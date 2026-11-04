IIT Roorkee MBA Admission 2027: Selection Criteria, CAT Cutoffs & Admission Process

IIT Roorkee MBA admission 2027: The Department of Management Studies (DoMS) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee offers an esteemed two-year full time MBA program focused on fostering analytical and strategic leadership skills. Utilizing the wealth of technological legacy and the multidisciplinary environment of one of the most premier institutions of India, DoMS offers cutting-edge dual specializations in five key areas of business management namely, Finance, Marketing, Operations, Information Systems, and Human Resource Management. Admission to the flagship MBA program at IIT Roorkee is done following a stringent two-tiered selection process. Stage I selection involves screening of candidates based on their performance in the Common Admission Test (CAT) with distinct category-wise minimum percentile cut-off scores in each of the three sections along with a cut-off score in total.

Students who clear the academic criteria advance to Stage II of the selection process which entails a detailed Personal Interview (PI). The composite index for merit takes into account scaled CAT scores, personal interview ratings, educational credentials in the graduation and relevant professional work experience. Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 DoMS IIT Roorkee MBA Selection Criteria & Stage-Wise Weights The admission process of IIT Roorkee is quite simple for selecting MBA students. The process comprises two stages wherein stage one, you have to achieve good college marks and CAT marks to be called for an interview. In stage two, most marks are awarded on the basis of your CAT marks, and the rest of the marks come from interviews with professors and work experience. The candidates who obtain the maximum marks become eligible for the programme.

Admission Stage Evaluation Component Weightage Evaluation Focus Minimum Academic Eligibility Bachelor's Degree Marks / CGPA Qualifying Barrier Minimum 60% aggregate marks or 6.0/10 CGPA for Gen/EWS/OBC (55% or 5.5/10 CGPA for SC/ST/PwD) Exemption Pathway IIT Graduates (Direct Route) CAT Exempted B.Tech graduates from IITs with CGPA ≥ 7.0 are exempt from CAT and evaluated 100% on Interview Stage 1: Pre-Interview Shortlist CAT Scaled Score 100% Shortlisting candidates who clear category-specific overall and sectional percentiles Stage 2: Final Merit Selection CAT Scaled Score 60% Direct scaled performance from the Common Admission Test Stage 2: Final Merit Selection Personal Interview (PI) 30% Evaluates domain knowledge, communication skills, managerial aptitude, and current affairs Stage 2: Final Merit Selection Work Experience 10% Graded on completed corporate tenure (2 marks awarded per completed year of full-time work, max 10 marks) Final Selection Total Consolidated Final Merit Index 100% Generates category-wise rank lists and admission offer letters across 95 sanctioned seats

Also Read: If not CAT then What: Know Top MBA Entrance Exams in India Except CAT 2026 IIT Roorkee MBA Admission 2027: Official Category-Wise CAT Percentile Cutoffs for DoMS IIT Roorkee The applicants should clear both the overall test cut-off and the individual cut-off for every test in order to get invited for the interview at IIT Roorkee. While the previous cycle required 94.6 percentile overall and a minimum of 50 marks per subject for General category, the present cycle demands a 96 percentile overall as well as 60 marks per subject for the same category. The cut-off scores for Reserved categories depend upon the Government guidelines. Reservation Category Overall Cutoff (Cycle 1) Sectional Cutoff (Cycle 1) Overall Cutoff (Cycle 2) Sectional Cutoff (Cycle 2) General (Unreserved) 96.00 60.00 94.60 50.00 GEN-EWS 86.40 54.00 85.14 45.00 NC-OBC 86.40 54.00 85.14 45.00 SC 64.00 40.00 62.44 33.00 ST 64.00 40.00 62.44 33.00 PwD 64.00 40.00 62.44 33.00

IIT MBA Admission Process 2027 While most IITs have the CAT score as the entry requirement for MBA admissions, the deadlines, criteria for shortlisting candidates, and weightage for the final selection vary. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification released by the IIT for the admission requirements for the 2027-29 batch. Appear for CAT 2026: The candidate must appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) and get a valid score, as per the requirement of the selected IIT.

Check eligibility criteria: Ensure that you meet the minimum graduation marks criteria, the CAT percentile criteria, and other criteria mentioned by the IIT.

Fill application form: Fill the application form on the official IIT MBA admission portal. The candidate is usually expected to upload the CAT scorecard, academic details, category certificate, etc.

Shortlisted for the selection process: Applicants will be shortlisted as per institute-specific criteria. Such criteria may include the performance in CAT, academic record, and/or work experience, among others.

Attend the selection process: Shortlisted candidates are expected to attend the selection process, which can involve the PI, WAT, GD, and others.

Refer to the final merit list: The institute makes its final merit list based on the required selection criteria, which include CAT marks, interview score, academics, working experience, and other elements.

The admission procedure for IIT MBA 2027 was such that the candidates had to fulfill the eligibility criteria, take CAT 2026, and then individually apply to their chosen institute by clearing their respective selection procedures. Though performance in the CAT exam forms an important part of the procedure, IITs can take into account other aspects like academic scores, work experience and interview performance while making the merit list. It should be noted that not every IIT follows the same set of criteria for admission purposes. Comparison of the admission criteria of various institutes will allow the candidates to choose the right institute for themselves. Also Read: Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India Which Top MBA Colleges in Chennai offer High-ROI? Check Average Fees, Placements, and Eligibility