GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Check Direct Link to Download Group A and B Final Response Sheet PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB CCE Answer Key 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the final answer key along with the result for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 on November 3, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Group A and Group B Class 3 preliminary examination can now download the final response sheet PDF from the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The final answer key has been published after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional answers. Candidates can check the revised answers and calculate their final marks.

The GSSSB CCE Exam was conducted from September 16 to September 29, 2026 and the provisional answer key was released on October 5, 2026. After analyzing and reviewing all the objections the board has now released the answer key. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7338 vacancies would be filled out of which 2942 would be filled for Group A and 4396 in Group B.