No Aadhaar? NRI Students Can Now Apply for JEE Main 2027 Using Passport
In a major relief for NRI engineering aspirants, the NTA clarifies that candidates living abroad can complete JEE Main 2027 registration using their passport if they do not have the standard domestic IDs. Read the details below.
Key Points
- NRI students can use a valid passport for JEE Main 2027 online application.
- Candidates can use the correction window from November 27 to 29, 2026, for JEE Main 2027.
- Application details must exactly match passport records and Class 10 certificate.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students can complete their JEE Main 2027 online application using a valid passport as proof of identity. The clarification offers a significant relief to Indian-origin students reading abroad who were facing registration difficulties due to the absence of the domestic identity documents like Aadhaar, PAN Card, or an Indian driving license. Responding directly to a student query regarding authentication barriers during the online registration process, the testing agency stated, ‘You can use a passport to complete the application process.’
Why the Clarification Matters for NRI Candidates JEE Main 2027?
During the initial registration phase for Session 1, several NRI and overseas applicants reported difficulties during the online authentication and e-KYC stages, which primarily interface with domestic verification systems such as DigiLocker, JanParichay, and e-Pramaan. For candidates without an active domestic identity card, the agency confirmed that passport details can be entered directly into the designated identification fields on the website. The NTA advised candidates to refer to its recent circulars issued on October 28 and October 30 regarding alternative login paths and re-KYC workflows.
Also check, JEE Mains 2027 Registration: NTA Allows Fresh Application Form Submission, Check Rules
Important Guidelines for Passport-Based Applications for JEE Mains 2027
Given below are some of the important guidelines for the NRI candidates for the passport-based applications for JEE Mains 2027:-
- Candidates should check the name, parents’ names, and date of birth that have been entered in the registration form, and all the details must match their passport records and Class 10 board certificate exactly.
- Candidates who are facing technical issues while uploading or entering passport credentials can contact the NTA support desk or through the email ID.
- Candidates who previously generated an incomplete application without the proper verification can either apply fresh before the deadline or use the upcoming correction window from November 27 to 29, 2026 to change their identification parameters.
Important Lists for Overseas Applicants Choosing International Test Centres
Given below is the list of important things that an overseas candidate of JEE Main 2027 should keep ready beforehand:-
- NTA conducts the JEE Main across major overseas hub cities like Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Riyadh, Kuwait City, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. These centres fill up rapidly, and candidates should finalise city choices early to secure their preferred location.
- Application fees for exam centres outside India are higher than domestic centres. Candidates should make sure their international credit or debit cards are enabled for cross-border e-commerce transactions before initiating payment.
Also check, NTA Allows Fresh JEE Main 2027 Application Forms for Candidates Who Made Mistakes
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.