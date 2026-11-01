ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

The ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27 introduces students to the fundamentals of computer programming, object-oriented concepts and Java. Prescribed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the syllabus aims to develop students' logical thinking, problem-solving abilities and practical programming skills. The Class 9 Computer Applications syllabus covers topics such as object-oriented programming, Java, data types, operators, input methods, mathematical library methods, conditional statements and looping constructs. Students will also learn about ethical issues in computing and practise writing Java programs through laboratory assignments. The subject carries a total of 200 marks, divided equally between the written examination and internal assessment. Students can check the complete ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications syllabus for 2026-27 below, including chapter-wise topics, assessment requirements and evaluation criteria.

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus: Overview The ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications subject focuses on building a strong foundation in Java programming. Students learn basic programming concepts and gradually move towards writing programmes using conditional statements, loops and nested loops. Particulars Details Board CISCE Class IX Subject Computer Applications Subject Code 86 Examination Year 2027 Written Examination 100 Marks Examination Duration 2 Hours Internal Assessment 100 Marks Total Marks 200 Marks ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27 The ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications syllabus is divided into different units covering theoretical concepts and practical programming. Students are introduced to object-oriented programming before learning Java fundamentals and developing programmes using different programming constructs.The following table provides the complete list of topics included in the ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications syllabus 2026-27.

S. No. Chapters Topics Covered 1 Introduction to Object-Oriented Programming Concepts Principles of Object-Oriented Programming; difference between Procedure-Oriented and Object-Oriented Programming; data abstraction, inheritance, polymorphism and encapsulation; introduction to Java; types of Java programmes (applets and applications); Java compilation process; source code, byte code, object code, JVM and features of Java. 2 Elementary Concept of Objects and Classes Modelling entities and their behaviour using objects; classes as specifications and object factories; message passing and method calls; attributes and methods; classes as user-defined data types. 3 Values and Data Types Character set, ASCII code, Unicode, escape sequences, tokens, constants, variables, data types, primitive and non-primitive types, implicit and explicit type conversion. 4 Operators in Java Forms and types of operators; counters and accumulators; hierarchy of operators; new and dot operators; unary, binary and ternary operators; arithmetic, relational, logical, assignment, increment, decrement and shorthand operators; precedence and associativity; prefix and postfix operators; System.out.println() and System.out.print(). 5 Input in Java Initialisation, parameters, introduction to packages, input streams and Scanner class; Scanner methods such as nextShort(), nextInt(), nextLong(), nextFloat(), nextDouble(), next(), nextLine() and next().charAt(0); syntax, runtime and logical errors; single-line and multiline comments. 6 Mathematical Library Methods Introduction to java.lang package and Math class methods: pow(), sqrt(), cbrt(), ceil(), floor(), round(), abs(), max(), min() and random(); Java expressions using operators and mathematical methods. 7 Conditional Constructs in Java if, if-else, if-else-if ladder, nested if, switch-case, default, break statement, fall-through condition, menu-driven programmes and System.exit(0). 8 Iterative Constructs in Java Definition and types of looping statements; entry-controlled loops (for and while); exit-controlled loop (do-while); variations in loops; break and continue statements; interconversion between for, while and do-while loops; simple programmes using all three loops. 9 Nested for Loops Introduction to nested loops; break and continue statements in nested loops; rectangular and right-angled triangular patterns; series involving a single variable. 10 Computing and Ethics Ethical issues in computing; intellectual property rights; individual privacy; data protection on the internet; protection against spam; software piracy, cybercrime, hacking, malicious intent and malicious code; good etiquette and ethical practices.

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus PDF Students preparing for the ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications examination can refer to the official syllabus PDF to understand the complete course structure and prescribed topics. The document covers all 10 theory chapters, practical assignment requirements and internal assessment guidelines.The syllabus is useful for students planning their academic preparation, as it provides details of the programming concepts they need to study and the practical work they must complete during the year. Students should also practise Java programmes regularly to strengthen their understanding of coding concepts and improve their problem-solving skills. Direct Link: ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus PDF Important Topics in ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications

Students should pay particular attention to the following concepts while preparing for their Computer Applications examination: Object-Oriented Programming: Understand the four principles of OOP, namely abstraction, inheritance, polymorphism and encapsulation.

Understand the four principles of OOP, namely abstraction, inheritance, polymorphism and encapsulation. Java Programming: Learn the Java compilation process, JVM, source code, byte code and the features of Java.

Learn the Java compilation process, JVM, source code, byte code and the features of Java. Data Types and Operators: Practise different data types, type conversions, operators and expression evaluation.

Practise different data types, type conversions, operators and expression evaluation. Input and Output: Understand the Scanner class and its methods for accepting user input.

Understand the Scanner class and its methods for accepting user input. Conditional Statements: Practise programmes based on if, if-else, nested if and switch-case statements.

Practise programmes based on if, if-else, nested if and switch-case statements. Loops and Nested Loops: Develop a clear understanding of for, while and do-while loops and practise number-based and pattern-based programmes.

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus: Internal Assessment The ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications internal assessment carries 100 marks and is entirely practical-oriented. It focuses on helping students develop programming skills through regular laboratory assignments.Students are expected to complete a minimum of 20 programming assignments during the academic year. These assignments should reinforce the concepts taught in the classroom and involve designing, implementing and testing programmes.The syllabus provides the following suggested categories of practical assignments: S. No. Assignment Categories Examples 1 Assignment Statements Calculation of area, volume, temperature conversion and swapping of values. 2 Input Through Parameters Programmes based on standard formulas. 3 Input Through Scanner Class Programs accepting user input through the Scanner class. 4 Mathematical Methods Finding larger or smaller numbers, cube root, square root, absolute value and power. 5 Conditional Statements Programmes using if, if-else, if-else-if ladder and nested if statements. 6 Switch-Case Day of the week, name of the month, seasons, calculator and vowel or consonant. 7 Looping Statements For-loop programmes, simple series, summation, multiplication of series, prime numbers, perfect numbers, composite numbers, Fibonacci series, LCM, HCF, Armstrong numbers, Spy numbers, Niven numbers and palindrome numbers. 8 Nested Loops Rectangular and right-angled triangular patterns and series involving a single variable. 9 Multiples of Numbers Generating the first n multiples of numbers from 1 to the limit entered by the user. 10 Menu-Driven Programmes Programmes based on different menu-driven operations.

ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus: Evaluation The ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications internal assessment is evaluated by the subject teacher. The evaluation focuses on four major areas: class design, coding and documentation, variable description, and programme execution or output.The teacher assesses students' work based on the quality of their programming assignments and their understanding of the concepts covered in the syllabus. ICSE Class 9 Computer Applications Internal Assessment Marking Scheme Evaluation Criteria Marks Class Design 20 Variable Description 20 Coding and Documentation 20 Execution or Output 40 Total 100 Performance-Wise Evaluation Criteria The syllabus also provides four performance categories for evaluating students' practical work: Excellent, Good, Fair and Poor.