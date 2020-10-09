World Post Day 2020: History, Significance, Celebrations, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

World Post Day is celebrated in remembrance of the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland. It was declared as the World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. The UPU focused on a global communications revolution, with the aim that people could write to others all over the world. This day highlights the importance of postal services.

As per Director General of UPU, 'Since our early beginnings, we have overcome wars, natural disasters and epidemics. We have always delivered. The year 2020, however, was the year that the postal industry showed the world. Its flexibility, its determination, and it play an invaluable role in every society. We showed that we are more than mail.' Even in the times of pandemic, when everything was completely shut, the postal services distributed the testing kits, safety equipment, medicines, money and more.

Today the universal postal union celebrates its 146th anniversary.



The courageous postmen and women of the world have throughout the ages delivered the mail under all conditions. They are doing the same during this very difficult covid pandemic times.



I salute them.



DG. — Amb. Bishar A. Hussein

The objective of World Post Day

World Post Day aims to create awareness of the role of the postal section in our day to day lives and also its contribution to the social and economic development of the world.

World Post Day: History

It was during 255 BC when the first known postal document was found in Egypt. During the 17th and 18th centuries, the bilateral postal agreements used to govern the exchange of mail amongst countries. By the 19th century, the network of bilateral agreements became so complex that it affected negatively the trade and commercial development of countries. Now the need arose for making this streamlined and simple at the international level.

During 1840, in England, Sir Rowland Hill introduced a system by which postage on letters had to be prepaid. Also, the same rates were charged for all letters with a certain range of weight in the domestic service, irrespective of the distance travelled. He also introduced the world’s first postage stamp.

During 1863, United States Postmaster General Montgomery Blair organised a conference in Paris. The delegates from 15 European and American countries associated and interacted to lay down numerous general principles for mutual agreements. The demerit of this meet was that nothing was established for international postal agreement.

In Bern (1874), Heinrich Von Stephan, a senior postal official from the North German Confederation, formulated a plan for an international postal union. Based on his suggestion, the Swiss Government conducted an international conference in Bern on 15 September 1874, which was attended by 22 nations by their representatives.

On 9 October of the same year, World Post Day was started, by establishing the General Postal Union. In 1878, its name was changed to the Universal Postal Union.

The Treaty of Bern signed in 1874, succeeded in streamlining the international postal services and regulations into a single postal territory for the transactions and exchange of letters.

World Post Day: Celebrations

The celebration includes the participation of member countries to organise some programs and activities for generating an awareness of the important role of Posts on a national level. More than 150 nations celebrate World Post Day every year in various ways. In some countries, this day is observed as a working holiday. In some countries, new postal products and services are introduced on this day. Even some Posts conduct reward and recognition for their employees for excellent services.

Philatelic exhibitions are organised with the introduction of new stamps. Posters are also displayed with the theme of World Post Day in post offices and other public areas. Conferences, seminars and workshops are conducted along with cultural and recreational programs. Special souvenirs like T-shirts and badges are issued in some post offices.

World Post Day: Logo

World Post Day logo depicts two components, a graphic and a text. The graphic figures out two individuals exchanging an object, which could be a letter, a parcel or any postal transaction. The individuals look like as if they are jumping over borders, demonstrating the phenomenon that the mail exchanges not only within but also across the borders. The blue colour represents the sky, and the green signifies the earth.

Therefore, World Post Day is observed on 9 October every year to raise awareness about the importance of Post's in day to day life. The whole world is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Its aim is to fight against poverty, hunger, inequality, injustice and to take action against climate change. In fact, World Post Day has an important role by providing infrastructure for development.

World Post Day: Wishes, and Messages

1- Dedicate your time to honour the service that links friends and family with each other from across borders. Wish you a very happy World Post Day.

2- Organise an event and collect funds to help create a better network of postal services on this day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day.

3- Thank God postal services were invented, or else Pigeons would have remained our resort!

4- The Internet creates as well as destroys whereas a post always just gives.

5- Without the services of our post offices, it would be very difficult for the whole world to stay connected and be one.

6- Honour the service that brings people closer every day. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020.

7- Spread awareness about the vital need for postal services in our community on this day. Happy World Post Day.

8- Utilize this day to honour and respect the postal services that bring our families and friends closer to us every day and everywhere. Happy World Post Day 2020.

9- Our postal services are a vital part of our nation’s infrastructure. Savour it. Wish you a very happy World Post Day 2020.

10- The infrastructure of Nations all over the globe has highly increased because of the Postal Service. Happy World Post Day 2020.

