Do you know that Christmas parades across the United States transform streets into sparkling trails of lights, marching bands, festive floats, and community spirit when it's Christmas? From historic small-town traditions to large-scale city spectacles, these parades bring holiday cheer to millions every year. Let us quickly learn about these 7 famous Christmas Parades in the U.S. (Credits: Grapevine Chamber of Commerce) List of 7 Famous Christmas Parades in the U.S. (With Origin & State) The table below shows the list of some of the best Christmas parades in the US, including one of Central Florida’s oldest holiday traditions: S. No Christmas Parade Name City State Origin 1. Winter Park Ye Old Hometown Christmas Parade Winter Park Florida One of Central Florida’s oldest continuous Christmas parades, first held over 70 years ago. Celebrated its 73rd edition in 2025. 2. Hollywood Christmas Parade Los Angeles California A long-running West Coast holiday tradition featuring floats, marching bands, and celebrity appearances along Hollywood Boulevard. Started in 1928. 3. Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Gatlinburg Tennessee A festive Smoky Mountains parade known for LED-lit floats, marching bands, and holiday characters; a beloved Southern holiday event. 4. Peoria Festival of Lights Parade Peoria Illinois A nighttime parade that launches the Peoria Festival of Lights, known for illuminated floats and creative light displays. 5. Disney Christmas Parade Orlando Florida A magical holiday parade at Walt Disney World, featuring characters, themed floats, and snowfall on Main Street USA. 6. Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Newport Beach California A unique coastal parade where decorated yachts and boats cruise the harbour; one of the most visually stunning holiday parades in the US. 7. North Pole Christmas Parade North Pole Alaska A nostalgic small-town holiday parade featuring candy-themed floats, fire engines, and Santa’s House as a highlight.

Source Note: Information gathered from official parade and tourism sources, including Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, Visit Orlando, Hollywood Christmas Parade (official site), Gatlinburg Convention & Visitors Bureau, Peoria Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, and City of North Pole official event listings. 1. Winter Park Ye Old Hometown Christmas Parade (Credits: City of Winter Park) Celebrating its 73rd edition in 2025, this parade is one of Central Florida’s oldest continuous holiday traditions. Held along Park Avenue, it features more than 80 groups, including marching bands, scout troops, local businesses, and first responders. Organised by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, it draws large crowds every year. The event traditionally ends with Santa Claus and is broadcast with support from local media and Full Sail University students.

2. Hollywood Christmas Parade A long-running West Coast holiday tradition, this parade lights up Hollywood Boulevard with colourful floats, equestrian units, musical performances, and celebrity appearances. Its glamorous setting and entertainment-heavy lineup make it a standout Christmas event on the West Coast. 3. Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Set in the Smoky Mountains, this popular Southern parade is known for its LED-lit floats, marching bands, and festive performers. Tens of thousands attend annually, drawn to its charming small-town atmosphere and dazzling nighttime displays. 4. Peoria Festival of Lights Parade This evening parade launches one of the Midwest's largest holiday festivals. It's famed for its illuminated floats, creative light designs, and family-friendly atmosphere. The event marks the beginning of the Peoria Festival of Lights, a major seasonal attraction in Illinois.

5. Disney Christmas Parade Held at Walt Disney World, this parade turns Main Street USA into a holiday wonderland. Featuring beloved Disney characters, themed floats, festive music, and magical “snowfall,” it remains one of the most enchanting Christmas-time experiences for families visiting Florida. 6. Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade A unique coastal celebration, this parade features yachts and boats decorated with spectacular light displays cruising along the harbour. It’s considered one of the most visually impressive holiday events in the U.S., drawing both locals and tourists to the waterfront. 7. North Pole Christmas Parade True to its festive name, this small-town parade embraces classic Christmas charm. With candy-themed floats, decorated fire engines, community performers, and Santa’s House as a highlight, it offers a nostalgic, storybook-like holiday experience in America’s northernmost region.