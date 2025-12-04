CAT 2025: Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet to be Released Today, Download at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
- CAT 2025 provisional answer key, response sheets will be available at iimcat.ac.in
- The CAT 2025 objection window will be available from December 8 to 10, 2025
- Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025 out of 2.95 lakh registered eligible candidates
CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be releasing the Provisional Answer Keys for the CAT 2025 exam conducted on November 30, 2025 today, December 4, 2025. All those who have appeared for the Common Admission Test 2025 can visit the official website today to download the answer key and individual response sheets.
CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Official Notification - Click Here
CAT 2025: Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets
The CAT 2025 provisional answer key and individual response sheets will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT
Step 2: Click on Candidate Login
Step 3: Enter the application number/ user ID and password
Step 4: The provisional answer key, response sheet link will be provided
Step 5: Click and download for further reference
CAT 2025 Objection Window
According to the official notification shared, IIM Kozhikode will open the window for candidates to submit objections on the CAT 2025 answer key. According to the dates provided, the CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open on December 8, 2025, at 12 noon and will be available until December 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the provisional answer key as per the exam slots and their individual response sheets through the candidate login on the official website. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.
