WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link To Download Clerk Merit List PDF at westbengalssc.com
The West Bengal Central School Service Commission has released the Clerk Preliminary Interview List for the 1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025 on November 5, 2026. Candidates can check the PDF on the official website. Check all the details here
Key Points
- WBSSC released Preliminary Interview List for Clerk posts on November 5, 2026.
- List is for 1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025, filling over 8000 Group C/D posts.
- Shortlisted candidates proceed to interviews & document verification; check official site.
WBSSC Clerk Result 2026: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has officially released the Preliminary Interview List for Clerk posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Non-Teaching Staff 2025. The list was declared on November 5, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check whether they have been shortlisted for the preliminary interview stage. The merit list PDF is available on the commission’s official website.
Through this recruitment drive more than 8000 vacancies for non-teaching Group C and Group D posts under the 1st State Level Selection Test would be filled.
WBSSC Clerk Result 2026: Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the WBSSC Group C and D Recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC)
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Exam Name
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1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025
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Post
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Clerk
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List Name
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Preliminary Interview List
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Release Date
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November 5, 2026
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Recruitment Year
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2025
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Selection Stage
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Preliminary Interview
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List Format
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Official Website
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westbengalssc.com
WBSSC Clerk Result 2026: Preliminary Interview List PDF Download Link
The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the preliminary interview list for the Clerk post under the 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for Non-Teaching Staff 2025. Candidates can check their names and selection details in the PDF which includes region wise, medium-wise and category wise information along with candidate details and marks. Check the direct link to download WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 below.
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WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026 Link
How to Download WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to access and download the result
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Visit the official website of WBSSC.
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Now open the section for the 1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025 recruitment.
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Click on the Clerk Preliminary Interview List.
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Click on the PDF link to open the list.
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Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.
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Check your details and download the PDF for future reference.
Details Mentioned on WBSSC Clerk Result 2026
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Conducting Authority: West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC)
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Exam: 1st SLST Non-Teaching Staff 2025
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Post: Clerk
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List Released: Preliminary Interview List
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Release Date: November 5, 2026
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Selection Stage: Preliminary Interview
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List Format: PDF
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Details in PDF: Candidate names, roll numbers, category, marks and rank
What’s Next After WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026?
Candidates whose names appear in the preliminary interview list has been shortlisted for the next stage. They should follow the commission official instructions regarding the interview, document verification and any further requirements.
Candidates are advised to refer the WBSSC website for updates on interview schedules and related notices.
WBSSC Group C and D Result 2026: Why it is Important?
The WBSSC Group C and D results for the year 2026 is crucial as it lists out the names of 16,954 persons (who have passed in the ratio of 1:2) for the 8,477 non-teaching posts. Thus the importance of these WBSSC Group C and D results is because it represents the shift in the examination process from written tests to document verification and interview process .
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.