HPRCA JOA Answer Key 2026 Out hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Junior Office Assistant IT Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

HPRCA JOA Answer Key 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) on November 02, has released the HPRCA JOA Answer Key 2026 for the Junior Office Assistant (IT), Job-Trainee examination posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts can download the provisional answer key and raise objections, if any, through the link. The link to raise objections is active from November 02, 2026, and November 04, is the last date to raise objections in online mode through the official website, hprca.hp.gov.in.

The HPRCA has conducted the written examination for the above posts on 28, 29, 30 September, and 1 October 2026 across the state.

HPRCA JOA Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) has released the HPRCA JOA Answer Key 2026 for the Junior Office Assistant (IT), Job-Trainee examination posts at https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the response sheet and the raise objection link have also been released by the exam authority. You can download the answer key through the link directly given below-