NTA JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Notification Expected in October; Check Important Dates and Details here

NTA will be releasing the complete schedule for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Exams in October 2025. The details of the exams will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the latest updates here.

Key Points The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 schedule will be released in October 2025

JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 Exams to be conducted in January 2026

Official website for JEE Mains 2026 is jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the complete schedule for JEE Main 2026 in October 2025. According to an advisory issued by the NTA, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 notifications will be released this month. The notification will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Main 2026 exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. Also Read: JEE Mains Exam 2026: NTA To Announce Session 1 and 2 Schedule Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in As the previous years, JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 will be held in January 2026, while Session 2 will be conducted in April 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres as per the schedule, which will be available soon.

JEE Main 2026 Notification Expected Date According to the advisory issued by the NTA regarding updating documents for JEE Main applications, the JEE Main official notification for Session 1 is expected to be announced in October 2025. The complete schedule of the Session 1 exams will include the registration and application schedule, application correction window, exam city slip released, admit card and the complete examination schedule. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Expected Schedule According to the schedule released last year, the JEE Main applications commenced in the last week of October. This year as well, it is expected that the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application process will begin by mid or the last week of October 2025. The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exams were held between 22 January to 31 January 2025. This year, since the Session 1 exams will be conducted in January, it is expected that the exam will be conducted around the same time as last year. Confirmation regarding the exact dates for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams will be available on the official website soon.