Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 457 Posts, Check Eligibility and Apply Online Date Here
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 notification has been released for 457 Rural and Urban Home Guard posts in Latehar district. The online application process will begin on November 17 and continue until December 1, 2026. Check this article for educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution and application fee before applying online.
Key Points
- Jharkhand Home Defence Corps announced 457 Rural and Urban Home Guard posts in Latehar.
- Online applications will be accepted from November 17, 2026, to December 1, 2026.
- Eligibility includes 7th/10th pass, age 19-40, and a Rs 100 application fee.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026: The Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, Latehar has released the official notification for the enrolment of 457 Rural and Urban Home Guard posts. The notice was issued under Advertisement No 01/2026. Through this recruitment eligible male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria such as educational, age, residential and physical requirements can apply. The online application process will start from November 17, 2026 and the last date to submit an online application is December 1, 2026. Check this article for notification PDF, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and application fees.
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Jharkhand Home Defence Corps has issued the recruitment notification for 457 Home Guard positions in Latehar district. The notification includes important details related to the category-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, physical standards, selection procedure and application instructions. Candidates must go through the official notification once before submitting their applications. Check the direct link to download the official notice below.
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Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
Jharkhand Home Guard Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check all the important details related to the recruitment drive below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Jharkhand Home Defence Corps
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District
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Latehar
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Post Name
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Rural and Urban Home Guard
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Advertisement No.
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01/2026
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Total Vacancies
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457
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 17, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 1, 2026
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Age Limit
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19 to 40 years
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Qualification
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7th Pass (Rural) / 10th Pass (Urban)
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Application Fee
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Rs 100
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Official Website
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recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy Distribution 2026
Under this recruitment drive a total of 446 Rural Home Guard posts and 11 Urban Home Guard posts would be filled. The vacancies are distributed among male and female candidates. Check distribution in table below.
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Post Category
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Male
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Female
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Total
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Rural Home Guard
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225
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221
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446
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Urban Home Guard
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6
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5
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11
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Total
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231
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226
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457
Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, residential and physical requirements as mentioned in the notification. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Post
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Qualification
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Rural Home Guard
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Candidates must be Class 7th Pass
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Urban Home Guard
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Candidates must be Class 10 Pass
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Urban Technical Home Guard
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Must be Matriculation Pass with relevant technical skills
2. Age Limit ( As on January 1, 2026)
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The minimum age must be 19 years.
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The maximum age must be 40 years of age.
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Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules.
Jharkhand Home Guard Vacancy 2026 Application Fees
Candidates who will apply for Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 must pay an application fee of Rs 100. The fee must be submitted online through the various payment methods available.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.