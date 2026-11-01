Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: Complete List of All MH Vehicle Registration Codes (MH-01 to MH-61)
Check the complete Maharashtra RTO code list 2026 from MH-01 to MH-61. Find city-wise vehicle registration codes, Pune's new MH-61 code and latest RTO updates.
Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: There are a number of Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Deputy Regional Transport Offices (Dy.) in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Governments are responsible for registering vehicles, issuing driving licences, collecting road taxes and other transport-related services, known as (RTOs).
All vehicles registered in the State are issued a distinct registration number that starts with MH and will be followed by a two-digit code from the RTO.
As of 1 November 2026, Maharashtra's vehicle registration code list includes MH-01 to MH-60, along with the newly introduced MH-61 code for Pune.
As the combinations of registration numbers in Pune's old MH-12 licence expired in August 2026, MH-61 was introduced.
In this article, explore the complete Maharashtra RTO code list with all the latest changes, locations of the RTOs, district names, and important details about the Maharashtra new Pune registration code.
Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: Quick Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
State registration code
|
MH
|
Traditional registration codes
|
MH-01 to MH-60
|
Additional registration code
|
MH-61
|
Total numbered codes covered
|
61
|
Regional Transport Offices
|
24
|
Deputy Regional Transport Offices
|
34
|
Latest major change
|
MH-61 introduced for Pune
|
Latest update date
|
1 November 2026
According to official organisation structure of Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department there are 24 Regional Transport Offices and 34 Deputy Regional Transport Offices in the State.
It is worth noting that MH-61 is an extra development that has been added to the registration list in Pune, but has not yet been added to that organisational chart.
Complete Maharashtra RTO Code List (MH-01 to MH-61)
The following table provides the registration codes and their corresponding RTO locations across Maharashtra.
|
RTO Code
|
RTO Office / City
|
District
|
MH-01
|
Mumbai Central
|
Mumbai
|
MH-02
|
Mumbai West
|
Mumbai
|
MH-03
|
Mumbai East
|
Mumbai
|
MH-04
|
Thane
|
Thane
|
MH-05
|
Kalyan
|
Thane
|
MH-06
|
Pen
|
Raigad
|
MH-07
|
Sindhudurg
|
Sindhudurg
|
MH-08
|
Ratnagiri
|
Ratnagiri
|
MH-09
|
Kolhapur
|
Kolhapur
|
MH-10
|
Sangli
|
Sangli
|
MH-11
|
Satara
|
Satara
|
MH-12
|
Pune
|
Pune
|
MH-13
|
Solapur
|
Solapur
|
MH-14
|
Pimpri-Chinchwad
|
Pune
|
MH-15
|
Nashik
|
Nashik
|
MH-16
|
Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar)
|
Ahilyanagar
|
MH-17
|
Shrirampur
|
Ahilyanagar
|
MH-18
|
Dhule
|
Dhule
|
MH-19
|
Jalgaon
|
Jalgaon
|
MH-20
|
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|
MH-21
|
Jalna
|
Jalna
|
MH-22
|
Parbhani
|
Parbhani
|
MH-23
|
Beed
|
Beed
|
MH-24
|
Latur
|
Latur
|
MH-25
|
Dharashiv (Osmanabad)
|
Dharashiv
|
MH-26
|
Nanded
|
Nanded
|
MH-27
|
Amravati
|
Amravati
|
MH-28
|
Buldhana
|
Buldhana
|
MH-29
|
Yavatmal
|
Yavatmal
|
MH-30
|
Akola
|
Akola
|
MH-31
|
Nagpur City
|
Nagpur
|
MH-32
|
Wardha
|
Wardha
|
MH-33
|
Gadchiroli
|
Gadchiroli
|
MH-34
|
Chandrapur
|
Chandrapur
|
MH-35
|
Gondia
|
Gondia
|
MH-36
|
Bhandara
|
Bhandara
|
MH-37
|
Washim
|
Washim
|
MH-38
|
Hingoli
|
Hingoli
|
MH-39
