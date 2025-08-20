Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Out at punjabpolice.gov.in, Check List of Candidates For Phase 2 PST PMT in District and Armed Cadre - Link Here

Punjab Police Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has declared the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025, can now download the Punjab Police Result 2025 which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.
The Punjab Police has released the result for 1,746 constable vacancies in the District and Armed Cadre. Candidates declared successful in the Punjab Police Result 2025 will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).
Punjab Police Result 2025 OUT
Punjab Police Result 2025 PDF Download
The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 pdf download link is now activated on the website of Punjab Police. Candidates are advised to download and save the Punjab Police Result PDF 2025 for future reference. Any discrepancies in the result should be reported to the recruitment board immediately. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 PDF.
Punjab Police Result 2025
Punjab Police Result 2025: Overview
The Punjab Police Result 2025 has officially been released for the Constable recruitment drive under Advertisement No. 01/2025 The Punjab Police exam was conducted by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board between May 4 and June 18, 2025 and approximately 4.5 lakh candidates attempted the examination. The result was declared on August 20, 2025, in PDF format on the official website. Check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights
Name of the Exam Body
Punjab Police Department
Name of the Post
Constable
Number of vacancies
1,746
Punjab Police Constable Result 2025
August 20, 2025
Selection Process
Computer Based Test
Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)
Document Verification
Official Website
