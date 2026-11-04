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Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 4, 2026, 16:40 IST

Longwa village in Nagaland’s Mon district lies along the India-Myanmar border. Discover how the international boundary passes through the village chief’s house, its Konyak Naga heritage and five other settlements divided by international borders.

Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?
Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?

Did you know that there is an Indian village where an international border passes through the house of its traditional chief? Located in Nagaland, Longwa village is situated along the India-Myanmar border with parts of the settlement falling in both countries. The village is in Mon district of Nagaland and is home to the Konyak Naga community. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?

The answer is Longwa village in Mon district, Nagaland. The international boundary between India and Myanmar passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement between the two countries. According to the Mon district administration, Longwa is one of the largest villages in the district. It is also known for its scenic surroundings and cultural heritage.

Longwa Village

Feature Details
Village Longwa
District Mon
State Nagaland
Countries India and Myanmar
International boundary India-Myanmar border
Local community Konyak Naga
Traditional chief Angh
Famous attraction Chief’s house divided by the international border
Natural feature Four rivers flow through the village
Tourism significance Border location, Konyak culture and scenic landscape

Where Is Longwa Village Located?

Longwa is situated in the eastern part of Nagaland, in Mon district, close to the international boundary with Myanmar.

Geographical Detail Information
Village Longwa
District Mon
State Nagaland
Country on one side India
Country on the other side Myanmar
Nearest district headquarters Mon
Region Northeastern India
Landscape Hilly terrain and green surroundings

Who Is the Angh of Longwa Village?

The Angh is the traditional hereditary chief of the Konyak Naga community. The position carries customary authority and is an important part of the village’s traditional administration. 

Four Rivers Flow Through Longwa Village

Apart from its unusual international boundary, Longwa is also known for its natural landscape. According to the Mon district administration’s tourism website, four rivers flow through the village. Two are on the Indian side and two are on the Myanmar side.

Natural Feature Details
Number of rivers Four
Rivers on the Indian side Two
Rivers on the Myanmar side Two
Surroundings Green hills and scenic landscapes
District Mon, Nagaland

Other Indian Villages Located Along International Borders

No. Village / Settlement State International Border Geographical Significance
1 Govajang Manipur India-Myanmar Border fencing passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement
2 Zokhawthar Mizoram India-Myanmar Border village situated along the Tiau River, opposite Myanmar’s Rihkhawdar area
3 Hmaungbuchhuah Mizoram India-Myanmar Remote border settlement in Lawngtlai district, with communities and cultural connections across the border
4 Moreh Manipur India-Myanmar Important border town connected to Tamu in Myanmar
5 Kibithoo Arunachal Pradesh India-China One of India’s easternmost inhabited settlements, close to the international boundary
6 Nako Himachal Pradesh India-China High-altitude village in Kinnaur district, near the Tibetan border region
7 Mana Uttarakhand India-China Himalayan border village near the India-Tibet frontier
8 Dhanushkodi Tamil Nadu India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary Coastal settlement near the maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka

1. Govajang, Manipur
Govajang is located near Moreh in Manipur. According to reporting by The Indian Express, border fencing constructed as part of the India-Myanmar border project passed through the village, dividing it. The 2011 Census recorded 35 households and 123 residents.

2. Zokhawthar, Mizoram
Zokhawthar is a border village in Champhai district, situated along the Tiau River. It faces the Myanmar settlement of Rihkhawdar. The two communities have longstanding social, cultural and family connections across the border.

3. Hmaungbuchhuah, Mizoram
Hmaungbuchhuah is a remote settlement in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. It is an example of a border community where people share cultural and linguistic connections across the international boundary.

4. Moreh, Manipur
Moreh is an important border town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. It is connected to Tamu in Myanmar and is significant for cross-border trade and connectivity.

5. Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh
Kibithoo is a strategically located settlement in Anjaw district, close to India’s international boundary with China. It is also associated with the easternmost inhabited areas of India.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 4, 2026, 16:40 IST
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