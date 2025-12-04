Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

CAT 2025: Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet to be Released Today, Download at iimcat.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 08:51 IST

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be releasing the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets today, December 4, 2025. Candidates can download the answer keys and the individual response sheet through the link on the official website - iimcat.ac.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet to be Released Today
CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet to be Released Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CAT 2025 provisional answer key, response sheets will be available at iimcat.ac.in
  • The CAT 2025 objection window will be available from December 8 to 10, 2025
  • Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025 out of 2.95 lakh registered eligible candidates

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will be releasing the Provisional Answer Keys for the CAT 2025 exam conducted on November 30, 2025 today, December 4, 2025. All those who have appeared for the Common Admission Test 2025 can visit the official website today to download the answer key and individual response sheets. 

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Official Notification - Click Here

CAT 2025: Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets

The CAT 2025 provisional answer key and individual response sheets will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in today. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login 

Step 3: Enter the application number/ user ID and password

Step 4: The provisional answer key, response sheet link will be provided

Step 5: Click and download for further reference

CAT 2025 Objection Window

According to the official notification shared, IIM Kozhikode will open the window for candidates to submit objections on the CAT 2025 answer key. According to the dates provided, the CAT 2025 answer key objection window will open on December 8, 2025, at 12 noon and will be available until December 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download the provisional answer key as per the exam slots and their individual response sheets through the candidate login on the official website. Objections submitted after the deadline will not be accepted. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News