Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?
Longwa village in Nagaland’s Mon district lies along the India-Myanmar border. Discover how the international boundary passes through the village chief’s house, its Konyak Naga heritage and five other settlements divided by international borders.
Did you know that there is an Indian village where an international border passes through the house of its traditional chief? Located in Nagaland, Longwa village is situated along the India-Myanmar border with parts of the settlement falling in both countries. The village is in Mon district of Nagaland and is home to the Konyak Naga community. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian Village Is Located in Both India and Myanmar?
The answer is Longwa village in Mon district, Nagaland. The international boundary between India and Myanmar passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement between the two countries. According to the Mon district administration, Longwa is one of the largest villages in the district. It is also known for its scenic surroundings and cultural heritage.
Longwa Village
|Feature
|Details
|Village
|Longwa
|District
|Mon
|State
|Nagaland
|Countries
|India and Myanmar
|International boundary
|India-Myanmar border
|Local community
|Konyak Naga
|Traditional chief
|Angh
|Famous attraction
|Chief’s house divided by the international border
|Natural feature
|Four rivers flow through the village
|Tourism significance
|Border location, Konyak culture and scenic landscape
Where Is Longwa Village Located?
Longwa is situated in the eastern part of Nagaland, in Mon district, close to the international boundary with Myanmar.
|Geographical Detail
|Information
|Village
|Longwa
|District
|Mon
|State
|Nagaland
|Country on one side
|India
|Country on the other side
|Myanmar
|Nearest district headquarters
|Mon
|Region
|Northeastern India
|Landscape
|Hilly terrain and green surroundings
Who Is the Angh of Longwa Village?
The Angh is the traditional hereditary chief of the Konyak Naga community. The position carries customary authority and is an important part of the village’s traditional administration.
Four Rivers Flow Through Longwa Village
Apart from its unusual international boundary, Longwa is also known for its natural landscape. According to the Mon district administration’s tourism website, four rivers flow through the village. Two are on the Indian side and two are on the Myanmar side.
|Natural Feature
|Details
|Number of rivers
|Four
|Rivers on the Indian side
|Two
|Rivers on the Myanmar side
|Two
|Surroundings
|Green hills and scenic landscapes
|District
|Mon, Nagaland
Other Indian Villages Located Along International Borders
|No.
|Village / Settlement
|State
|International Border
|Geographical Significance
|1
|Govajang
|Manipur
|India-Myanmar
|Border fencing passes through the village, dividing parts of the settlement
|2
|Zokhawthar
|Mizoram
|India-Myanmar
|Border village situated along the Tiau River, opposite Myanmar’s Rihkhawdar area
|3
|Hmaungbuchhuah
|Mizoram
|India-Myanmar
|Remote border settlement in Lawngtlai district, with communities and cultural connections across the border
|4
|Moreh
|Manipur
|India-Myanmar
|Important border town connected to Tamu in Myanmar
|5
|Kibithoo
|Arunachal Pradesh
|India-China
|One of India’s easternmost inhabited settlements, close to the international boundary
|6
|Nako
|Himachal Pradesh
|India-China
|High-altitude village in Kinnaur district, near the Tibetan border region
|7
|Mana
|Uttarakhand
|India-China
|Himalayan border village near the India-Tibet frontier
|8
|Dhanushkodi
|Tamil Nadu
|India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary
|Coastal settlement near the maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka
1. Govajang, Manipur
Govajang is located near Moreh in Manipur. According to reporting by The Indian Express, border fencing constructed as part of the India-Myanmar border project passed through the village, dividing it. The 2011 Census recorded 35 households and 123 residents.
2. Zokhawthar, Mizoram
Zokhawthar is a border village in Champhai district, situated along the Tiau River. It faces the Myanmar settlement of Rihkhawdar. The two communities have longstanding social, cultural and family connections across the border.
3. Hmaungbuchhuah, Mizoram
Hmaungbuchhuah is a remote settlement in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border. It is an example of a border community where people share cultural and linguistic connections across the international boundary.
4. Moreh, Manipur
Moreh is an important border town in Tengnoupal district of Manipur. It is connected to Tamu in Myanmar and is significant for cross-border trade and connectivity.
5. Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh
Kibithoo is a strategically located settlement in Anjaw district, close to India’s international boundary with China. It is also associated with the easternmost inhabited areas of India.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.