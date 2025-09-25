JEE Mains Exam 2026: NTA Announce Soon Session 1 and 2 Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

Key Points
- NTA to release JEE Mains Exam 2026 Session 1 and 2 Schedule soon.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website to chekc the datesheet at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- The schedule will be made as per the comfort of students appearing for class 12 board exams.
JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination 2026 dates soon. According to past year trends, the agency will hold the exam in the following expected dates for JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams. The CBSE board released the tentative class 10 and 12 datesheet, following which the NTA is also expected to formulate the JEE Mains 2026 exam dates in order to align it with the best interest of class 12 students.
NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 exam dates soon on their official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Following the trends, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam dates by the last week of October or in November 2025.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Dates
NTA will hold the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam in the last week of January 2026, as per the exam fashion. According to the tentative datesheet shared by CBSE, the board exams will be held from February 17, 2026 onwards therefore the JEE Main 2–26 session 1 exams are expected to be completed before that to allow ample time for students to appear for other competitive examinations or for their board exams and continue with the counselling. Similarly, the JEE Main 2026 exams session 2 is expected to start after April 9, 2026.
JEE Main 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details for upcoming JEE Main 2026 exams:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
JEE Main Exam 2026 Expected Schedule
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
jeemain.nta.ac.in
|
Exam dates
|
Session 1: end by February 17, 2026
Session 2: start after April 9, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, computer-based test (CBT)
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Sessions
|
1
2
NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 session 1 application form in November 2025. Session 2 forms are expected by the last week of February. Candidates can apply for one or both exam sessions. Results will be based on the best score if appearing for both.
