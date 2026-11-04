Did you know that there is an Indian village where an international border passes through the house of its traditional chief? Located in Nagaland, Longwa village is situated along the India-Myanmar border with parts of the settlement falling in both countries. The village is in Mon district of Nagaland and is home to the Konyak Naga community. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar? The answer is Longwa village in Mon district, Nagaland. The international boundary between India and Myanmar passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement between the two countries. According to the Mon district administration, Longwa is one of the largest villages in the district. It is also known for its scenic surroundings and cultural heritage. Longwa Village

Feature Details Village Longwa District Mon State Nagaland Countries India and Myanmar International boundary India-Myanmar border Local community Konyak Naga Traditional chief Angh Famous attraction Chief’s house divided by the international border Natural feature Four rivers flow through the village Tourism significance Border location, Konyak culture and scenic landscape Where Is Longwa Village Located? Longwa is situated in the eastern part of Nagaland, in Mon district, close to the international boundary with Myanmar. Geographical Detail Information Village Longwa District Mon State Nagaland Country on one side India Country on the other side Myanmar Nearest district headquarters Mon Region Northeastern India Landscape Hilly terrain and green surroundings

Who Is the Angh of Longwa Village? The Angh is the traditional hereditary chief of the Konyak Naga community. The position carries customary authority and is an important part of the village’s traditional administration. Four Rivers Flow Through Longwa Village Apart from its unusual international boundary, Longwa is also known for its natural landscape. According to the Mon district administration’s tourism website, four rivers flow through the village. Two are on the Indian side and two are on the Myanmar side. Natural Feature Details Number of rivers Four Rivers on the Indian side Two Rivers on the Myanmar side Two Surroundings Green hills and scenic landscapes District Mon, Nagaland Other Indian Villages Located Along International Borders No. Village / Settlement State International Border Geographical Significance 1 Govajang Manipur India-Myanmar Border fencing passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement 2 Zokhawthar Mizoram India-Myanmar Border village situated along the Tiau River, opposite Myanmar’s Rihkhawdar area 3 Hmaungbuchhuah Mizoram India-Myanmar Remote border settlement in Lawngtlai district, with communities and cultural connections across the border 4 Moreh Manipur India-Myanmar Important border town connected to Tamu in Myanmar 5 Kibithoo Arunachal Pradesh India-China One of India’s easternmost inhabited settlements, close to the international boundary 6 Nako Himachal Pradesh India-China High-altitude village in Kinnaur district, near the Tibetan border region 7 Mana Uttarakhand India-China Himalayan border village near the India-Tibet frontier 8 Dhanushkodi Tamil Nadu India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary Coastal settlement near the maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka

1. Govajang, Manipur

Govajang is located near Moreh in Manipur. According to reporting by The Indian Express, border fencing constructed as part of the India-Myanmar border project passed through the village, dividing it. The 2011 Census recorded 35 households and 123 residents. 2. Zokhawthar, Mizoram

Zokhawthar is a border village in Champhai district, situated along the Tiau River. It faces the Myanmar settlement of Rihkhawdar. The two communities have longstanding social, cultural and family connections across the border. 3. Hmaungbuchhuah, Mizoram

Hmaungbuchhuah is a remote settlement in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. It is an example of a border community where people share cultural and linguistic connections across the international boundary. 4. Moreh, Manipur

Moreh is an important border town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. It is connected to Tamu in Myanmar and is significant for cross-border trade and connectivity.