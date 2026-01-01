Picture puzzles that ask you to count objects are surprisingly challenging, even when the image looks simple. The challenge is straightforward: count how many bananas are in the picture within 25 seconds.
This illustration shows a tight arrangement of bright yellow bananas packed together in a neat grid-like pattern against a white background.
At first, people who attempted this puzzle thought they could count them quickly in a jiffy.
But what happened? Most people thought it would be an easy challenge. But surprisingly, most people could not solve this puzzle.
The question of the puzzle is not 'How many bunches?' but 'How many bananas are there in total?'. And this is where most people got tricked.
Your challenge is to work out the total number of bananas in just 25 seconds. Set a timer and look closely at each bunch before you start doing mental maths.
The artist has kept the shape, colour, and texture of all bananas very similar, so if you skim quickly, your brain might miss out on minute details in the image.
If you are confident that you can outsmart this puzzle, then set a timer for 25 seconds and begin.
How many bananas are there in this picture?
See the best approach to solve this puzzle is to scan methodically. Start from top left corner and move row by row across the image.
Point at each banana with your finger or a pen as you count to avoid skipping any.
Notice the bananas are positioned so closely that their curves overlap slightly, making it easier to either miss one or accidentally doubt count.
Pay closer attention to the arrangement. Sometimes, the objects are obscured in such puzzles.
Some bananas might be half-hidden or tucked behind others.
The bright yellow colour and smooth shapes might trick your eyes and cause you to count wrong.
Do not try to rush while counting. Mental shortcuts might lead to mistakes in puzzles like this one.
If you rush the process or be like 'Oh this is just counting the bunches', you might get it wrong.
Scan the image with eagle's eyes. Examine each bunch very carefully.
This puzzle is not regular counting game. This is a real-time test of your observation powers.
This puzzle will reveal your visual processing and working memory.
Solving this puzzle shows that your brain is great at recognising patterns even when objects are numerous and similar-looking.
Time's up! Let's check the reveal now!
Picture Puzzle Answer
How many bananas are there? Let's see the answer to see if you got it right. There are 39 bananas in this image. Look at the two bunches together (one could easily miss them or count them for one bunch).
