JEE Mains Exam 2026: NTA Announce Soon Session 1 and 2 Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Examination 2026 dates soon. According to past year trends, the agency will hold the exam in the following expected dates for JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams. The CBSE board released the tentative class 10 and 12 datesheet, following which the NTA is also expected to formulate the JEE Mains 2026 exam dates in order to align it with the best interest of class 12 students.

NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 exam dates soon on their official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Following the trends, the NTA will release the JEE Main exam dates by the last week of October or in November 2025.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 Dates

NTA will hold the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam in the last week of January 2026, as per the exam fashion. According to the tentative datesheet shared by CBSE, the board exams will be held from February 17, 2026 onwards therefore the JEE Main 2–26 session 1 exams are expected to be completed before that to allow ample time for students to appear for other competitive examinations or for their board exams and continue with the counselling. Similarly, the JEE Main 2026 exams session 2 is expected to start after April 9, 2026.