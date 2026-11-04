No Aadhaar? NRI Students Can Now Apply for JEE Main 2027 Using Passport

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that Non-Resident Indian (NRI) students can complete their JEE Main 2027 online application using a valid passport as proof of identity. The clarification offers a significant relief to Indian-origin students reading abroad who were facing registration difficulties due to the absence of the domestic identity documents like Aadhaar, PAN Card, or an Indian driving license. Responding directly to a student query regarding authentication barriers during the online registration process, the testing agency stated, ‘You can use a passport to complete the application process.’

Why the Clarification Matters for NRI Candidates JEE Main 2027?

During the initial registration phase for Session 1, several NRI and overseas applicants reported difficulties during the online authentication and e-KYC stages, which primarily interface with domestic verification systems such as DigiLocker, JanParichay, and e-Pramaan. For candidates without an active domestic identity card, the agency confirmed that passport details can be entered directly into the designated identification fields on the website. The NTA advised candidates to refer to its recent circulars issued on October 28 and October 30 regarding alternative login paths and re-KYC workflows.