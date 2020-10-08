Important Days and Dates in October 2020: National and International

October is a month of festivals and events. Festivals, events across the country are celebrated with full enthusiasm and have its own importance. Some events are focused on a particular theme. Here, we are providing the list of events (national and international) that fall in October 2020.

Important Days and Dates in October 2020

First Monday of October (In 2020, it falls on 5 October): World Habitat Day

World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October month throughout the world. It was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1985 and in 1986, the first time it was celebrated across the globe.

Second Thursday of October (In 2020, it falls on 8 October): World Sight Day

World Sight Day is observed on the second Thursday of October month. In 2020, it falls on 8 October. The aim of celebrating World Sight Day is to increase awareness about the attention in vision impairment and blindness.

1 October - International Day of the Older Persons

International Day of the Older Persons is observed on 1 October every year to raise problems faced by elder persons and to promote the development of a society for all ages. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on 14 December, 1990, and designates 1 October as the International Day of Older Persons.

1 October - International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October every year to recognise millions of people across the world from farmers, roasters, baristas, and coffee shop owners, etc. who do hard work to create and serve the beverage in the consumable form.

1 October - World Vegetarian Day

World Vegetarian Day is observed on 1 October annually. It was founded in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) and in 1978 was endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union.

2 October - Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2nd October every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on 2 October, 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He is an inspiration in the lives of the famous world leaders and our lives also.

2 October - International Day of Non-Violence

International Day of Non-Violence is observed on 2 October to mark the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi who had played an important role in India's Independence. On 15 June, 2007, General Assembly adopted a resolution of establishing the International Day of Non-Violence to spread the message of non-violence including education and public awareness.

3 October - German Unity Day

German Unity Day is celebrated on 3 October every year to mark the anniversary of the nation's unification. On 3 October, 1990, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Democratic Republic of Germany were united as one single federal Germany.

4 October - World Animal Welfare Day

World Animal Welfare Day is celebrated on 4 October to raise awareness among people about taking actions worldwide for the rights of animals as well as welfare. It is necessary to improve welfare standards worldwide.

5 October - World Teachers' Day

World Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 October every year in the whole world to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers in 1966. No doubt this Recommendation sets benchmarks regarding the rights and responsibilities of teachers, education, recruitment, employment, etc.

6 October - German-American Day

German-American Day is observed on 6 October every year. This day is celebrated as the German-American heritage.

8 October - Indian Air Force Day

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on 8 October all over India. On 8 October, 1932 Indian Air Force Day was established.

9 October - World Post Day

World Postal Day is celebrated on 9 October every year to raise awareness among people about the role of the postal sector for people and businesses every day. In 1874, the Universal Postal Union was established in Bern, Switzerland and its anniversary is declared as the World Postal Day by the Universal Postal Union Congress in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

10 October - World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year to raise awareness about the scale of suicide around the world and the role that each of us can play to help in preventing it. This day is organised by the World Federation for Mental Health. It is also supported by WHO, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and United for Global Mental Health.

11 October - International Day of the Girl Child

International Day of the Girl Child is observed on 11 October to raise voices for girls and stand up for their rights.

13 October - World Calamity Control Day (UN) or UN International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction

International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction is observed annually on 13 October to raise awareness about the risk of disaster reduction. In 1989, the International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction was started by the United Nations General assembly.

14 October - World Standards Day

World Standards Day is observed on 14 October every year to raise awareness among the regulators, industry, and consumers to show the importance of standardization to the global economy.

15 October - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is observed on 15 October annually in the United States. This day is a day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death. It is observed with remembrance ceremonies and candle-lighting vigils.

15 October - Global Handwashing Day

Global Handwashing Day is observed on 15 October every year and it was founded by the Global Handwashing Partnership. This day provides an opportunity to design, test and replicate creative ways to encourage people to wash their hands with soap at critical times. In 2008, the first Global Handwashing Day was celebrated.

15 October - World White Cane Day

World White Cane Day is celebrated on 15 October by the National Federation of the Blind. White cane for the blind people is an essential tool that gives them the ability to achieve a full and independent life. With the help of white cane, they can move freely and safely from one place to another.

15 October - World Students’ Day

World Students’ Day is observed on 15 October annually to mark the birth anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This day honours and pays respect to him and his efforts in the field of science and technology and also the role of the teacher that he played throughout his scientific and political careers.

16 October - World Food Day

World Food Day is celebrated every year on 16 October to inspire people about healthy diets. On this day Food and Agriculture Organisation was established and launched by the United Nations in 1945.

17 October - International Poverty Eradication Day

International Poverty Eradication Day is observed on 17 October every year. This day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on 20 November, 1989.

23 October - Mole Day

Mole Day is observed on 23 October every year. This day commemorates Avogadro's Number which is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. This day was created to generate interest in chemistry.

24 October - United Nations Day

United Nations Day is observed on 24 October every year to mark the anniversary of the UN Charter's entry into force. Since 1948, this day is celebrated and in 1971 it was recommended by the United Nations General Assembly to observe by the Member States as a public holiday.

24 October - World Development Information Day

World Development Information Day is celebrated on 24 October every year to draw the attention of the world to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them.

30 October - World Thrift Day

World Thrift Day is observed on 30 October every year in India and in worldwide it is observed on 31st October. This day is devoted to the promotion of savings all over the world.

31 October - Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day is observed on 31 October every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He had played an important role in unifying the country.

