Which State has a Town called Santa Claus in the U.S.?

Do you know which US state has a town called Santa Claus? This question isn't just a passing Christmas trend; it's proof that one of the most unique places in the world will always be popular. There may be other small towns with names that have to do with the holidays, but only one really captures the spirit all year long and brings people from the US and other countries.
People who like Christmas and tourists who want to know more about the history of this small town often call it "Santa Claus City." To understand this unique place, you need to look into how a small town in the US state was able to capture and sell the world's most famous holiday character.
Which State has a Santa Claus Town in the U.S.?
The town officially named Santa Claus is located in the US state of Indiana.
Santa Claus Town Hall, Credit - Wikipedia
State: Indiana (Southwestern Indiana, Spencer County).
Establishment: The settlement, originally named Santa Fe, was established in 1854.
Name Change: When applying for a post office in the mid-1850s, the name Santa Fe was rejected as another Indiana town already used it. Local legend suggests the community was discussing new names on Christmas Eve when the sound of sleigh bells and children shouting "Santa Claus!" settled the matter.
Postal Tradition: The Santa Claus Indiana Post Office, established in 1856, is famous worldwide. Volunteers, known as "Santa’s Elves," answer thousands of letters to Santa from children across the globe each December, a tradition started by Postmaster James Martin in 1914.
Interesting Facts about Santa Claus City
The Santa Claus city of Indiana is more than just a famous postmark. It has historical and recreational value that makes it "America's Christmas Hometown."
1. Home to the World's First Theme Park
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, a major modern theme park, originated here. It opened as 'Santa Claus Land' in 1946, securing its place in history as the world's first themed amusement park.
2. Historic Christmas Landmarks
The Santa Claus Museum & Village, Santa's Candy Castle (which opened in 1935), and a 22-foot-tall Santa Claus statue are all major attractions in the town.
3. Year-Round Festive Vibe
Unlike many holiday-themed locations, the Christmas spirit is celebrated 365 days a year. The town attracts a large number of visitors throughout the spring and summer, largely due to the adjacent theme park.
4. Proximity to Lincoln's Childhood
This unique US state town is steeped in historical context beyond Christmas. Santa Claus, Indiana, is located just a few miles from Lincoln State Park, the area where Abraham Lincoln spent his formative childhood years.
Santa Claus, Indiana, is an interesting place because it is the only US state with a town named after the famous figure. It also has real historical traditions and fun things to do with the family all year long. It successfully mixes a century-old postal tradition with modern tourism, which keeps its title as "America's Christmas Hometown" a strong draw.
