Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Batter to Achieve This Historic ODI Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI
Virat Kohli achieves a special milestone in ODI cricket during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, becoming the first batter to score 13,000 runs at No. 3. Check the numbers and find out which other Indian batter is closest to the record.
Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli showing no signs of stopping world cricket. During the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, Kohli became the first batter in history to score 13,000 at number 3 position in ODI cricket.
With numerous records already to his name, the Indian batter has added another feather to his cap. Check out the highest run scorers at No. 3 in ODI cricket and Kohli's runs at every batting position.
Virat Kohli Completes 13,000 ODI Runs at No. 3
Coming out to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma departed for a duck, Kohli showed aggressive intent from the beginning. He continued his attacking approach, finding boundaries with ease and completing the historic milestone.
𝟏𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐎𝐖 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆! 👑 Virat Kohli scripts history, becoming the first batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs at the No. 3 spot! 🙌 #INDvNZ #NZvIND #ViratKohli #TeamIndia #Record https://t.co/rvKGTrjitm— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 4, 2026
Most Runs at No. 3 in ODI Cricket
|
Player
|
Runs
|
Average
|
Virat Kohli
|
13,000*
|
61.61
|
Ricky Ponting
|
12,662
|
42.48
|
Kumar Sangakkara
|
9,747
|
44.71
|
Jacques Kallis
|
7,774
|
45.72
|
Kane Williamson
|
6,504
|
51.61
|
Babar Azam
|
6,054
|
55.54
|
Joe Root
|
5,525
|
53.12
Which Batters Have Scored 13,000 Runs at a Single Batting Position in ODI Cricket
Only 2 batters in the history of ODI cricket have scored 13,000 or more runs at a single batting position. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 13,685 runs while batting at No. 2. Virat Kohli has now joined him.
|
Player
|
Batting Position
|
Runs
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
No. 2
|
13,685
|
Virat Kohli
|
No. 3
|
13,000*
Virat Kohli's ODI Runs at Each Batting Position
Virat Kohli has represented India at different batting positions in ODI cricket. However, third has been his most successful position, where he has scored 13,000 runs.
Check out his batting position-wise ODI statistics below.
|
Batting Position
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
No. 1
|
4
|
115
|
54
|
28.75
|
73.72
|
No. 2
|
3
|
51
|
37
|
17.00
|
51.52
|
No. 3
|
251
|
13,000
|
183
|
61.61
|
95.40
|
No. 4
|
39
|
1,767
|
139*
|
55.22
|
90.66
|
No. 5
|
4
|
127
|
80
|
31.75
|
83.01
|
No. 6
|
1
|
23
|
23*
|
—
|
209.09
|
No. 7
|
4
|
38
|
27
|
12.67
|
131.03
|
Total
|
306
|
15,121
|
183
|
58.84
|
94.36
Which Other Indian Batter Is Closing in on This Record?
At present, no other Indian batter is close to matching Kohli's record. Rohit Sharma is the closest among active Indian batters, having scored 8,194 ODI runs while opening the innings at No. 1.
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com