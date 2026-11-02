CBSE LOC Correction Window 2026-27 Opens for Class 10th & 12th; Check Last Date and Important Guidelines
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has opened the LOC correction window for Class 10 and 12. Check the correction last date, and important guidelines for updating students' details in the LOC.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026–27 academic session today, November 2. The facility allows schools to make corrections to student details submitted for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The correction facility is available through schools, not through individual student applications.
CBSE LOC Correction Window 2026: Important Dates and Guidelines
According to the official CBSE notice, the correction window opened on November 2 and will close on November 7, 2026. The board has asked parents to carefully check the information submitted in the LOC to avoid errors in the final records.
Parents should ensure that the following details are correct:
1. Personal information: Check that the student’s name, date of birth, mother’s name and father’s name have been entered correctly.
2. Full names: Ensure that the names of the student and parents are written in their complete form rather than using initials or shortened versions. Full names may be required for various official documents in the future.
3. Surname: Parents should ensure that the student’s surname is included, particularly if the student plans to study abroad, as some countries require it for admission and other formalities.
4. Date of birth: Verify the date of birth carefully and ensure that it is accurate in all respects.
5. Passport details: If the student has a passport, parents should check that the information submitted in the LOC matches the details recorded in the passport.
6. Subject selection: Check the subjects entered for both Class 10 and Class 12. CBSE has advised parents to ensure that the subjects are selected carefully, as no changes will be accepted after the correction schedule closes.
7. Accuracy of information: Parents are responsible for ensuring that all details submitted for their child in the LOC are correct.
How to Make Corrections in the CBSE LOC Form 2026-27
According to the official CBSE notice, schools are responsible for making corrections to the List of Candidates (LOC). Students and parents cannot make changes directly through the CBSE portal.
Parents should check the details shared by their schools and inform the school administration if any information is incorrect. Schools can then make the required corrections through the official portal within the given deadline.
CBSE LOC Correction Fees 2026-27: Is There Any Fee?
CBSE has not mentioned a separate fee for making corrections during the LOC correction window in the available official notice.
The board has specified a late fee of Rs. 2,000 per candidate for submitting the LOC after the regular deadline. However, this is a late submission fee and not a correction fee.
Parents should contact their respective schools for confirmation of any charges related to the correction process.
How to Check CBSE LOC Details
Students and parents should contact their respective schools to verify the information submitted in the List of Candidates. Schools are responsible for making the required corrections through the CBSE portal.
Parents should carefully review the details shared by the school and report any discrepancies before the correction window closes on November 7.
CBSE has emphasised that parents must ensure the accuracy of the information submitted for their children. Any incorrect details may lead to difficulties during the examination process or while using board examination documents for future academic and official purposes.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.