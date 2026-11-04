Bihar Primary Schools to Teach in Regional Languages for Classes 1 & 2 in 2026-27 Academic Session

The Government of Bihar has announced that primary students in Classes 1 and 2 across government schools will be taught in their native regional languages starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The initiative is in line with the directives of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which advocates using the child’s home language or mother tongue as the medium of instruction during the early foundational stages. The policy will also cover six major regional languages which are spoken across the state, such as Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili, Bajjika, Angika, and Surjapuri, as per the various media sources.

SCERT to Prepare Regional Textbooks for Class 1 and 2

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Bihar, has been tasked with developing textbooks, supplementary readers, and interactive visual aids in all six regional languages. Rather than teaching complex grammar, the early primary curriculum will also focus on the phonetic learning of the students, local folk tales, rhymes, community occupations, regional fairs, and everyday cultural references. The approach is designed to make classroom instruction familiar and engaging, bridging the transition from conversational home languages to standardised formal Hindi.