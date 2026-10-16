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Several Trains at New Delhi Railway Station to Operate From Different Platforms From Today: Check List

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 14:21 IST

Northern Railway has announced temporary platform changes for selected trains at New Delhi Railway Station from October 16 to November 17, 2026. Check the list of affected trains, revised platform numbers and other important details.

Indian Railways (Image Source: X.com)
Indian Railways (Image Source: X.com)

Travelling from New Delhi Railway Station by train? There is a major update, as the platforms of several trains departing from New Delhi Railway Station have changed, effective from today, Friday, October 16.

A train platform is the designated area where a train arrives, halts or departs from a particular station. Passengers need to reach the correct platform (which is identified by number), to board their train.

Check the list of affected trains and their revised platform numbers if you are travelling from New Delhi Railway Station in coming weeks.

List of Trains With Revised Platform Numbers

Northern Railway announced in a social media post yesterday:

“TEMPORARY SHIFTING OF PLATFORMS OF SELECTED TRAINS AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION. It is informed to the general public that, the platform numbers of the following trains at New Delhi Railway station have been changed temporarily with effective from 16.10.2026 to 17.11.2026.”

The changes will remain in effect until November 17, 2026.

However, the post does not mention the reason for these changes. They could be linked to better train traffic management.

Train No.

Full Train Name

From - To

Arrival Time

Departure Time

Existing Platform

Revised Platform

12562

Swatantrata Senani Express

New Delhi - Jaynagar

21:15

13

01

12561

Swatantrata Senani Express

Jaynagar - New Delhi

15:45

12

07

12046

Chandigarh - New Delhi Shatabdi Express

Chandigarh - New Delhi

15:20

02

01

15306

Rohtak - New Delhi Passenger Special

Rohtak Jn - New Delhi

15:45

07

02

19566

Uttar Uttaranchal Express

Dehradun - Okha

13:10

13:25

01

04

12472/74/76/78

Swaraj / Sarvodaya / Hapa / Jamnagar Express

SMVD Katra → Bandra Terminus / Gandhidham / Hapa / Jamnagar

21:25

21:40

01

08

12392

Shramjeevi Superfast Express

New Delhi - Rajgir

13:10

08

01

22435

Varanasi - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

Varanasi Jn - New Delhi

23:00

16

06

64441/64410

Ghaziabad - New Delhi MEMU

Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Ghaziabad

18:10

18:30

14

12

54473

Delhi - Saharanpur Passenger

Delhi Jn - Saharanpur Jn

18:40

18:45

15

06

64409/64076

Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Palwal EMU

Ghaziabad - New Delhi - Palwal

23:45

00:15

08

09

64016

Shakurbasti - Palwal EMU

Shakurbasti → Palwal

15:08

15:10

01

04

Source: @RailwayNorthern on X

The above list includes some of the most high profile trains of Indian Railways, such as the Shatabdi Express. Passengers are advised to stay updated on the revised platform numbers to avoid any last-minute confusion.

Where to Get More Information

For further information, passengers can contact the RailMadad helpline at 139, visit the Indian Railways Enquiry website or use the NTES app.

Which trains have new platforms at New Delhi Railway Station?

The platforms of several trains at New Delhi Railway Station have been temporarily changed. The list of affected trains and their revised platform numbers can be checked above.

When will the platform changes at New Delhi Railway Station take effect?

The platform changes will take effect from October 16, 2026, and will remain in place until November 17, 2026.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 14:21 IST
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