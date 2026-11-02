UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 (OUT) at upsssc.gov.in: Check Steps to Download Shift-Wise Response Sheet & Raise Objection Link Active
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 has officially released on November 2, 2026, by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) was held on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Check all details here.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Official UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 on November 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) held on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026, across the state can download the answer key through the official website-upsssc.gov.in. The Commission has provided candidates with an opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key; subsequently, the final answer key and the results will be declared following a review of the objections raised
Now candidates can check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the official answe key on the official website. Candidates can now check and download the provisional answer keys and response sheets for all shifts in PDF format by visiting the official portal, upsssc.gov.in
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the second shift on 01-11-2026.
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the first shift on 01-11-2026.
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the second shift on 30-10-2026.
|Click Here
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the first shift on 30-10-2026.
|Click Here
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the second shift on 25-10-2026.
|Click Here
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Click here to view the provisional answer key for the first shift on 25-10-2026.
|Click Here
UP PET Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Check: UPSSSC PET 2026 Question Paper
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has successfully conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026. Here are the key details in one place so candidates can quickly check the latest status.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advertisement Number
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16-Exam/2026
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Exam Dates
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on October 25, October 30, and November 1, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Out
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Mode To Raise Objection
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Online
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Objection Window
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To be announced with the provisional key
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Negative Marking
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0.25 marks for each wrong answer
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
How to download the UP PET 2026 Answer Key Online?
The UPSSSC will release the official answer key for the UP PET 2026 shortly, along with the response sheet and a raise objection link on the official website-upsssc.gov.in. Once the answer key and response sheet are released, you can download the same by following the simple steps provided below:
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the website's homepage, navigate to the 'Notice Board' or 'Latest News & Notifications' section on the home page.
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Look for the link related to the "UPSSSC PET 2026 Answer Key" and click on it.
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The answer key for your specific shift will then appear on the screen.
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You can download it in PDF format and cross-check your answers.
Details Mentioned on the UPSSSC PET Response Sheet PDF
Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET answer key 2026 shift 2 and UPSSSC PET answer key 2026 shift 1 pdf for the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test 2026 and you are advised to check all the details and answers marked in the examination. You should check the facts extensively as the same will be displayed on your response sheet. Below are the details mentioned on the response sheet
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Candidate’s Name
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Registration Number/Roll Number
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Exam Date and Shift
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Shift Code (Shift 1 or Shift 2)
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Question ID/Booklet Series Code
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Questions asked in the examination
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Options available for each question
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Answers marked by the candidate
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Correct answers as per the provisional answer key
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Status of each question (Correct, Incorrect or Unattempted)
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.