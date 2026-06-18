Blurry and low-quality photos are common, especially with old camera images, screenshots, or pictures captured in poor lighting. With the rise of AI photo editing tools, restoring these images has become easier than ever. Google Gemini AI can help improve image quality by enhancing details, sharpening faces, correcting colours and making old photos look clearer and more professional. These Gemini AI photo editing prompts can be used to transform blurry images into high-definition photos while keeping the original look natural. Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts to Convert Blurry Images Into HD Photos 1. HD Photo Enhancement Prompt Prompt: “Enhance this blurry image into a high-resolution HD photo. Improve sharpness, restore missing details, increase clarity, fix lighting, and make the image look natural. Keep the original facial features, colours, and background unchanged.”

2. Old Photo Restoration Prompt Prompt: “Restore this old and damaged photo into a clear HD-quality image. Remove blur, scratches, noise, and faded areas. Improve facial details, restore natural colours, and make it look like it was captured with a modern camera.” 3. Face Clarity Enhancement Prompt Prompt: “Improve the quality of this portrait photo by enhancing facial details, skin texture, eyes, and hair clarity. Remove blur and noise while keeping the person’s original appearance realistic and natural.” 4. Low-Light Photo Improvement Prompt Prompt: “Fix this dark and blurry photo by improving brightness, exposure, and contrast. Enhance details, reduce noise, and create a clear HD image while maintaining a realistic look.” 5. Professional Camera Look Prompt Prompt: “Convert this low-quality image into a professional DSLR-style photo. Increase resolution, improve sharpness, enhance colors, add natural depth, and make the photo look like it was captured with a high-end camera.”

6. Vintage Photo to Modern HD Prompt Prompt: “Transform this vintage photo into a modern HD-quality image. Restore colors, improve details, remove aging effects, and make it look fresh while preserving the original style and emotions.” 7. Blurry Group Photo Enhancement Prompt Prompt: “Enhance this blurry group photo by improving the clarity of every person’s face. Increase resolution, sharpen details, fix lighting, and make the image look natural without changing anyone’s appearance.” 8. AI Portrait Enhancement Prompt Prompt: “Turn this portrait into a high-quality professional image. Improve facial sharpness, skin details, lighting, and background quality. Make it realistic, clear, and natural.” 9. Screenshot Quality Improvement Prompt Prompt: “Improve this screenshot quality by increasing resolution, sharpening text and details, reducing pixelation, and making the image clearer and easier to view.”