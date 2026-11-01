Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2026 is celebrated on Sunday, November 1, to mark the formation of Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 1956. This year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of Andhra Pradesh. The day commemorates the long struggle of Telugu-speaking people for a separate state and honours the contributions and sacrifices of those who worked towards this goal. The occasion highlights Andhra Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, Telugu language, historical traditions and contribution to India's development. People celebrate the day with cultural programmes, official ceremonies and activities that showcase the state's history and achievements. Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on State Formation Day. Rooted in a rich civilisational heritage and enriched by its vibrant culture and traditions, Andhra Pradesh and its people have made significant contributions to India’s progress. The hard work, enterprise and aspirations of its people continue to shape the state’s journey. May Andhra Pradesh continue to advance on the path of development, prosperity and new opportunities for all its people.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 1, 2026 Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on State Formation Day! With its rich heritage, vibrant culture and enterprising spirit, Andhra Pradesh is a vital force in Bharat’s progress. May the state scale new heights of prosperity and development. — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 1, 2026 రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర సోదర, సోదరీమణులందరికీ నా హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు! ప్రతిభావంతులైన రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల కృషి, నైపుణ్యం, అంకితభావంతో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్రం సుసంపన్నత దిశగా పురోగతి సాధించడమే కాకుండా, దేశ అభివృద్ధికి కూడా బలాన్ని చేకూర్చింది. ప్రధాని శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ గారు, ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారి నాయకత్వంలోని ఎన్డీఏ ప్రభుత్వంలో ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ మరింత అభివృద్ధి సాధిస్తూ, సుభిక్షంగా, సుసంపన్నంగా వర్ధిల్లాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. On Andhra Pradesh Day, extending warm greetings to our sisters and brothers of the state. The state has come a long way in attaining prosperity through its people's prowess and has strengthened India's growth. Wishing the state continued prosperity under the NDA govt, led by PM Modi Ji & CM Chandrababu Naidu Ji. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2026: Date and Significance Source: Historical photograph of Potti Sriramulu Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is observed every year on November 1. It marks an important milestone in India's history of state reorganisation. The day is particularly significant because it recognises the demand for a separate Telugu-speaking state and the role played by freedom fighters and leaders, including Potti Sriramulu, in the movement. What Is the History of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day? The formation of Andhra Pradesh was the culmination of a long struggle by the Telugu people for a separate state. The Telugu people had been demanding a separate state since the early 1900s. The demand for a separate state intensified after India's independence in 1947. In 1953, Potti Sriramulu went on a hunger strike to demand a separate state for the Telugu people. Sriramulu was a Telugu activist who fasted to death for 56 days demanding a separate state for the Telugu people. Sriramulu's death sparked widespread protests and agitations across the Telugu region.

According to the Frontline Hindu, “Four days after the death of Potti Sreeramulu, Nehru announced the decision to create Andhra. Sreeramulu had fought hard for a separate State for Telugu-speaking people. And on October 1, 1953, Nehru inaugurated the Andhra State.” Later, as per the States Reorganisation Act, Andhra Pradesh was formed by merging this Andhra State with Hyderabad State on November 1st, 1956. Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2026: Quotes "Andhra Pradesh is a state with a strong sense of community. On this Formation Day, let us come together and celebrate our shared culture and values."

"On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers to create this great state. Let us also pledge to uphold their values and work together to build a better Andhra Pradesh for all."

"As Andhra Pradesh marks another year of its formation, let's cherish the unity in diversity and progress achieved by the state. Happy Formation Day 2026!"

"The journey of Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the resilience and determination of its people. On this Formation Day, let's salute the progress and achievements of the state. Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day!"

"May the spirit of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day fill our hearts with pride and gratitude.”

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2026: Wishes Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day! May the state continue to grow and develop in the years to come.

Wishing all the people of Andhra Pradesh a very happy and prosperous State Formation Day!

On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us celebrate the rich culture and heritage of our state. May Andhra Pradesh continue to shine brightly on the world stage.

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day! Wishing all the people of the state a day filled with joy and celebration.

May Andhra Pradesh continue to be a land of opportunity and progress for all its citizens. Happy State Formation Day! Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2026: Messages On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us celebrate the rich culture and heritage of our state.

May Andhra Pradesh continue to be a land of peace, harmony, and development.

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day to all my friends and family! Wishing you a day filled with joy and celebration.

On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us rededicate ourselves to our work and build a better future for our state.

I am grateful to be a citizen of Andhra Pradesh, a state that has made a lot of sacrifices. Happy AP Formation Day.