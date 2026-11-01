Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 457 Posts, Check Eligibility and Apply Online Date Here

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026: The Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, Latehar has released the official notification for the enrolment of 457 Rural and Urban Home Guard posts. The notice was issued under Advertisement No 01/2026. Through this recruitment eligible male and female candidates who meet the eligibility criteria such as educational, age, residential and physical requirements can apply. The online application process will start from November 17, 2026 and the last date to submit an online application is December 1, 2026. Check this article for notification PDF, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and application fees.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Jharkhand Home Defence Corps has issued the recruitment notification for 457 Home Guard positions in Latehar district. The notification includes important details related to the category-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, physical standards, selection procedure and application instructions. Candidates must go through the official notification once before submitting their applications. Check the direct link to download the official notice below.