Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Out at punjabpolice.gov.in, Check List of Candidates For Phase 2 PST PMT in District and Armed Cadre - Link Here

Punjab Police Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has declared the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025, can now download the Punjab Police Result 2025 which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

The Punjab Police has released the result for 1,746 constable vacancies in the District and Armed Cadre. Candidates declared successful in the Punjab Police Result 2025 will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

Punjab Police Result 2025 OUT

The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 has been officially declared on August 20, 2025, by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held between May 4 and June 18, 2025, can now check the result pdf on official website, punjabpolice.gov.in