Picture puzzles that ask you to count objects are surprisingly challenging, even when the image looks simple. The challenge is straightforward: count how many bananas are in the picture within 25 seconds.

This illustration shows a tight arrangement of bright yellow bananas packed together in a neat grid-like pattern against a white background.

At first, people who attempted this puzzle thought they could count them quickly in a jiffy.

But what happened? Most people thought it would be an easy challenge. But surprisingly, most people could not solve this puzzle.

The question of the puzzle is not 'How many bunches?' but 'How many bananas are there in total?'. And this is where most people got tricked.

Your challenge is to work out the total number of bananas in just 25 seconds. Set a timer and look closely at each bunch before you start doing mental maths.