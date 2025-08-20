CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Out at punjabpolice.gov.in, Check List of Candidates For Phase 2 PST PMT in District and Armed Cadre - Link Here

The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 has been declared for 1,746 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the CBT between May 4 and June 18 can download the result PDF from punjabpolice.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will called for PMT and PST rounds. Direct link to download the result pdf here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 20, 2025, 17:02 IST
Punjab Police Result 2025: The Punjab Police Recruitment Board has declared the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website, punjabpolice.gov.in. Candidates who attempted the examination conducted between May 4 and June 18, 2025, can now download the Punjab Police Result 2025 which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.
The Punjab Police has released the result for 1,746 constable vacancies in the District and Armed Cadre. Candidates declared successful in the Punjab Police Result 2025 will now be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 has been officially declared on August 20, 2025, by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held between May 4 and June 18, 2025, can now check the result pdf on official website, punjabpolice.gov.in

The Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 pdf download link is now activated on the website of Punjab Police. Candidates are advised to download and save the Punjab Police Result PDF 2025 for future reference. Any discrepancies in the result should be reported to the recruitment board immediately. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 PDF.

Punjab Police Result 2025: Overview

The Punjab Police Result 2025 has officially been released for the Constable recruitment drive under Advertisement No. 01/2025 The Punjab Police exam was conducted by the Punjab Police Recruitment Board between May 4 and June 18, 2025 and approximately 4.5 lakh candidates attempted the examination. The result was declared on August 20, 2025, in PDF format on the official website. Check the table below for Punjab Police Constable Result 2025 Key Highlights

Name of the Exam Body

Punjab Police Department

Name of the Post

Constable

Number of vacancies

1,746

August 20, 2025

Selection Process

Computer Based Test

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST)

Document Verification

Official Website

punjabpolice.gov.in

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
