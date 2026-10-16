Several Trains at New Delhi Railway Station to Operate From Different Platforms From Today: Check List

Travelling from New Delhi Railway Station by train? There is a major update, as the platforms of several trains departing from New Delhi Railway Station have changed, effective from today, Friday, October 16.

A train platform is the designated area where a train arrives, halts or departs from a particular station. Passengers need to reach the correct platform (which is identified by number), to board their train.

Check the list of affected trains and their revised platform numbers if you are travelling from New Delhi Railway Station in coming weeks.

List of Trains With Revised Platform Numbers

Northern Railway announced in a social media post yesterday:

“TEMPORARY SHIFTING OF PLATFORMS OF SELECTED TRAINS AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION. It is informed to the general public that, the platform numbers of the following trains at New Delhi Railway station have been changed temporarily with effective from 16.10.2026 to 17.11.2026.”