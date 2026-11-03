GSSSB CCE Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Group A & B Merit List PDF at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Key Points GSSSB CCE Preliminary Result 2026 declared on November 3, 2026.

The exam was conducted from September 16 to 29, 2026, for 7,338 vacancies.

Qualified candidates proceed to Main Exam; Group A Mains on Nov 28-29, 2026.

GSSSB CCE Result 2026 OUT: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has declared the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 on November 3, 2026, for Group A and Group B posts. The result is for the Preliminary Examination held under Advertisement No. 378/202526. The exam was conducted from 16 to 29 September 2026 for 7,338 Class III vacancies. Of these, 2,942 posts are for Group A and 4,396 posts are for Group B. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, using their confirmation number. Qualified candidates will move to the Main Examination. Here, we share the direct link, how to check the result, and next steps. GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Download PDF GSSSB CCE Result 2026 is now available on the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the MCQ-CBT examination can now check and download the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 PDF for Group A and Group B from the direct link given below:

GSSSB CCE Result 2026 PDF Check Here GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Highlights GSSSB has released the CCE Preliminary result for Group A and Group B posts. The table below gives the key details of the exam and result in one place. Particulars Details Organisation Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) Exam Name Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 Advertisement No. 378/202526 Posts Group A and Group B (Class III) Total Vacancies 7,338 Group A Vacancies 2,942 Group B Vacancies 4,396 Exam Stage Preliminary Examination Exam Mode Computer-Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) Prelims Exam Dates 16 to 29 September 2026 Provisional Answer Key 5 October 2026 Objection Last Date 12 October 2026 Result Date Released Result Mode PDF Next Stage Main Examination (Group A Mains tentatively 28 to 29 November 2026) Official Website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB CCE Group B Result 2026: Merit List PDF GSSSB has released the provisional merit list of Group B candidates qualified for the Main Written Examination under Advertisement No. 378/202526. Candidates up to 7 times the notified vacancies are shortlisted. Candidates can check their roll number and name in the list given in this PDF. GSSSB CCE Group B Merit List 2026 PDF Check Here Steps to Download GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Candidates can check the Group A and Group B Preliminary result online in a few simple steps. Keep your confirmation number ready before you start. Visit the official website, gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

Go to the "Latest Announcements" or "Result" section on the home page.

Click the link for the CCE Preliminary Result 2026 (Group A and Group B), Advt. No. 378/202526.

The result PDF will open on the screen.

Press Ctrl+F and search your confirmation number or roll number in the PDF.

Check your qualifying status and marks, if shown.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future use.

Details Mentioned on GSSSB CCE Result 2026 The result PDF lists candidate-wise details for the Group A and Group B Preliminary Examination. The following details are given in the PDF: Name of the board and advertisement number (378/202526)

Name of the exam stage (Preliminary Examination)

Group A and Group B shortlist or qualified candidate list

Candidate's roll number

Gender

Category (General, SEBC, SC, ST, EWS)

PH category or type, if applicable

Sports quota status, if applicable

Marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination

Normalised marks (the board used the equi-percentile method)

Qualifying status for the Main Examination

Instructions for the next stage How to Calculate Score Using the Normalization Method GSSSB uses the Equi-Percentile method for the multi-shift Preliminary Examination. Candidates can only estimate their normalized marks, because the formula needs the marks and percentiles of every shift. The steps below show how the calculation works.

Rank all candidates of your shift by raw marks, from highest to lowest.

Find your percentile: (candidates who scored equal to or less than you ÷ total candidates in your shift) × 100.

Find the base shift, which is the shift with the highest mean marks.

In the base shift, find the two percentile scores just below and just above your percentile. These are X1 and X2.

Note the base shift marks for these two percentiles. These are Y1 and Y2.

Put the values in the interpolation formula to get your normalized marks (N). Which formula to use Case Formula Your percentile (X) is equal to or more than the lowest percentile of the base shift N = [(Y2 − Y1) ÷ (X2 − X1)] × (X − X1) + Y1 Your percentile (X) is less than the lowest percentile of the base shift N = Y1 − [(Y2 − Y1) ÷ (X2 − X1)] × (X1 − X)