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Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 09:59 IST

Bank Holidays 2026: Planning your banking activities during the festive season? Check the state-wise bank holiday list for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja in October and November 2026, along with important RBI holiday details.

Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List
Bank Holidays 2026: When Will Banks Be Closed From Dussehra to Diwali? Check the Complete RBI’s State-Wise Holiday List

Bank Holidays Dussehra To Diwali 2026: The great Indian festive season is here, and we are all heading towards long weekends and holidays across the nation. The festive season brings celebrations, sweets and a few changes to your banking plans as well.

There is always a lot of cash needed to fulfil shopping needs and other household purposes. Many people go beforehand to withdraw cash. But with the festive season comes the bank holiday list as well. Although all the banks are closed, the online services work, and ATMs do as well.

Banks across India will observe holidays for Dussehra, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. However, bank closures will vary by state and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banking circle.

Before heading to a branch for cash transactions, cheque clearance or other services, check your local holiday calendar. Digital banking services will generally remain available, even when physical branches take a festive break.

Also Read: Bank Holiday This Week: Festive Week Is Here, Check State-Wise Bank Closures from October 12 to 18, 2026

RBI Bank Holiday List From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath 2026

The RBI publishes bank holiday calendars based on regional observances under the Negotiable Instruments Act and other applicable provisions. 

The following dates are listed in the festive calendar; customers should verify them against the official RBI holiday notification on the same day before visiting a branch.

October 2026 Bank Holidays

  • 19 October (Monday) - Maha Navami / Ayudha Puja: Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.

  • 20 October (Tuesday) - Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra: Most listed banking circles, with exceptions that may include Gangtok and Imphal.

  • 24 October (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.

  • 26 October (Monday) - Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Selected regions, including Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Bank Holiday 2026 october

Source: RBI

November 2026 Bank Holidays

  • 8 November (Sunday) - Diwali / Lakshmi Puja: Banks closed nationwide for the regular Sunday holiday.

  • 9 November (Monday) - Deepavali Holiday: Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

  • 10 November (Tuesday) - Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvat New Year: Selected banking circles, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru and Gangtok.

  • 11 November (Wednesday) - Bhai Dooj / Bhratridwitiya: Delhi and several states across northern, western and central India.

  • 14 November (Saturday) - Second Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.

  • 15 November (Sunday) - Chhath Puja: Banks closed nationwide for Sunday; Chhath is particularly significant in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

  • 16 November (Monday) - Chhath-related observances: Certain regional banking circles, subject to the official calendar.

  • 28 November (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday: Banks closed nationwide.

Note: 24 October 2026 is the fourth Saturday, not the second Saturday; the second Saturday was on 10 October.

Bank Holiday 2026 November

State-Wise Bank Holiday List for October–November 2026

Bank holidays differ across RBI banking circles because festivals are observed according to regional traditions. Here are the major state-wise closures mentioned in the festive calendar

State-by-State Bank Holiday Directory 2026

State Name

Date and Day

Festival Name

Andhra Pradesh

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami (Dasara)
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali / Deepavali

Assam

19 October (Monday)

Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami / Maha Navami)
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali

Bihar

19 October (Monday)

Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra)
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali / Lakshmi Puja
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj
 

16 November (Monday)

Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)

Chhattisgarh

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Delhi (NCR)

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Goa

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali

Gujarat

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

10 November (Tuesday)

Vikram Samvat New Year
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Haryana

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

26 October (Monday)

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

9 November (Monday)

Vishwakarma Day / Deepavali Extended Holiday
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Himachal Pradesh

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

26 October (Monday)

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Jharkhand

19 October (Monday)

Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj
 

16 November (Monday)

Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya)

Karnataka

20 October (Tuesday)

Ayudha Puja / Vijaya Dashami
 

26 October (Monday)

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
 

8 November (Sunday)

Deepavali / Lakshmi Puja
 

10 November (Tuesday)

Naraka Chaturdashi / Bali Padyami

Kerala

19 October (Monday)

Ayudha Puja / Maha Navami
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami
 

8 November (Sunday)

Deepavali

Madhya Pradesh

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Maharashtra

20 October (Tuesday)

Dasara (Vijaya Dashami)
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali Lakshmi Pujan
 

9 November (Monday)

Govardhan Puja / Bali Pratipada
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Odisha

19 October (Monday)

Durga Puja (Maha Navami)
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali / Kali Puja

Punjab

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

26 October (Monday)

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Rajasthan

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

9 November (Monday)

Govardhan Puja
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Sikkim

20 October (Tuesday)

Dasara
 

10 November (Tuesday)

Lakshmi Puja / Deepavali Extended Holiday

Tamil Nadu

19 October (Monday)

Ayudha Puja
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami
 

8 November (Sunday)

Deepavali

Telangana

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami (Dasara)
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali

Uttar Pradesh

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

9 November (Monday)

Govardhan Puja
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

Uttarakhand

20 October (Tuesday)

Dussehra
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali
 

9 November (Monday)

Govardhan Puja
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhai Dooj

West Bengal

19 October (Monday)

Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami / Maha Navami)
 

20 October (Tuesday)

Vijaya Dashami (Dashami)
 

21 October (Wednesday)

Durga Puja Extended Holiday
 

8 November (Sunday)

Diwali / Kali Puja
 

11 November (Wednesday)

Bhratridwitiya (Bhai Phonta)

How To Check the Official RBI Bank Holiday List

Customers should take help from the RBI's official website and select the relevant state or banking circle before planning a branch visit. The holiday schedule can differ between cities within the same state, so a general national calendar may not be sufficient.

Official website: RBI OFFICIALS 

Also Read: Bank Holidays October 5 To October 11, 2026: When Will The Banks Remain Close This Week? Check State-wise List

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 14:10 IST
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