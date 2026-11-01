TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026: Check Steps to Download Group II/IIA Response Sheet PDF Link Soon

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release soon the official TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Recently the Commission has successfully conducted the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination-II exam on November 01, 2026 across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill various Group II vacancies. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026. The TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TNPSC also released the Group 2 Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

What is the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026? TNPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination-II was conducted on November 01 across the state. As per the general practice, the TNPSC Group 2 answer key is an official document released by TNPSC shortly after the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced. It contains the correct answers to all the questions asked in the Group 2 examination. Using the TNPSC Group 2 answer key 2026, candidates can: Check the accuracy of their answers.

Estimate their probable marks.

Understand their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

Raise objections (if applicable) during the provisional answer key phase. TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026: Key Highlights

Earlier, the TNPSC had launched the recruitment drive for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) across the state. A total of 780 various posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the details key highlights of the recruitment drive given below- Conducting Authority Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Examination Name Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) Notification Number 07/2026 Advertisement Number 740 Revised Vacancies 846 Prelims Exam Date November 01, 2026 Exam Timing 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Exam Mode Offline (OMR) Answer Key Status Soon Job Location Tamil Nadu Official Website tnpsc.gov.in TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Exam Pattern The exam was held for a total of 200 questions with 300 marks. Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination-II exam held today comprises of three crucial sections, including:

Part A: General Tamil / General English

Part B: General Studies

Part C: Aptitude & Mental Ability TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026 Marking Scheme The TNPSC Group 2 Preliminary Exam is conducted for 200 objective questions carrying a total of 300 marks. As per the detailed notification released, the question paper consists of General Studies (75 questions), Aptitude & Mental Ability (25 questions), and General Tamil or General English (100 questions). Check the details of the marking scheme to be adopted for the exam- Correct Answer: +1.5 Marks

Incorrect Answer: No Negative Marking

Total Marks: 300 Steps to Download the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2026? Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it is released officially. Below, we have listed the steps to download response sheets for the ease of candidates.