Why will the Delhi Ramlila Committee burn a 30-foot Cockroach Effigy alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026?

Dussehra festivities in North Delhi’s Pitampura region will see something different added to their regular effigy burning of Ravan this year. Along with the tall effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad, Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee will be burning a big effigy of cockroach measuring 30 feet in size on the grounds of Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) this Dussehra.

According to organisers the move is taken to create awareness regarding public hygiene, domestic sanitation, and cleanliness among society under Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi drives.

Why 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Set to Burn alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026

Ashok Goel Devaraha who is President of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee and BJP MLA from Model Town, explained that burning additional effigies reflects an age old tradition of targeting contemporary social evils alongside mythical figures.