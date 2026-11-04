अग्निपथ योजना में बड़ा बदलाव, अग्निवीरों को मिलेगा 2 साल एक्सटेंशन
अग्निपथ योजना के तहत अग्निवीरों के लिए दो साल के 'सेकंड टूर ऑफ ड्यूटी' को मंजूरी मिली है। इच्छुक अग्निवीरों को 4/6 साल के कार्यकाल के बाद रेगुलर सैनिक के तौर पर एनरोलमेंट मिलेगा।
Agnipath Scheme Update 2026: अग्निपथ योजना के तहत सरकार ने अग्निवीरों की सेवा अवधि को लेकर बड़ा बदलाव किया है। अब चार साल की निर्धारित सेवा पूरी होने के बाद भी अग्निवीरों को दो साल तक अतिरिक्त सेवा करने का अवसर मिलेगा। इस फैसले के बाद अग्निवीरों का कुल सेवा कार्यकाल 6 साल तक हो सकता है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्ववीट करते हुए कहा है कि "यह फ़ैसला हमारे डिफेंस फ़ोर्स के लॉन्ग-टर्म स्ट्रक्चरल सुधारों को जारी रखना है, जिसका मकसद एक युवा, ज़्यादा फिट, टेक्नोलॉजी से लैस और भविष्य के लिए तैयार मिलिट्री बनाना है। यह सिर्फ़ एक रिक्रूटमेंट पॉलिसी नहीं है; यह युद्ध के बदलते स्वरूप के लिए भारत की मिलिट्री को तैयार करने का एक तरीका है।"
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इस अतिरिक्त सेवा अवधि को 'सेकेंड टूर ऑफ ड्यूटी' नाम दिया गया है। यह फैसला उन अग्निवीरों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण माना जा रहा है, जो चार साल की सेवा के बाद नियमित सैनिक के रूप में चयनित नहीं हो पाते हैं।
Taking a significant decision today, the Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved a two-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under #Agnipath. I sincerely thank PM Modi for taking the decision of additional 2-year ‘Second Tour of Duty’ for Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. This would also provide enrollment of all willing Agniveers as regular soldiers after the tenure of 4/6 years, who meet the selection criteria. This decision is continuation of long-term structural reforms of our defence forces, aimed at creating a younger, fitter, technologically equipped and future-ready military. It is not merely a recruitment policy; it is a way forward to prepare India's military for the changing character of warfare.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 4, 2026
अब 4 की जगह 6 साल कर सकेंगे सेवा
अग्निपथ योजना के मौजूदा प्रावधानों के अनुसार, युवाओं को चार साल के लिए सशस्त्र बलों में अग्निवीर के रूप में भर्ती किया जाता है। चार साल की सेवा पूरी होने के बाद प्रत्येक बैच के अधिकतम 25 प्रतिशत अग्निवीरों को नियमित कैडर में शामिल करने का प्रावधान है।
नए बदलाव के तहत शेष अग्निवीरों को दो साल का अतिरिक्त सेवा विस्तार देने का विकल्प मिलेगा। इससे उन्हें सेना में काम करने का अधिक अनुभव और आर्थिक सुरक्षा प्राप्त करने का अवसर मिल सकता है।
पहले बैच के अग्निवीरों को मिलेगा फायदा?
अग्निपथ योजना के तहत भर्ती हुए पहले बैच का चार साल का कार्यकाल नवंबर और दिसंबर 2026 में पूरा हो रहा है। ऐसे में सेवा विस्तार का फैसला पहले बैच के अग्निवीरों के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। इससे उन युवाओं को भी सशस्त्र बलों में अपनी सेवाएं जारी रखने का अवसर मिल सकता है, जो नियमित कैडर में चयनित नहीं होंगे।
युवाओं के लिए क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है यह बदलाव?
सेवा अवधि में दो साल की बढ़ोतरी से अग्निवीरों को अतिरिक्त प्रशिक्षण, अनुभव और आय का अवसर मिलेगा। इसके अलावा, सेना को भी प्रशिक्षित और अनुभवी जवानों की सेवाएं मिलती रहेंगी।
अग्निपथ योजना में किए गए इस बदलाव से भर्ती प्रक्रिया और अग्निवीरों के भविष्य को लेकर नई संभावनाएं बढ़ेंगी। हालांकि, सेवा विस्तार के लिए चयन की शर्तों और प्रक्रिया से संबंधित दिशा-निर्देशों का इंतजार करना होगा।
UP TET Update 2026: यूपी टीईटी साल में दो बार कराने की तैयारी, फरवरी के अंत में हो सकती है अगली परीक्षा
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.