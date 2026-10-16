Several Trains at New Delhi Railway Station to Operate From Different Platforms From Today: Check List
Northern Railway has announced temporary platform changes for selected trains at New Delhi Railway Station from October 16 to November 17, 2026. Check the list of affected trains, revised platform numbers and other important details.
Travelling from New Delhi Railway Station by train? There is a major update, as the platforms of several trains departing from New Delhi Railway Station have changed, effective from today, Friday, October 16.
A train platform is the designated area where a train arrives, halts or departs from a particular station. Passengers need to reach the correct platform (which is identified by number), to board their train.
Check the list of affected trains and their revised platform numbers if you are travelling from New Delhi Railway Station in coming weeks.
List of Trains With Revised Platform Numbers
Northern Railway announced in a social media post yesterday:
“TEMPORARY SHIFTING OF PLATFORMS OF SELECTED TRAINS AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION. It is informed to the general public that, the platform numbers of the following trains at New Delhi Railway station have been changed temporarily with effective from 16.10.2026 to 17.11.2026.”
KIND ATTENTION RAIL PASSENGERS! TEMPORARY SHIFTING OF PLATFORMS OF SELECTED TRAINS AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION It is informed to the general public that, the platform numbers of the following trains at New Delhi Railway station have been changed temporarily with effective from 16.10.2026 to 17.11.2026. The details are as under:-— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) October 15, 2026
The changes will remain in effect until November 17, 2026.
However, the post does not mention the reason for these changes. They could be linked to better train traffic management.
|
Train No.
|
Full Train Name
|
From - To
|
Arrival Time
|
Departure Time
|
Existing Platform
|
Revised Platform
|
12562
|
Swatantrata Senani Express
|
New Delhi - Jaynagar
|
—
|
21:15
|
13
|
01
|
12561
|
Swatantrata Senani Express
|
Jaynagar - New Delhi
|
15:45
|
—
|
12
|
07
|
12046
|
Chandigarh - New Delhi Shatabdi Express
|
Chandigarh - New Delhi
|
15:20
|
—
|
02
|
01
|
15306
|
Rohtak - New Delhi Passenger Special
|
Rohtak Jn - New Delhi
|
15:45
|
—
|
07
|
02
|
19566
|
Uttar Uttaranchal Express
|
Dehradun - Okha
|
13:10
|
13:25
|
01
|
04
|
12472/74/76/78
|
Swaraj / Sarvodaya / Hapa / Jamnagar Express
|
SMVD Katra → Bandra Terminus / Gandhidham / Hapa / Jamnagar
|
21:25
|
21:40
|
01
|
08
|
12392
|
Shramjeevi Superfast Express
|
New Delhi - Rajgir
|
—
|
13:10
|
08
|
01
|
22435
|
Varanasi - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|
Varanasi Jn - New Delhi
|
23:00
|
—
|
16
|
06
|
64441/64410
|
Ghaziabad - New Delhi MEMU
|
Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Ghaziabad
|
18:10
|
18:30
|
14
|
12
|
54473
|
Delhi - Saharanpur Passenger
|
Delhi Jn - Saharanpur Jn
|
18:40
|
18:45
|
15
|
06
|
64409/64076
|
Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Palwal EMU
|
Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Palwal
|
23:45
|
00:15
|
08
|
09
|
64016
|
Shakurbasti - Palwal EMU
|
Shakurbasti → Palwal
|
15:08
|
15:10
|
01
|
04
Source: @RailwayNorthern on X
The above list includes some of the most high profile trains of Indian Railways, such as the Shatabdi Express. Passengers are advised to stay updated on the revised platform numbers to avoid any last-minute confusion.
Where to Get More Information
For further information, passengers can contact the RailMadad helpline at 139, visit the Indian Railways Enquiry website or use the NTES app.
Which trains have new platforms at New Delhi Railway Station?
The platforms of several trains at New Delhi Railway Station have been temporarily changed. The list of affected trains and their revised platform numbers can be checked above.
When will the platform changes at New Delhi Railway Station take effect?
The platform changes will take effect from October 16, 2026, and will remain in place until November 17, 2026.
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