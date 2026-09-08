Important Days and Dates in October 2020: National and International

Important Days and Dates in October 2026: October is the 10th month of the year and has 31 days. The name October comes from the Latin word “Octo,” meaning eight, as it was originally the eighth month in the ancient Roman calendar. In Anglo-Saxon times, October was known as Winterfylleth, meaning the “fullness of winter.” October 2026 is filled with important national and international days, festivals and special events. Several important occasions, including Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, World Teachers’ Day and Indian Air Force Day, have already been observed earlier this month. Today, October 8, 2026, marks Indian Air Force Day, while several major festivals and international observances are still to come. Today, 25 October 2026, marks Sharad Purnima, a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin.

The day is associated with the worship of Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi in different traditions. October 2026 also includes several important national and international observances. While Gandhi Jayanti, Indian Air Force Day, World Teachers' Day and United Nations Day have already been observed, upcoming occasions include Valmiki Jayanti on 26 October, Karwa Chauth on 29 October and National Unity Day on 31 October. Apart from festivals, October also includes several important international observances such as World Mental Health Day, International Day of the Girl Child, World Food Day, United Nations Day and International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Here, we provide the complete list of important days and dates in October 2026, including national and international events, festivals and awareness days that can help students prepare for competitive examinations and improve their general knowledge.

Here, we are providing the list of events (national and international) that fall in October 2026. List of Important Days and Dates in October 2026 Date Event 1 October 2026 International Day of the Older Persons 1 October 2026 International Coffee Day 1 October 2026 World Vegetarian Day 2 October 2026 Gandhi Jayanti 2 October 2026 International Day of Non-Violence 2 October 2026 Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 3 October 2026 German Unity Day 4 October 2026 World Animal Welfare Day 5 October 2026 World Teachers' Day 5 October 2026 World Architecture Day 6 October 2026 German-American Day 6 October 2026 World Cerebral Palsy Day 6 October 2026 World Habitat Day 7 October 2026 World Cotton Day 8 October 2026 Indian Air Force Day 9 October 2026 World Postal Day 9 October 2026 World Sight Day 10 October 2026 National Post Day 10 October 2026 World Mental Health Day 11 October 2026 Sharad Navratri Start (1st Day) 11 October 2026 International Day of the Girl Child 13 October 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 13 October 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Day 14 October 2026 World Standards Day 15 October 2026 Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day 15 October 2026 Global Handwashing Day 15 October 2026 World White Cane Day 15 October 2026 World Students’ Day 16 October 2026 World Food Day 16 October 2026 World Anaesthesia Day 16 October 2026 Boss Day 16 October 2026 World Spine Day 17 October 2026 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 17 October 2026 Maha Saptami Sharad Navratri (7th Day) 18 October 2026 Maha Ashtami Sharad Navratri (8th Day) 19 October 2026 Maha Navami Sharad Navratri (9th Day) 20 October 2026 Vijayadashami — Dussehra 20 October 2026 World Statistics Day 21 October 2026 Police Commemoration Day 23 October 2026 Mole Day 24 October 2026 United Nations Day 24 October 2026 World Development Information Day 24 October 2026 World Polio Day 25 October 2026 Sharad Purnima 26 October Day Valmiki Jayanti 28 October 2026 International Animation Day 29 October 2026 Karwa Chauth 30 October 2026 World Thrift Day 31 October 2026 Rashtriya Ekta Diwas / National Unity Day 31 October 2026 Halloween

1 October - International Day of the Older Persons International Day of the Older Persons is observed on 1 October every year to raise problems faced by elder persons and to promote the development of a society for all ages. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 14 December 1990 and designated 1 October as the International Day of Older Persons. 1 October - International Coffee Day International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October every year to recognise millions of people across the world from farmers, roasters, baristas, coffee shop owners, etc. who do hard work to create and serve the beverage in the consumable form. 1 October - World Vegetarian Day World Vegetarian Day is observed on 1 October annually. It was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and in 1978 was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union.

2 October - Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2nd October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He is an inspiration in the lives of famous world leaders and in our lives too. 2 October - International Day of Non-Violence International Day of Non-Violence is observed on 2 October to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who had played an important role in India's Independence. On 15 June 2007, the General Assembly adopted a resolution establishing the International Day of Non-Violence to spread the message of non-violence including education and public awareness. 2 October- Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti On October 2 every year, the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri who served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966

3 October - German Unity Day German Unity Day is celebrated on 3 October every year to mark the anniversary of the nation's unification. On 3 October 1990, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Democratic Republic of Germany were united as one single federal Germany. 4 October - World Animal Welfare Day World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated on 4 October to raise awareness among people about taking actions worldwide for the rights of animals as well as their welfare. It is necessary to improve welfare standards worldwide. 5 October - World Teachers' Day World Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 October every year in the whole world to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers in 1966. No doubt this Recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, education, recruitment, employment, etc.

6 October - German-American Day German-American Day is observed on 6 October every year. This day is celebrated as the German-American heritage. 6 October - World Cerebral Palsy Day World Cerebral Palsy Day, observed on 6th October, raises global awareness and advocates for the rights of people with cerebral palsy. Established in 2012, it promotes inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunities for those affected by the condition. 6 October (First Monday of October): World Habitat Day World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October month throughout the world. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1985 and in 1986, the first time it was celebrated across the globe. 7 October - World Cotton Day It is observed on October 7 globally to provide an opportunity to recognise the importance of cotton worldwide.

