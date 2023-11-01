Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is celebrated on November 1st every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Andhra Pradesh on November 1st, 1956. This day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a significant day for the people of Andhra Pradesh. It is a day to celebrate the formation of the state and to remember the sacrifices made by the Telugu people in the struggle for a separate state.

Andhra Pradesh is a culturally rich state with a long and distinguished history. The state is home to many ancient temples, forts, and monuments. Andhra Pradesh is also a major agricultural and industrial state.

On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I… November 1, 2023

Hon’ble CM will be Participating in AP State Formation Day Programme at ... https://t.co/pbFL6AEdkw via @YouTube — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 1, 2023

Best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry on their foundation day today.



The strength of 'INDIA, that is BHARAT’ truly shines in the confluence of the rich histories, diverse… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 1, 2023

What Is the History of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day?

The formation of Andhra Pradesh was the culmination of a long struggle by the Telugu people for a separate state. The Telugu people had been demanding a separate state since the early 1900s. The demand for a separate state intensified after India's independence in 1947.

In 1953, Potti Sriramulu went on a hunger strike to demand a separate state for the Telugu people. Sriramulu was a Telugu activist who fasted to death for 56 days demanding a separate state for the Telugu people. Sriramulu's death sparked widespread protests and agitations across the Telugu region.

According to the Frontline Hindu, “Four days after the death of Potti Sreeramulu, Nehru announced the decision to create Andhra. Sreeramulu had fought hard for a separate State for Telugu-speaking people. And on October 1, 1953, Nehru inaugurated the Andhra State.”

Later, as per the States Reorganisation Act, Andhra Pradesh was formed by merging this Andhra State with Hyderabad State on November 1st, 1956.

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023: Quotes

"Andhra Pradesh is a state with a strong sense of community. On this Formation Day, let us come together and celebrate our shared culture and values."

"On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us remember the sacrifices made by our forefathers to create this great state. Let us also pledge to uphold their values and work together to build a better Andhra Pradesh for all."

"As Andhra Pradesh marks another year of its formation, let's cherish the unity in diversity and progress achieved by the state. Happy Formation Day 2023!"

"The journey of Andhra Pradesh is a testament to the resilience and determination of its people. On this Formation Day, let's salute the progress and achievements of the state. Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day!"

"May the spirit of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day fill our hearts with pride and gratitude.”

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023: Wishes

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day! May the state continue to grow and develop in the years to come.

Wishing all the people of Andhra Pradesh a very happy and prosperous State Formation Day!

On this Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, let us celebrate the rich culture and heritage of our state. May Andhra Pradesh continue to shine brightly on the world stage.

Happy Andhra Pradesh Formation Day! Wishing all the people of the state a day filled with joy and celebration.

May Andhra Pradesh continue to be a land of opportunity and progress for all its citizens. Happy State Formation Day!

Andhra Pradesh Formation Day 2023: Messages