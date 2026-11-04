Virat Kohli Becomes First-Ever Batter to Achieve This Historic ODI Feat During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian batting sensation Virat Kohli showing no signs of stopping world cricket. During the first ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, Kohli became the first batter in history to score 13,000 at number 3 position in ODI cricket.

With numerous records already to his name, the Indian batter has added another feather to his cap. Check out the highest run scorers at No. 3 in ODI cricket and Kohli's runs at every batting position.

Virat Kohli Completes 13,000 ODI Runs at No. 3

Coming out to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma departed for a duck, Kohli showed aggressive intent from the beginning. He continued his attacking approach, finding boundaries with ease and completing the historic milestone.