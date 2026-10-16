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Why will the Delhi Ramlila Committee burn a 30-foot Cockroach Effigy alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026?

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 13:59 IST

The Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee in Pitampura, Delhi, will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad this Dussehra 2026. Organisers stated the effigy represents civic filth, aligning with national cleanliness initiatives across the capital.

Cockroach effigy to burn alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026. (Photo: AI generated/Gemini)
Cockroach effigy to burn alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026. (Photo: AI generated/Gemini)

Dussehra festivities in North Delhi’s Pitampura region will see something different added to their regular effigy burning of Ravan this year. Along with the tall effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad, Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee will be burning a big effigy of cockroach measuring 30 feet in size on the grounds of Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) this Dussehra. 

According to organisers the move is taken to create awareness regarding public hygiene, domestic sanitation, and cleanliness among society under Swachh Bharat and Swachh Delhi drives.

Why 30-Foot Cockroach Effigy Set to Burn alongside Ravan on Dussehra 2026

Ashok Goel Devaraha who is President of the Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee and BJP MLA from Model Town, explained that burning additional effigies reflects an age old tradition of targeting contemporary social evils alongside mythical figures.

"For thousands of years, we have burned effigies of Ravana to convey that truth always prevails. In past years, our committee burned effigies representing Naxalism and terrorism. This year, we chose a cockroach to symbolise the filth we must eliminate from our homes, surroundings, and society," Goel stated during an address to news agency ANI.

Event Parameter

Details about Dussehra 2026 at NSP Ground

Organising Committee

Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee

Venue Location

Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) Grounds, Pitampura, Delhi

Effigy Height and Subject

30-Foot Cockroach Effigy

Primary Theme

Public hygiene and civic awareness 

(Swachh Bharat movement)

Traditional Context

Burnt alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad

Delhi Ramlila Committee's Civic Message behind Cockroach Effigy Burning on Dussehra 2026

The decision of the committee to use the effigy of a cockroachcoincides with the increased publicity surrounding the presence of the insect as a symbol in political Delhi.

The insect also represents the formation of a new party known as Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) earlier in May 2026. The CJP party is headed by activist Abhijeet Dipke and has been organizing rallies in the national capital since then. Their one such march (the Lehra Do Tiranga rally) is scheduled for October 16th 2026 at Connaught Place.

The choice of time for the CJP protest, along with Dussehra, has aroused much political speculation. But it has been made clear by the committee president Ashok Goel that there is no politics behind this decision.

"Filth, in any form, is something our country and local neighbourhoods need to be rid of," Goel noted. He also affirmed that the insect will figure among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army purely as a symbol of unhygienic conditions.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 13:57 IST
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