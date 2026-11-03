GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Group A and B Final Response Sheet PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
The GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026 was released along with the result on November 3. Candidates can download the Group A and B final response sheet PDF from the official website. Check the download link, exam details and other information here.
Key Points
- GSSSB released the CCE 2026 final answer key & result on November 3, 2026.
- The CCE 2026 preliminary exam was conducted from September 16 to 29, 2026.
- The provisional answer key for CCE 2026 was released on October 5, 2026.
GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the final answer key along with the result for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 on November 3, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Group A and Group B Class 3 preliminary examination can now download the final response sheet PDF from the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The final answer key has been published after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional answers. Candidates can check the revised answers and calculate their final marks.
The GSSSB CCE Exam was conducted from September 16 to September 29, 2026 and the provisional answer key was released on October 5, 2026. After analyzing and reviewing all the objections the board has now released the answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7338 vacancies would be filled out of which 2942 would be filled for Group A and 4396 in Group B.
GSSSB CCE Final Answer Key 2026: Highlights
The final answer key is for candidates who appeared in the CCE preliminary examination under Advertisement No. 378/202526. Check the key details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Exam Name
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Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026
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Posts
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Group A and Group B (Class 3)
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Advertisement Number
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378/202526
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBRT)
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Exam Dates
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September 16 to 29, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key
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October 5, 2026
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Final Answer Key Release Date
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November 3, 2026
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates can download the GSSSB CCE Group A and B final answer key PDF through the official website. The document contains the final answers after reviewing all the objections made. Candidates can check the response sheet for the respective exam date and shift. Check the direct link to download Group A and B Response Sheets from the table below.
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GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026 Link
How to Download GSSSB CCE Group A and B Final Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their final response sheet
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Visit the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the answer key section
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Now you have to click on the link titled “Regarding publication of Final Answer Key (FAK) of the Preliminary Examination of the Combined Competitive Examination of Gujarat Subordinate Services, Class-3 (Group-A and Group-B).”
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The final answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and check the answers for your exam shift.
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Save a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned on GSSSB CCE Final Answer Key 2026
The GSSSB CCE Group A and B final answer key PDF contains important examination-related details. Candidates can check the following information mentioned-
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Examination name and advertisement number
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Candidate's examination date and shift
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Question paper set or booklet code
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Question numbers and their corresponding final answers
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Revised answers
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Details of questions considered for evaluation
What’s Next After GSSSB CCE Final Answer Key 2026?
Now as the final answer key has been issued candidates can check their responses against the revised answers and calculate their probable marks. The board has prepared the preliminary examination result based on this revised answer key.
For more details and official updates related to the GSSSB CCE Exam candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.