|
Nandurbar
|
Nandurbar
|
MH-40
|
Nagpur Rural
|
Nagpur
|
MH-41
|
Malegaon
|
Nashik
|
MH-42
|
Baramati
|
Pune
|
MH-43
|
Vashi (Navi Mumbai)
|
Thane
|
MH-44
|
Ambejogai
|
Beed
|
MH-45
|
Akluj
|
Solapur
|
MH-46
|
Panvel
|
Raigad
|
MH-47
|
Borivali
|
Mumbai
|
MH-48
|
Vasai
|
Palghar
|
MH-49
|
Nagpur East
|
Nagpur
|
MH-50
|
Karad
|
Satara
|
MH-51
|
Ichalkaranji
|
Kolhapur
|
MH-52
|
Chalisgaon
|
Jalgaon
|
MH-53
|
Phaltan
|
Satara
|
MH-54
|
Bhadgaon
|
Jalgaon
|
MH-55
|
Udgir
|
Latur
|
MH-56
|
Khamgaon
|
Buldhana
|
MH-57
|
Vaijapur
|
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|
MH-58
|
Mira-Bhayandar
|
Thane
|
MH-59
|
Jat
|
Sangli
|
MH-60
|
Palghar
|
Palghar
|
MH-61
|
Pune (New Registration Code)
|
Pune
Sources: Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department's official organisational structure and reporting on the Pune MH-61 registration order.
Latest Maharashtra RTO Code Update 2026: Why Was MH-61 Introduced?
In August 2026, there has been seen major changes in Maharashtra's vehicle registration system was the introduction of MH-61 for Pune.
One of the biggest changes in Maharashtra's vehicle registration system in 2026 was the introduction of MH-61 for Pune.
The registration code assigned to the vehicles registered through Pune RTO is MH-12 and it has been in use for over 37 years.
But in August 2026, however, the RTO used up all of its two-letter combinations, even the last ZZ series.
In order to prevent registration from being interrupted while they were waiting for a new set of procedures to be finalised, they implemented the interim measure of MH-61.
Important details about the MH-61 registration code
-
New RTO code: MH-61
-
Location: Pune, Maharashtra
-
Introduced: August 2026
-
Reason: Exhaustion of available MH-12 registration combinations
-
Applicable vehicles: New vehicle registrations, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.
-
Old code: MH-12
The Pune RTO issued a formal order allowing new registrations under MH-61. The new series for four-wheelers began with MH-61 A 0001.
Will MH-12 be permanently discontinued in Pune?
No. MH-12 is not just gone from the vehicle registration identity of Pune.
The Pune RTO had introduced a new registration code MH-12 1A to preserve the MH-12 identity but also add some more registration combination. The proposal needs to be approved, though, and regulatory changes.
While the new format is formally established, MH-61 is used for the interim vehicle registration code for new vehicle registration.
This is the list of important changes in the District and Office Name of the RTO of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra RTO Codes: Important District and Office Name Changes
Some Maharashtra RTO lists continue to use older district names. The following updated names should be used in 2026:
|
RTO Code
|
Older Name
|
Updated Name
|
MH-16
|
Ahmednagar
|
Ahilyanagar
|
MH-17
|
Ahmednagar district / Shrirampur
|
Ahilyanagar district / Shrirampur
|
MH-20
|
Aurangabad
|
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
|
MH-25
|
Osmanabad
|
Dharashiv
These are geographical and administrative name changes. They do not automatically change the existing vehicle registration codes.
So, this was the list of RTO Codes in Maharashtra which is a very useful resource for vehicle owners to locate the RTO where they need to register their cars throughout the state. Each of the codes (MH-01, MH-02, etc. up to MH-60) indicates the location of the RTO/Directorate of Government Transport Office.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.