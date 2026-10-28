Karnataka SIR Final Voter List 2026 Out: More than 99.32 Lakh Names Deleted, Check Your Name

Karnataka’s final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was published on October 27, 2026. Voters can now check whether their names appear in the updated list, verify their polling details and download the electoral roll PDF through the Election Commission of India’s official website. The revision began with 5.54 crore registered electors in Karnataka. The final roll contains approximately 4.55 crore voters. Karnataka has published its final electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision. More than 99.32 akh names have been deleted. Voters should check their latest details because their polling part or serial number may have changed. Keep reading to know in detail about the Karnataka SIR final voter list. Karnataka SIR Final Voter List 2026: Key Details Particulars Details State Karnataka Revision process Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Final electoral roll published October 27, 2026 Electors before revision 5,54,32,314 Electors in final roll Approximately 4.55 crore Official source Election Commission of India (ECI) Main services Search name, download electoral roll PDF, and verify polling details

Karnataka SIR Final Voter List 2026: How Many Names Were Included? The draft roll contained about 1.08 crore fewer names than the electorate recorded before the revision. The final list was published after the claims, objections, notices and verification process. The difference between the pre-revision and final totals is approximately 99 lakh electors. The final roll reflects a substantial change in the number of registered electors during the SIR process. Electoral Roll Stage Number of Electors Before SIR, as of June 16, 2026 5,54,32,314 Draft roll published on August 24, 2026 4,46,35,975 Final roll published on October 27, 2026 4,55,00,011 (approx. 4.55 crore) How to Check Your Name in the Karnataka SIR Final Voter List 2026 Voters can search for their names online through the Election Commission of India’s voter services website.