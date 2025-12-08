Which State has a Town called Santa Claus in the U.S.?

Do you know which US state has a town called Santa Claus? This question isn't just a passing Christmas trend; it's proof that one of the most unique places in the world will always be popular. There may be other small towns with names that have to do with the holidays, but only one really captures the spirit all year long and brings people from the US and other countries.

People who like Christmas and tourists who want to know more about the history of this small town often call it "Santa Claus City." To understand this unique place, you need to look into how a small town in the US state was able to capture and sell the world's most famous holiday character.

Which State has a Santa Claus Town in the U.S.?

The town officially named Santa Claus is located in the US state of Indiana.

Santa Claus Town Hall, Credit - Wikipedia