CAT 2025: Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet to be Released Today, Download at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be releasing the Provisional Answer Keys for the CAT 2025 exam conducted on November 30, 2025 today, December 4, 2025. All those who have appeared for the Common Admission Test 2025 can visit the official website today to download the answer key and individual response sheets.

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Official Notification - Click Here

CAT 2025: Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets

The CAT 2025 provisional answer key and individual response sheets will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the application number/ user ID and password