8 October - Indian Air Force Day Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8 October all over India. On 8 October 1932, Indian Air Force Day was established. 9 October - World Postal Day World Postal Day is celebrated on 9 October every year to raise awareness among people about the role of the postal sector for people and businesses every day. In 1874, the Universal Postal Union was established in Bern, Switzerland and its anniversary was declared as World Postal Day by the Universal Postal Union Congress in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. 9 October (Second Thursday of October): World Sight Day World Sight Day is observed on the second Thursday of October month. In 2025, it falls on 9 October. The aim of celebrating World Sight Day is to increase awareness about attention to vision impairment and blindness.

10 October- National Post Day Every year October 10 is observed as National Post Day in India. It is observed to recognize the role played by the Indian Postal Department for more than 150 years. The British brought postal service to India. Lord Dalhousie established it in 1854. It is currently the most commonly used postal system in the world and is run by the Ministry of Communications. India has 9 postal zones, 23 postal circles, and one Army Post Office. India's post offices use a 6-digit PIN Code system that was implemented there in 1972. 10 October - World Mental Health Day World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year to raise awareness about the scale of suicide around the world and the role that each of us can play in preventing it. This day is organised by the World Federation for Mental Health. It is also supported by WHO, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and the United for Global Mental Health.

11 October - Sharad Navratri Start Sharad Navratri Start from 11th October marks the first day of Navratri, celebrating Goddess Durga. 11 October - International Day of the Girl Child International Day of the Girl Child is observed on 11 October to raise voices for girls and stand up for their rights. 13 October - International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction is observed annually on 13 October to raise awareness about the risk of disaster reduction. In 1989, the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was started by the United Nations General Assembly. 13 October - Breast Cancer Awareness Day Breast Cancer Awareness Day on 13th October aims to raise awareness about breast cancer and promote early detection and treatment. Established in the early 2000s, this day honours those affected by the disease and emphasises the importance of regular screenings and education for better outcomes.

14 October - World Standards Day World Standards Day is observed on 14 October every year to raise awareness among regulators, industry, and consumers to show the importance of standardization to the global economy. 15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed on 15 October annually in the United States. This day is a day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death. It is observed with remembrance ceremonies and candle-lighting vigils. 15 October - Global Handwashing Day Global Handwashing Day is observed on 15 October every year and it was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership. This day provides an opportunity to design, test and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. In 2008, the first Global Handwashing Day was celebrated.

15 October - World White Cane Day World White Cane Day is celebrated on 15 October by the National Federation of the Blind. White cane for blind people is an essential tool that gives them the ability to achieve a full and independent life. With the help of a white cane, they can move freely and safely from one place to another. 15 October - World Students’ Day World Students’ Day is observed on 15 October annually to mark the birth anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This day honours and pays respect to him and his efforts in the field of science and technology and also the role of the teacher that he played throughout his scientific and political careers. 16 October - World Food Day World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October to inspire people about healthy diets. On this day Food and Agriculture Organisation was established and launched by the United Nations in 1945.

16 October: World Anaesthesia Day World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated on October 16 to mark the first successful demonstration of diethyl ether anaesthesia in 1846. 16 October: Boss Day National Boss Day or Boss's Day is celebrated on 16 October to appreciate the work of their employers. The day also acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and challenges faced by the managers or superiors in an organisation. 16 October: World Spine Day It is observed on 16 October to highlight the burden of spinal pain and disability around the world. 17 October - International Day for the Eradication of Poverty International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed on 17 October every year. This day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on 20 November 1989. 17 October - Maha Saptami Sharad Navratri (7th Day)

Maha Saptami 2026 during Sharad Navratri 2026 falls on Saturday, October 17, 2026, marking the seventh day of Sharad Navratri and the Maha Saptami start of major Durga Puja rituals. 18 October - Maha Ashtami Sharad Navratri (8th Day) Maha Ashtami 2026 during Sharad Navratri 2026 falls on Sunday, October 18, 2026, marking the sacred Maha Ashtami 2026 Date and Puja Vidhi dedicated to the eighth form of Goddess Durga. 19 October - Maha Navami Sharad Navratri (9th Day) Maha Navami Sharad Navaratri 2026 falls on Monday, October 19, 2026. The Maha Navami, the ninth and final day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Maha Navami, dedicated to the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the final form of Goddess Durga 20 October—Vijayadashami—Dussehra (10th Day) Vijayadashami—Dussehra 2026 falls on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. Vijayadashami is celebrated as victory of Lord Rama over Demon Ravana and also triumph of Goddess Durga over the buffalo Demon Mahishasura. Vijayadashami is also known as Dussehra or Dasara.

20 October - World Statistics Day World Statistics Day is celebrated on October 20. The first such day was observed on October 20, 2010. This year the world witnessed the third World Statistics Day. The day was created by the United Nations Statistical Commission to acknowledge the importance of data authenticity and credibility across the globe. 21 October - Police Commemoration Day The day is observed on October 21 to honour police officials who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. 23 October - Mole Day Mole Day is observed on 23 October every year. This day commemorates Avogadro's Number which is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. This day was created to generate interest in chemistry. 24 October - United Nations Day United Nations Day is observed on 24 October every year to mark the anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force. Since 1948, this day has been celebrated and in 1971 it was recommended by the United Nations General Assembly to be observed by the Member States as a public holiday.

24 October - World Development Information Day World Development Information Day is celebrated on 24 October every year to draw the attention of the world to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them. 26 October - Valmiki Jayanti Valmiki Jayanti, celebrated on 7th October, honours the revered sage Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana. 28 October- International Animation Day International Animation Day, celebrated on 28th October, recognizes the art and craft of animation, highlighting its cultural impact and creativity. 29 October- Karwa Chauth Karwa Chauth 2026 is falls on 29 October 2026 under the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik & a thousands of women observe a “Nirjala Vrat” (a day-long fast without drinking any water) from sunrise until they see the moonrise in the night sky.