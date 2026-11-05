WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Clerk Merit List PDF at westbengalssc.com

WBSSC Clerk Result 2026: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the Preliminary Interview List for Clerk posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Non-Teaching Staff 2025. The list was declared on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the preliminary interview stage. The merit list PDF is available on the commission’s official website.

Through this recruitment drive more than 8000 vacancies for non-teaching Group C and Group D posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test would be filled.

WBSSC Clerk Result 2026: Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment in the table below.