Vijaya Dashami (Dashami)
|
21 October (Wednesday)
|
Durga Puja Extended Holiday
|
8 November (Sunday)
|
Diwali / Kali Puja
|
11 November (Wednesday)
|
Bhratridwitiya (Bhai Phonta)
How To Check the Official RBI Bank Holiday List
Customers should take help from the RBI's official website and select the relevant state or banking circle before planning a branch visit. The holiday schedule can differ between cities within the same state, so a general national calendar may not be sufficient.
Official website: RBI OFFICIALS
Also Read: Bank Holidays October 5 To October 11, 2026: When Will The Banks Remain Close This Week? Check State-wise List
Senior Executive - Editorial
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