Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: Complete List of All MH Vehicle Registration Codes (MH-01 to MH-61)

Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: There are a number of Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Deputy Regional Transport Offices (Dy.) in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Governments are responsible for registering vehicles, issuing driving licences, collecting road taxes and other transport-related services, known as (RTOs). All vehicles registered in the State are issued a distinct registration number that starts with MH and will be followed by a two-digit code from the RTO. As of 1 November 2026, Maharashtra's vehicle registration code list includes MH-01 to MH-60, along with the newly introduced MH-61 code for Pune. As the combinations of registration numbers in Pune's old MH-12 licence expired in August 2026, MH-61 was introduced. In this article, explore the complete Maharashtra RTO code list with all the latest changes, locations of the RTOs, district names, and important details about the Maharashtra new Pune registration code.

Maharashtra RTO Code List 2026: Quick Overview Particulars Details State Maharashtra State registration code MH Traditional registration codes MH-01 to MH-60 Additional registration code MH-61 Total numbered codes covered 61 Regional Transport Offices 24 Deputy Regional Transport Offices 34 Latest major change MH-61 introduced for Pune Latest update date 1 November 2026 According to official organisation structure of Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department there are 24 Regional Transport Offices and 34 Deputy Regional Transport Offices in the State. It is worth noting that MH-61 is an extra development that has been added to the registration list in Pune, but has not yet been added to that organisational chart. Complete Maharashtra RTO Code List (MH-01 to MH-61)

The following table provides the registration codes and their corresponding RTO locations across Maharashtra. RTO Code RTO Office / City District MH-01 Mumbai Central Mumbai MH-02 Mumbai West Mumbai MH-03 Mumbai East Mumbai MH-04 Thane Thane MH-05 Kalyan Thane MH-06 Pen Raigad MH-07 Sindhudurg Sindhudurg MH-08 Ratnagiri Ratnagiri MH-09 Kolhapur Kolhapur MH-10 Sangli Sangli MH-11 Satara Satara MH-12 Pune Pune MH-13 Solapur Solapur MH-14 Pimpri-Chinchwad Pune MH-15 Nashik Nashik MH-16 Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Ahilyanagar MH-17 Shrirampur Ahilyanagar MH-18 Dhule Dhule MH-19 Jalgaon Jalgaon MH-20 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MH-21 Jalna Jalna MH-22 Parbhani Parbhani MH-23 Beed Beed MH-24 Latur Latur MH-25 Dharashiv (Osmanabad) Dharashiv MH-26 Nanded Nanded MH-27 Amravati Amravati MH-28 Buldhana Buldhana MH-29 Yavatmal Yavatmal MH-30 Akola Akola MH-31 Nagpur City Nagpur MH-32 Wardha Wardha MH-33 Gadchiroli Gadchiroli MH-34 Chandrapur Chandrapur MH-35 Gondia Gondia MH-36 Bhandara Bhandara MH-37 Washim Washim MH-38 Hingoli Hingoli MH-39 Nandurbar Nandurbar MH-40 Nagpur Rural Nagpur MH-41 Malegaon Nashik MH-42 Baramati Pune MH-43 Vashi (Navi Mumbai) Thane MH-44 Ambejogai Beed MH-45 Akluj Solapur MH-46 Panvel Raigad MH-47 Borivali Mumbai MH-48 Vasai Palghar MH-49 Nagpur East Nagpur MH-50 Karad Satara MH-51 Ichalkaranji Kolhapur MH-52 Chalisgaon Jalgaon MH-53 Phaltan Satara MH-54 Bhadgaon Jalgaon MH-55 Udgir Latur MH-56 Khamgaon Buldhana MH-57 Vaijapur Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MH-58 Mira-Bhayandar Thane MH-59 Jat Sangli MH-60 Palghar Palghar MH-61 Pune (New Registration Code) Pune

Sources: Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department's official organisational structure and reporting on the Pune MH-61 registration order. Latest Maharashtra RTO Code Update 2026: Why Was MH-61 Introduced? In August 2026, there has been seen major changes in Maharashtra's vehicle registration system was the introduction of MH-61 for Pune. One of the biggest changes in Maharashtra's vehicle registration system in 2026 was the introduction of MH-61 for Pune. The registration code assigned to the vehicles registered through Pune RTO is MH-12 and it has been in use for over 37 years. But in August 2026, however, the RTO used up all of its two-letter combinations, even the last ZZ series. In order to prevent registration from being interrupted while they were waiting for a new set of procedures to be finalised, they implemented the interim measure of MH-61.

Important details about the MH-61 registration code New RTO code: MH-61

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Introduced: August 2026

Reason: Exhaustion of available MH-12 registration combinations

Applicable vehicles: New vehicle registrations, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Old code: MH-12 The Pune RTO issued a formal order allowing new registrations under MH-61. The new series for four-wheelers began with MH-61 A 0001. Will MH-12 be permanently discontinued in Pune? No. MH-12 is not just gone from the vehicle registration identity of Pune. The Pune RTO had introduced a new registration code MH-12 1A to preserve the MH-12 identity but also add some more registration combination. The proposal needs to be approved, though, and regulatory changes. While the new format is formally established, MH-61 is used for the interim vehicle registration code for new vehicle registration.